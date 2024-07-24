Kenneth & Maria Fishel Host VIP Pre-Polo Reception in support of the Old Bags Luncheon at their Bridgehampton Estate
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria and Kenneth Fishel welcomed guests to their Bridgehampton, NY estate for an exclusive Pre-Polo VIP reception in support of the Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon to be held next year at the Breakers, Palm Beach. Guests mingled at the Fishel’s soiree prior to watching the first of two annual Hamptons Polo matches enjoying Biatch tequila. In a tribute to the classic values of the sport attendees were encouraged to wear stylish hats.
Notable attendees included: Maria Fishel, Kenneth Fishel, Ellen Vaughan, Candace Bushnell, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Nicole Miller, Julia Haart, Antoine Verglas, Andrea Catsimatidis, Ann Coulter, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Chloe Melas, Tom Ierna, Brandon Lanker, and Lexi Barbuto.
After the Fishel’s soiree, guests made their way to their Polo field for the afternoon match hosted by Christie Brinkley.
About Maria and Kenneth Fishel:
Maria and her husband and company CEO, Kenneth Fishel, run Renaissance Properties, a family-run New York based real estate organization. The luxury real estate agency has distinguished itself as one of New York’s premier family-owned real estate firms for over a half a century. With over one million square feet of prime commercial and luxury residential space in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Florida, Renaissance prides itself on bringing the highest level of comfort and modern technology within the most elegant build-outs; which provide the best living spaces and the fastest services to all of its tenants.
Aside from providing people the best locations to work and live, Maria is a prominent socialite, arts patron and philanthropist who works to positively impact the lives of others. Maria and Kenneth are dedicated to charitable giving through numerous arts, animal rights, health-related, and civic improvement causes. Since 2009, the Fishels have been strong supporters of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), where they have been instrumental in raising funds to help minimize and eradicate the scourges of cancer.
A longtime staple of the Hamptons, the Fishel’s have also hosted three of the tennis matches for the Charles Evans ProAM Tournament as part of the Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) benefit at their 16-acre estate in Bridgehampton, New York. Among some of the other charities they have been involved in are Chabad Center for Jewish Life, Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, The PAW Project, NoHo Business Improvement District and the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund. Kenneth serves on the boards of SWCRF, Community Housing Improvement Corporation and Noho New York Business Improvement District.
When Maria is not indulging her passion for the arts by attending lectures in art history, music and literature at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she is a committee member, major fundraiser and chair of events for the SWCRF, and their annual Hamptons Happening.
For more information, visit: http://www.renaissancepropertiesny.com
About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.
Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.
For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org
I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram