CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter 2024



Net Earnings of $50 million, or $0.36 per share

Return on Average Assets of 1.24%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 15.51%

Net Interest Margin of 3.05%

ONTARIO, CA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $50.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.36 for the second quarter, compared to $0.35 for the prior quarter and $0.40 for the same period last year. Net income of $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.57%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.51%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.24%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “For nearly 50 years, Citizens Business Bank has focused on benefiting our customers, communities, and our associates. The second quarter financial results represent our 189th consecutive quarter of profitability and the Bank has maintained its steady and stable performance in the face of a challenging environment.”

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Average deposits increased $245.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 60% of total deposits for the second quarter of 2024

Net charge-offs were $31,000 for the second quarter of 2024

CET1 Ratio > 15% and TCE Ratio = 8.7% as of June 30, 2024

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2024

Efficiency Ratio improved to 45.1%, compared to 47.2% in the first quarter of 2024

Net interest margin of 3.05%, declined by 5 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2024

Dividend payout ratio was 56% for the second quarter of 2024

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 110,849 $ 112,461 $ 119,535 $ 223,310 $ 245,263 Recapure of (provision for) credit losses - - (500 ) - (2,000 ) Noninterest income 14,424 14,113 12,656 28,537 25,858 Noninterest expense (56,497 ) (59,771 ) (54,017 ) (116,268 ) (108,898 ) Income taxes (18,741 ) (18,204 ) (21,904 ) (36,945 ) (45,183 ) Net earnings $ 50,035 $ 48,599 $ 55,770 $ 98,634 $ 115,040 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 NIM 3.05 % 3.10 % 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.33 % ROAA 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.36 % 1.22 % 1.42 % ROAE 9.57 % 9.31 % 11.03 % 9.44 % 11.58 % ROATCE 15.51 % 15.13 % 18.39 % 15.32 % 19.46 % Efficiency ratio 45.10 % 47.22 % 40.86 % 46.17 % 40.17 %



Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $110.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. This represented a $1.6 million, or 1.43%, decline from the first quarter of 2024, and an $8.7 million, or 7.27%, decrease from the second quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was due to a five basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2023 was due to a 17 basis point decrease in net interest margin and a $294.2 million decline in average earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 3.10% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.22% for the second quarter of 2023. The five basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2024, was the result of a seven basis point increase in our cost of funds, offset by a three basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield. The three basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield was due to the net impact of a seven basis point increase in the yield on investment securities, an increase in funds held at the Federal Reserve and a four basis point decrease in loan yields. The increase in investment yields was primarily due to the increased spread on pay-fixed swaps. The mix of earning assets was positively impacted by the increase in average funds held at the Federal Reserve, yielding 5.4%, which increased from 3% of earning assets in the prior quarter to nearly 5% in the second quarter of 2024. Our cost of funds increased in the second quarter to 1.38%, as our cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by 14 basis points to 0.87%. Non-maturity interest-bearing deposits also increased in cost from the prior quarter by 14 basis points, while time deposits increased on average by $286 million, with an increase to the cost of time deposits of 79 basis points. On average, borrowings decreased by $142 million compared to the first quarter, while continuing to have an average cost of 4.76%. The decrease in net interest margin of 17 basis points, compared to the second quarter of 2023, was primarily the result of a 55 basis point increase in cost of funds. This increase in cost of funds from the prior year was the result of a 53 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and an increase in the level of borrowings, which grew on average by $323 million. A 36 basis point increase in earning asset yields over the prior year quarter partially offset the increase in funding costs. Included in the higher earning asset yields, were higher loan yields, which grew from 5.01% for the second quarter of 2023 to 5.26% for the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the yield on investment securities increased by 34 basis points from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the positive spread generated from the Company’s pay-fixed swaps, in which the Company receives daily SOFR and pays a weighted average fixed cost of approximately 3.8%.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, total earning assets were stable between the first and second quarter of 2024 but declined by $294.2 million when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the mix of assets changed modestly, with the average balance of investment securities decreasing by $482.6 million and declining from 38% to 35.5% of total earning assets. Conversely, the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $356.9 million, growing from 2.4% of total earning assets in the second quarter of 2023 to 4.9% for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $29.4 million, or 0.41%, from the first quarter of 2024 and interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased on average by $252.6 million, including an increase in average time deposits of $285.8 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $631.1 million, or 4.93%, including a decline of $670 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Non-maturity interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased by $398.5 million on average, while time deposits grew on average by $437.5 million. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.20% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 61.72% for the first quarter of 2024 and 63.58% for the second quarter of 2023.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.71% 2.64% 2.37% Yield on average loans 5.26% 5.30% 5.01% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.37% 4.34% 4.01% Cost of deposits 0.88% 0.74% 0.35% Cost of funds 1.38% 1.31% 0.83% Net interest margin (TE) 3.05% 3.10% 3.22% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 5,206,959 35.49% $ 5,357,708 36.59% $ 5,689,606 38.01% Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 716,916 4.89% 444,101 3.03% 353,610 2.36% Loans 8,731,587 59.51% 8,824,579 60.26% 8,892,413 59.41% Total interest-earning assets 14,673,474 14,644,400 14,967,661

Provision for Credit Losses

There was no provision for credit losses in the first and second quarter of 2024, compared to $500,000 in provision in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $31,000, compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter. Projected loss rates were 0.95% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $651,000 from the first quarter of 2024 and increased by $845,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023. We experienced $531,000 in death benefits that exceeded the asset value on certain policies in the first quarter of 2024 and approximately $800,000 in death benefits in the second quarter of 2023. There were no death benefits in the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the restructuring and enhancements in BOLI policies during the fourth quarter of 2023, the income derived from increases in the cash-surrender value of the policies was $1.6 million higher in the second quarter of 2024, when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $56.5 million, compared to $59.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $54.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The $3.3 million quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to the $3.0 million expense variance resulting from changes in the amount accrued as an estimate of the FDIC special assessment. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC revised and increased their initial loss estimate described in their final rule to implement a special assessment to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank by 25%, which resulted in the Company recording an additional $2.3 million for the FDIC special assessment in the first quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, the loss estimate was revised and reduced to reflect the initial amount assessed by the FDIC, resulting in a $700,000 reduction in this accrual. There was a $500,000 recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the second quarter of 2024, compared to no provision or recapture in the first quarter of 2024. The $975,000 quarter-over-quarter decrease in staff related expenses included $1.5 million in lower payroll taxes, due to the timing of related payroll taxes, including the impact from the payment of bonuses in the first quarter of 2024. Software expense increased by $424,000 or 12% compared to the prior quarter. Marketing and promotion expense increased by $326,000 due to higher donations of $587,000 in the second quarter and professional services increased $471,000, including a $285,000 increase in legal expense, quarter-over-quarter.

The $2.5 million increase in noninterest expense year-over-year included increased staff related expenses of $1.9 million, or 5.60%. Marketing and promotion expense increased by $635,000 due to $673,000 in higher donations in the second quarter of 2024 and software expense increased $633,000, or 19% year-over-year. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.40% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.48% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.32% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 45.10%, compared to 47.22% for the first quarter of 2024 and 40.86% for the second quarter of 2023.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 27.25%, compared with 28.20% for the same period of 2023. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $16.15 billion at June 30, 2024. This represented a decrease of $316.7 million, or 1.92%, from total assets of $16.47 billion at March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets included a $147.9 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, a $116.0 million decrease in investment securities, and an $88.8 million decrease in net loans.

Total assets increased by $130.5 million, or 0.81%, from total assets of $16.02 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in assets included a $559.9 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $245.1 million decrease in investment securities, and a $219.0 million decrease in net loans.

Total assets at June 30, 2024 decreased by $333.0 million, or 2.02%, from total assets of $16.48 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease in assets was primarily due to a $405.2 million decrease in investment securities and a $221.4 million decrease in net loans, partially offset by an increase of $282.7 million in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $57.0 million increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI.

Investment Securities and BOLI

Total investment securities were $5.18 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $245.1 million, or 4.52% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $405.2 million, or 7.26%, from $5.58 billion at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.43 billion, a decrease of $24.7 million from the prior quarter end, a $34.7 million, or 1.41% decline from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $82.8 million, or 3.30%, from June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.75 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $487.9 million. AFS securities decreased by $91.3 million from the prior quarter end, by $210.3 million, or 7.12% from December 31, 2023 and decreased by $322.4 million, or 10.51%, from $3.07 billion at June 30, 2023. Pre-tax unrealized loss increased by $2.3 million from the end of the prior quarter, while increasing by $38.1 million from December 31, 2023 and declining by $9.8 million from June 30, 2023.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.12 billion or approximately 80% of the total investment securities at June 30, 2024. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, at June 30, 2024, we had $556.2 million of Government Agency securities that represent approximately 10.8% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $486.5 million as of June 30, 2024, or 9.4% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 16.08%, Minnesota at 11.05%, and California at 9.70%.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had $314.3 million of Bank Owned Life insurance (“BOLI”), compared to $308.7 million at December 31, 2023 and $257.3 million at June 30, 2023. The $57.0 million increase in value of BOLI, when compared to June 30, 2023, was primarily due to a restructuring of the Company’s life insurance policies at the end of 2023, including a $4.5 million write-down in value on surrender policies that was offset by a $10.9 million enhancement to cash surrender values, as well as additional policy purchases totaling $41 million. This restructuring has increased returns on our BOLI policies resulting in additional non-taxable noninterest income in 2024.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.68 billion at June 30, 2024 decreased by $88.9 million, or 1.01%, from March 31, 2024. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $55.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $8.9 million in SFR mortgage loans, $6.9 million in commercial and industrial, $6.6 million in construction loans, and $7.8 million in consumer and other loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $223.1 million, or 2.50%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease in total loans included decreases of $119.6 million in commercial real estate loans, $62.3 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $14.5 million in construction loans, and $13.7 million in commercial and industrial loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $225.6 million, or 2.53%, from June 30, 2023. The $225.6 million decrease included decreases of $239.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.6 million in construction loans, $14.2 million in SBA loans, $7.0 million in municipal lease financings, and $5.2 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by increases of $52.3 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans and $4.4 million in SFR mortgage loans.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, we experienced credit charge-offs of $51,000 and total recoveries of $20,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $31,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $82.8 million at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.95%. This compares to 0.94% at March 31, 2024 and 0.98% at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 21,908 $ 10,661 $ 3,159 SBA 337 54 629 Commercial and industrial 2,712 2,727 2,039 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 60 273 SFR mortgage - 308 354 Consumer and other loans - - - Total $ 24,957 $ 13,810 $ 6,454 % of Total loans 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.07 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - Commercial and industrial 647 647 - SFR mortgage - - - Total $ 647 $ 647 $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 25,604 $ 14,457 $ 6,454 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.09 % 0.04 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate $ 43 $ 19,781 $ 532 SBA - 408 - Commercial and industrial 103 6 - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - 555 SFR mortgage - - - Consumer and other loans - - - Total $ 146 $ 20,195 $ 1,087 % of Total loans 0.00 % 0.23 % 0.01 % Classified Loans $ 124,728 $ 103,080 $ 77,834

The $11.1 million increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to the addition of three nonperforming commercial real estate loans totaling $10.9 million. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $21.6 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to the addition of five classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans totaling $12.5 million and one classified commercial real estate loan of $7.6 million.



Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $11.79 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $268.8 million totaled $12.06 billion at June 30, 2024. This represented a net decrease of $111.5 million compared to March 31, 2024. Total deposits at June 30, 2024 included $400 million in brokered time deposits. Deposits and customer repurchases increased on average from the prior quarter by $223.2 million, due to the growth in brokered deposits. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $353.9 million, or 3.02% when compared to $11.71 billion at December 31, 2023 and decreased $790.7 million, or 6.15% when compared to $12.85 billion at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.09 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 0.32%, when compared to $7.11 billion at March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $116.1 million, or 1.61% when compared to $7.21 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased by $788.7 million, or 10.01% when compared to $7.88 billion at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits were 60.13% of total deposits, compared to 59.80% at March 31, 2024, 63.03% at December 31, 2023, and 63.55% at June 30, 2023.

Borrowings

As of June 30, 2024, total borrowings of $1.8 billion consisted of $1.3 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at a cost of 4.76%, maturing in January of 2025, and $500 million of FHLB advances. The FHLB advances include maturities of $300 million, at an average cost of approximately 4.73%, maturing in May of 2026, and $200 million, at a cost of 4.27% maturing in May of 2027.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.11 billion at June 30, 2024. This represented an overall increase of $34.5 million from total equity of $2.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Increases to equity included $98.6 million in net earnings, that were partially offset by $55.9 million in cash dividends and a $10.8 million decrease in other comprehensive income. We engaged in no stock repurchases during the first half of 2024. Our tangible book value per share at June 30, 2024 was $9.55.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 10.5% 10.3% 9.8% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 15.3% 14.6% 14.1% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 15.3% 14.6% 14.1% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 16.1% 15.5% 14.9% Tangible common equity ratio 8.7% 8.5% 7.8%

CitizensTrust

As of June 30, 2024, CitizensTrust had approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.0 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the same period of 2023. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with approximately $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 25, 2024 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4328ad5286e54a1c985328a9dd4a9a98

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies, goals and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, capital and liquidity levels, loan and deposit levels, growth and retention, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, the impact of economic developments, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors, in addition to those set forth below, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target and key personnel into our operations; the timely development of competitive products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory agencies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible credit related impairments or declines in the fair value of loans and securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill on our balance sheet; changes in customer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract or retain deposits or to access government or private lending facilities and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payment of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on our asset credit quality, business operations, and employees, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and fraud and the costs of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with legislation or regulations to combat fraud and cybersecurity threats; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and our ability to comply with federal and state employment laws and regulations; ongoing or unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings or outcomes; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this earnings release has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this earnings release and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Contact: David A. Brager President and Chief Executive Officer (909) 980-4030





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 174,454 $ 171,396 $ 231,316 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 669,740 109,889 387,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 844,194 281,285 618,355 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 7,345 8,216 30,478 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,745,796 2,956,125 3,068,151 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,429,886 2,464,610 2,512,707 Total investment securities 5,175,682 5,420,735 5,580,858 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 18,012 18,012 29,484 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,681,846 8,904,910 8,907,397 Allowance for credit losses (82,786 ) (86,842 ) (86,967 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,599,060 8,818,068 8,820,430 Premises and equipment, net 43,232 44,709 45,518 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 314,329 308,706 257,348 Intangibles 12,416 15,291 18,303 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 371,403 340,149 317,948 Total assets $ 16,151,495 $ 16,020,993 $ 16,484,544 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,090,095 $ 7,206,175 $ 7,878,810 Investment checking 515,930 552,408 574,817 Savings and money market 3,409,320 3,278,664 3,627,858 Time deposits 774,980 396,395 316,036 Total deposits 11,790,325 11,433,642 12,397,521 Customer repurchase agreements 268,826 271,642 452,373 Other borrowings 1,800,000 2,070,000 1,495,000 Other liabilities 179,917 167,737 138,283 Total liabilities 14,039,068 13,943,021 14,483,177 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,446,755 2,401,541 2,346,243 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (334,328 ) (323,569 ) (344,876 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,112,427 2,077,972 2,001,367 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,151,495 $ 16,020,993 $ 16,484,544







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 162,724 $ 162,049 $ 178,405 $ 162,387 $ 176,776 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 704,023 433,421 347,161 568,722 192,913 Total cash and cash equivalents 866,747 595,470 525,566 731,109 369,689 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 12,893 10,680 6,449 11,786 8,704 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,764,096 2,900,097 3,162,917 2,832,097 3,189,384 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,442,863 2,457,611 2,526,689 2,450,237 2,536,580 Total investment securities 5,206,959 5,357,708 5,689,606 5,282,334 5,725,964 Investment in stock of FHLB 18,012 18,012 32,032 18,012 30,459 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,731,587 8,824,579 8,892,413 8,778,083 8,927,672 Allowance for credit losses (82,815 ) (85,751 ) (86,508 ) (84,283 ) (85,833 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,648,772 8,738,828 8,805,905 8,693,800 8,841,839 Premises and equipment, net 43,624 44,380 45,629 44,002 45,942 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 312,645 309,609 257,428 311,127 256,786 Intangibles 13,258 14,585 19,298 13,922 20,136 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 390,834 350,319 308,789 370,575 319,885 Total assets $ 16,279,566 $ 16,205,413 $ 16,456,524 $ 16,242,489 $ 16,385,226 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,153,315 $ 7,182,718 $ 7,823,496 $ 7,168,016 $ 7,957,357 Interest-bearing 4,728,864 4,454,135 4,481,766 4,591,500 4,551,121 Total deposits 11,882,179 11,636,853 12,305,262 11,759,516 12,508,478 Customer repurchase agreements 287,128 309,272 495,179 298,200 522,813 Other borrowings 1,850,330 1,991,978 1,526,958 1,921,154 1,250,863 Other liabilities 157,463 168,442 101,417 162,953 99,960 Total liabilities 14,177,100 14,106,545 14,428,816 14,141,823 14,382,114 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,456,945 2,432,075 2,353,975 2,444,510 2,343,358 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (354,479 ) (333,207 ) (326,267 ) (343,844 ) (340,246 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,102,466 2,098,868 2,027,708 2,100,666 2,003,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,279,566 $ 16,205,413 $ 16,456,524 $ 16,242,489 $ 16,385,226







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 114,200 $ 116,349 $ 110,990 $ 230,549 $ 219,384 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 21,225 21,446 19,356 42,671 38,952 Investment securities held-to-maturity 13,445 13,402 13,740 26,847 27,696 Total investment income 34,670 34,848 33,096 69,518 66,648 Dividends from FHLB stock 377 419 483 796 832 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 9,825 6,073 4,670 15,898 5,161 Total interest income 159,072 157,689 149,239 316,761 292,025 Interest expense: Deposits 25,979 21,366 10,765 47,345 16,130 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 22,244 23,862 18,939 46,106 30,632 Total interest expense 48,223 45,228 29,704 93,451 46,762 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 110,849 112,461 119,535 223,310 245,263 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - - 500 - 2,000 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 110,849 112,461 119,035 223,310 243,263 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,117 5,036 4,838 10,153 10,182 Trust and investment services 3,428 3,224 3,315 6,652 6,229 Other 5,879 5,853 4,503 11,732 9,447 Total noninterest income 14,424 14,113 12,656 28,537 25,858 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,426 36,401 33,548 71,827 68,795 Occupancy and equipment 5,772 5,565 5,517 11,337 10,967 Professional services 2,726 2,255 2,562 4,981 4,258 Computer software expense 3,949 3,525 3,316 7,474 6,724 Marketing and promotion 1,956 1,630 1,321 3,586 3,036 Amortization of intangible assets 1,437 1,438 1,719 2,875 3,439 (Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments (500 ) - 400 (500 ) 900 Other 5,731 8,957 5,634 14,688 10,779 Total noninterest expense 56,497 59,771 54,017 116,268 108,898 Earnings before income taxes 68,776 66,803 77,674 135,579 160,223 Income taxes 18,741 18,204 21,904 36,945 45,183 Net earnings $ 50,035 $ 48,599 $ 55,770 $ 98,634 $ 115,040 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.71 $ 0.82 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 159,607 $ 158,228 $ 149,785 $ 317,835 $ 293,117 Interest expense 48,223 45,228 29,704 93,451 46,762 Net interest income - (TE) $ 111,384 $ 113,000 $ 120,081 $ 224,384 $ 246,355 Return on average assets, annualized 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.36 % 1.22 % 1.42 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.57 % 9.31 % 11.03 % 9.44 % 11.58 % Efficiency ratio [1] 45.10 % 47.22 % 40.86 % 46.17 % 40.17 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.32 % 1.44 % 1.34 % Yield on average loans 5.26 % 5.30 % 5.01 % 5.28 % 4.95 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.37 % 4.34 % 4.01 % 4.36 % 3.96 % Cost of deposits 0.88 % 0.74 % 0.35 % 0.81 % 0.26 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.35 % 0.80 % 0.26 % Cost of funds 1.38 % 1.31 % 0.83 % 1.34 % 0.66 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.05 % 3.10 % 3.22 % 3.07 % 3.33 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 8.68 % 8.33 % 7.75 % Citizens Business Bank 8.57 % 8.23 % 7.67 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 138,583,510 138,428,596 138,330,131 138,419,379 138,420,067 Diluted 138,669,058 138,603,324 138,383,239 138,561,481 138,556,510 Dividends declared $ 28,018 $ 27,886 $ 27,787 $ 55,904 $ 55,794 Dividend payout ratio [3] 56.00 % 57.38 % 49.82 % 56.68 % 48.50 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 139,677,162 139,641,884 139,343,284 Book value per share $ 15.12 $ 14.94 $ 14.36 Tangible book value per share $ 9.55 $ 9.36 $ 8.74 June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 24,957 $ 21,302 $ 6,454 Other real estate owned (OREO), net 647 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 25,604 $ 21,302 $ 6,454 Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 26,363 $ 9,460 $ 3,307 [4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.29 % 0.24 % 0.07 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 323.33 % 407.67 % 1347.49 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 82,817 $ 86,842 $ 86,540 $ 86,842 $ 85,117 Total charge-offs (51 ) (4,267 ) (88 ) (4,318 ) (198 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 20 242 15 262 48 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (31 ) (4,025 ) (73 ) (4,056 ) (150 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses - - 500 - 2,000 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 82,786 $ 82,817 $ 86,967 $ 82,786 $ 86,967 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.000 % -0.046 % -0.001 % -0.046 % -0.002 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023





Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respective

Loan Type





Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respective

Loan Type





Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by

Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 69.4 1.04 % $ 69.5 1.02 % $ 67.9 0.98 % Construction 0.8 1.51 % 1.3 1.91 % 1.2 1.69 % SBA 2.5 0.93 % 2.7 0.99 % 2.7 0.95 % Commercial and industrial 5.1 0.53 % 9.1 0.94 % 9.1 0.95 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 3.8 1.08 % 3.1 0.75 % 5.0 1.66 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.2 0.26 % 0.2 0.29 % 0.3 0.35 % SFR mortgage 0.5 0.19 % 0.5 0.20 % 0.4 0.17 % Consumer and other loans 0.5 1.07 % 0.4 0.85 % 0.4 0.73 % Total $ 82.8 0.95 % $ 86.8 0.98 % $ 87.0 0.98 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2024 2023 2022 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 20.45 $ 15.95 $ 25.98 $ 16.34 $ 24.37 $ 21.36 June 30, $ 17.91 $ 15.71 $ 16.89 $ 10.66 $ 25.59 $ 22.37 September 30, $ - $ - $ 19.66 $ 12.89 $ 28.14 $ 22.63 December 31, $ - $ - $ 21.77 $ 14.62 $ 29.25 $ 25.26 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 114,200 $ 116,349 $ 115,721 $ 113,190 $ 110,990 Investment securities and other 44,872 41,340 42,357 43,037 38,249 Total interest income 159,072 157,689 158,078 156,227 149,239 Interest expense Deposits 25,979 21,366 18,888 16,517 10,765 Borrowings and customer repurchase agreements 22,244 23,862 19,834 16,339 18,939 Total interest expense 48,223 45,228 38,722 32,856 29,704 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 110,849 112,461 119,356 123,371 119,535 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - - (2,000 ) 2,000 500 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 110,849 112,461 121,356 121,371 119,035 Noninterest income 14,424 14,113 19,163 14,309 12,656 Noninterest expense 56,497 59,771 65,930 55,058 54,017 Earnings before income taxes 68,776 66,803 74,589 80,622 77,674 Income taxes 18,741 18,204 26,081 22,735 21,904 Net earnings $ 50,035 $ 48,599 $ 48,508 $ 57,887 $ 55,770 Effective tax rate 27.25 % 27.25 % 34.97 % 28.20 % 28.20 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 28,018 $ 27,886 $ 27,945 $ 27,901 $ 27,787







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Commercial and industrial $ 6,664,925 $ 6,720,538 $ 6,784,505 $ 6,843,059 $ 6,904,095 Construction 52,227 58,806 66,734 63,022 68,836 SBA 267,938 268,320 270,619 283,124 278,904 SBA - PPP 1,757 2,249 2,736 3,233 5,017 Commercial and industrial 956,184 963,120 969,895 938,064 956,242 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 350,562 351,624 412,891 351,463 298,247 Municipal lease finance receivables 70,889 72,032 73,590 75,621 77,867 SFR mortgage 267,593 276,475 269,868 268,171 263,201 Consumer and other loans 49,771 57,549 54,072 51,875 54,988 Gross loans, at amortized cost 8,681,846 8,770,713 8,904,910 8,877,632 8,907,397 Allowance for credit losses (82,786 ) (82,817 ) (86,842 ) (88,995 ) (86,967 ) Net loans $ 8,599,060 $ 8,687,896 $ 8,818,068 $ 8,788,637 $ 8,820,430 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,090,095 $ 7,112,789 $ 7,206,175 $ 7,586,649 $ 7,878,810 Investment checking 515,930 545,066 552,408 560,223 574,817 Savings and money market 3,409,320 3,561,512 3,278,664 3,906,187 3,627,858 Time deposits 774,980 675,554 396,395 305,727 316,036 Total deposits 11,790,325 11,894,921 11,433,642 12,358,786 12,397,521 Customer repurchase agreements 268,826 275,720 271,642 269,552 452,373 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,059,151 $ 12,170,641 $ 11,705,284 $ 12,628,338 $ 12,849,894







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 21,908 $ 10,661 $ 15,440 $ 3,655 $ 3,159 Construction - - - - - SBA 337 54 969 1,050 629 Commercial and industrial 2,712 2,727 4,509 4,672 2,039 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 60 60 243 273 SFR mortgage - 308 324 339 354 Consumer and other loans - - - 4 - Total $ 24,957 $ 13,810 $ 21,302 $ 9,963 [1] $ 6,454 % of Total loans 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.11 % 0.07 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing): Commercial real estate $ 43 $ 19,781 $ 300 $ 136 $ 532 Construction - - - - - SBA - 408 108 - - Commercial and industrial 103 6 12 - - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - - 555 SFR mortgage - - 201 - - Consumer and other loans - - 18 - - Total $ 146 $ 20,195 $ 639 $ 136 $ 1,087 % of Total loans 0.00 % 0.23 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA - - - - - Commercial and industrial 647 647 - - - SFR mortgage - - - - - Total $ 647 $ 647 $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 25,750 $ 34,652 $ 21,941 $ 10,099 $ 7,541 % of Total loans 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.08 % [1] Includes $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans past due 30-89 days.







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 10.5% 10.3% 9.8% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 15.3% 14.6% 14.1% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 15.3% 14.6% 14.1% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 16.1% 15.5% 14.9% Tangible common equity ratio 8.7% 8.5% 7.8%





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,112,427 $ 2,077,972 $ 2,001,367 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (12,416 ) (15,291 ) (18,303 ) Tangible book value $ 1,334,189 $ 1,296,859 $ 1,217,242 Common shares issued and outstanding 139,677,162 139,344,981 139,343,284 Tangible book value per share $ 9.55 $ 9.31 $ 8.74





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Net Income $ 50,035 $ 48,599 $ 55,770 $ 98,634 $ 115,040 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,437 1,438 1,719 2,875 3,439 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (425 ) (425 ) (508 ) (850 ) (1,017 ) Tangible net income $ 51,047 $ 49,612 $ 56,981 $ 100,659 $ 117,462 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,102,466 $ 2,098,868 $ 2,027,708 $ 2,100,666 $ 2,003,112 Less: Average goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Average intangible assets (13,258 ) (14,585 ) (19,298 ) (13,922 ) (20,136 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,323,386 $ 1,318,461 $ 1,242,588 $ 1,320,922 $ 1,217,154 Return on average equity, annualized [2] 9.57 % 9.31 % 11.03 % 9.44 % 11.58 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized [2] 15.51 % 15.13 % 18.39 % 15.32 % 19.46 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates. [2] Annualized where applicable.









