Boston Hemp Inc. Announces Nationwide Shipping of THCa Products in Compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Hemp Inc., a leader in the hemp industry, proudly announces the nationwide shipping of its new line of THCa products. This exciting development comes in the wake of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized THCa and other hemp derivatives, paving the way for innovative product offerings and enhanced consumer access.

The 2018 Farm Bill, a landmark piece of legislation, removed hemp and its derivatives from the list of controlled substances, provided they contain no more than 0.3% THC. This legal framework has allowed Boston Hemp Inc. to develop and distribute a range of THCa products that meet federal standards, ensuring both safety and compliance.

"We are thrilled to offer our premium THCa products to customers across the United States," said Giovanni Malaspino, COO of Boston Hemp Inc. "The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill has opened new opportunities for the hemp industry and for consumers seeking natural, hemp-derived products. Our THCa offerings are crafted with the highest quality standards, and we are committed to providing exceptional products that our customers can trust."

Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa product line includes a variety of forms to suit different preferences and needs, such as:

-THCa Flower: Hand-trimmed and carefully cultivated, offering a natural and potent experience.

-THCa Pre-Rolls: Convenient and ready-to-use, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

- THCa Concentrates: High-potency extracts for those seeking a more concentrated form of THCa.

Each product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill regulations. Boston Hemp Inc. prides itself on transparency and quality, providing detailed lab results for every batch of THCa products.

Customers nationwide can now order Boston Hemp Inc.'s THCa products through the company’s website, with shipping available to all 50 states. The company remains committed to educating consumers about the benefits and uses of THCa, as well as advocating for the continued growth and acceptance of hemp and cannabis products in the market.

For more information about Boston Hemp Inc. and its THCa product line, please visit BostonHempInc.com or contact:

Frederick Ryan

Head of Sales and Operations

Ryan@bostonhempire.com

781-924-1011

About Boston Hemp Inc.

Boston Hemp Inc. is a pioneering company in the hemp industry, dedicated to producing and distributing high-quality hemp-derived products. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Boston Hemp Inc. continues to lead the market with its diverse range of offerings, including CBD, CBG, and now THCa products. The company is committed to promoting the benefits of hemp and supporting sustainable practices in its operations.