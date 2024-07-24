Submit Release
Comscore to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, August 6th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gdhyyouv , or participate via telephone by registering in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI53e0c35687fc4127bda3a03058be91be.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.   

About Comscore 
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. 

Investors 
John Tinker  
Comscore, Inc. 
212-203-2129 
jtinker@comscore.com 

Media 
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
917-213-2032
mscoutas@comscore.com


