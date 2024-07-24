ATN Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results; Reiterates Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Leveraging “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” Strategic Investments to Deliver Growth in High-Speed Data Subscribers and Network Reach

Total high-speed broadband subscribers increased by 9%

Broadband homes passed by high-speed data services expanded by 22%

Capital expenditures were $61.8 million (net of $46.2 million reimbursements) for the first six months of 2024

International Telecom Segment Growth and Cost Management Benefit Q2 2024 Results

Second quarter consolidated revenues decreased 2% to $183.3 million, in line with expectations

International Telecom segment revenues rose 4% supported by growth in consumer and business fixed revenues, and business mobility revenue

US Telecom segment revenues were down 7% due primarily to conclusion of Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program

Second quarter net income increased to $9.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share inclusive of a $15.9 million gain on the sale of a non-core asset

Operating income increased to $24.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6% to $48.7 million

Reaffirms 2024 Outlook

The Company reiterated expectations for full-year 2024 with:

Revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million, excluding construction revenue

Adjusted EBITDA 2 in the range of $190 million to $200 million

in the range of $190 million to $200 million Capital Expenditures in the range of $100 million to $110 million, net of reimbursements

Net Debt Ratio3 in the range of 2.25x to 2.50x exiting 2024

BEVERLY, Mass., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“We are making progress in our efforts to leverage our investments to deliver top line growth while improving operating efficiency. Our second quarter performance is driving the business toward that goal as we increased consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by 6%, delivered International Telecom segment top-line and Adjusted EBITDA growth, and benefited from our cost management efforts. Our US Telecom segment’s performance was in line with our expectations, reflecting the impact of the expiration of the ECF program, as previously signaled.″

“We continue to enhance the performance and longevity of ATN’s network and improve the quality of our revenue streams through the execution of our First-to-Fiber and Glass & Steel™ strategies. In the second quarter, we grew homes passed by high-speed broadband and had a healthy conversion of subscribers to our high-value high-speed broadband networks. In mobility, we continue to convert our mobility subscriber base to higher margin pre-paid and post-paid plans, expand data usage, and increase business subscribers.”

“Looking ahead, we are reiterating our fiscal year 2024 outlook based on our first half performance and the progress we are making executing to our plan. As we near the end of our three-year strategy, we are focusing on maximizing the investments in our upgraded network assets while supporting further expansion at more normalized capex levels supplemented by U.S. government funded infrastructure programs. We believe that our high-speed network expansion and ongoing focus on margin improvement provides a solid foundation for driving strong, sustainable recurring revenues, durable free cash flow, and enhanced shareholder value over the long-term.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $183.3 million, down 2% versus $186.4 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the impact of the end of the ECF program in the US Telecom segment, which offset the increase in fixed revenues in the International Telecom segment.

Operating income was $24.3 million in the second quarter versus $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase in operating income was primarily due to a $15.9 million gain on the disposition of a non-core asset, a $4.3 million reduction in year-over-year selling, general and administrative expenses, and a $1.9 million reduction in depreciation and amortization expense.

Net income attributable to ATN stockholders in the second quarter of 2024 was $9.0 million, or income of $0.50 per diluted share compared with a net income attributable to ATN stockholders of $0.8 million, or $(0.03) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase year-over-year was the result of an increase in operating income, which more than offset the increase in interest expense. In all periods, the income or loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net income (loss) calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $48.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 from $45.8 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower operating expenses, which more than offset the decrease in revenue.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other*.

For Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 95,357 $ 91,981 $ 87,924 $ 94,460 $ - $ - $ 183,281 $ 186,441 Mobility 26,811 26,856 769 977 - - 27,580 27,833 Fixed 62,215 59,673 52,491 58,103 - - 114,706 117,776 Carrier Services 3,636 3,879 30,056 31,576 - - 33,692 35,455 Construction - - 820 1,020 - - 820 1,020 All other 2,695 1,573 3,788 2,784 - - 6,483 4,357 Operating Income (Loss) $ 32,405 $ 14,552 $ 884 $ (2,394 ) $ (8,973 ) $ (9,720 ) $ 24,316 $ 2,438 EBITDA** $ 48,934 $ 29,022 $ 21,811 $ 21,816 $ (8,926 ) $ (9,039 ) $ 61,819 $ 41,799 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 33,285 $ 29,128 $ 21,919 $ 22,776 $ (6,534 ) $ (6,113 ) $ 48,670 $ 45,791 Capital Expenditures*** $ 12,035 $ 17,408 $ 13,540 $ 21,450 $ 238 $ (5 ) $ 25,813 $ 38,853 For Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 188,416 $ 182,389 $ 181,660 $ 189,825 $ - $ - $ 370,076 $ 372,214 Mobility 52,848 52,963 1,606 2,136 - - 54,454 55,099 Fixed 123,536 118,563 110,376 117,004 - - 233,912 235,567 Carrier Services 7,209 7,570 60,109 63,660 - - 67,318 71,230 Construction - - 2,406 1,610 - - 2,406 1,610 All other 4,823 3,293 7,163 5,415 - - 11,986 8,708 Operating Income (Loss) $ 44,090 $ 28,377 $ 1,482 $ (6,737 ) $ (16,682 ) $ (18,566 ) $ 28,890 $ 3,074 EBITDA** $ 76,993 $ 57,413 $ 42,275 $ 41,826 $ (16,557 ) $ (17,154 ) $ 102,711 $ 82,085 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 62,558 $ 57,586 $ 42,622 $ 45,583 $ (12,992 ) $ (12,581 ) $ 92,188 $ 90,588 Capital Expenditures*** $ 28,951 $ 38,906 $ 31,299 $ 50,584 $ 1,579 $ (40 ) $ 61,829 $ 89,450

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

** See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

***Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.

ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

The Company is half-way through the final year of its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2021 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high speed broadband subscribers. During this final year of the plan, the Company is reducing capital expenditures to approach more normalized spending levels and plans to augment further network expansion with previously announced and future grant funding.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics

2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Q2 2024 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 vs. Q2 2023 High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 403,500 386,300 367,200 333,500 330,500 22 % High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 141,000 137,700 135,900 132,900 129,100 9 % Broadband Homes Passed 803,300 789,700 768,900 746,600 746,800 8 % Broadband Customers 212,900 214,000 214,400 213,900 215,500 -1 % Fiber Route Miles 11,728 11,692 11,655 11,575 11,561 1 % International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 339,000 346,400 350,700 345,500 339,600 -0 % Post-Paid 57,900 57,300 57,000 55,600 58,600 -1 % Total 396,900 403,700 407,700 401,100 398,200 -0 % Blended Churn 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.33 % 3.76 % 2.69 %

*High-Speed Data is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and High-Speed Data Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024, was $73.3 million and total debt was $540.8 million, versus $67.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $482.1 million of total debt at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $53.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $60.3 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures were $61.8 million net of $46.2 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024, versus $89.5 million, net of $7.0 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share were paid on July 10, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2024.

Share repurchases made by the Company during the second quarter of 2024 totaled $9.9 million. There is $15 million remaining under the share repurchase program authorized in December 2023.

Reaffirms Full-Year 2024 Guidance and Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its guidance and outlook for the full-year ended December 31, 2024, as follows:

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) $730 million to $750 million Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 $190 million to $200 million Full-year 2024 Capital Expenditures $100 million to $110 million Full-year 2024 Net Debt Ratio 3 2.25x to 2.50x Exiting 2024

Longer term, the Company continues to prioritize increasing cash flow and driving positive returns through realized efficiencies that leverage ATN’s high-quality network assets. In 2025, the Company expects internally funded capital investments to be in the range of 10% to 15% of revenues.

For the Company’s full-year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and the description of the calculation of Net Debt Ratio.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, non-cash stock-based compensation, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the sum of the trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding its strategic investment plan, its future revenues, operating income, operating margin, cash flows, network and operating costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, cost management initiatives, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the timing of revenue, the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base and networks; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans, expectations and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, the impact of cost savings initiatives, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and the impact of such events on the timing of project implementation and corresponding revenue, and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,932 $ 49,225 Restricted cash 14,321 12,942 Customer receivable 7,746 7,249 Other current assets 214,897 211,856 Total current assets 295,896 281,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,061,322 1,080,659 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,738 99,335 Customer receivable - long term 43,761 45,676 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 169,210 173,008 Other assets 104,414 103,764 Total assets $ 1,772,341 $ 1,783,714 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,573 $ 24,290 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 7,659 7,110 Taxes payable 11,994 10,876 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,074 15,164 Other current liabilities 217,585 235,754 Total current liabilities 268,885 293,194 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 524,262 $ 492,580 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 38,442 38,943 Deferred income taxes 17,754 19,775 Lease liabilities 75,592 76,936 Other long-term liabilities 135,316 138,566 Total liabilities 1,060,251 1,059,994 Redeemable non-controlling interests 83,325 85,917 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 526,771 541,073 Non-controlling interests 101,994 96,730 Total stockholders' equity 628,765 637,803 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,772,341 $ 1,783,714





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Communications services $ 177,365 $ 181,576 $ 358,633 $ 362,883 Construction 820 1,020 2,406 1,610 Other 5,096 3,845 9,037 7,721 Total revenue 183,281 186,441 370,076 372,214 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 76,137 77,718 156,527 156,759 Cost of construction revenue 813 1,016 2,382 1,604 Selling, general and administrative 57,661 61,914 118,979 123,262 Stock-based compensation 2,781 2,739 4,690 4,517 Transaction-related charges - 438 19 451 Restructuring expenses - 370 1,190 3,257 Depreciation 35,558 36,217 69,897 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,945 3,144 3,924 6,391 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (15,930 ) 445 (16,422 ) 278 Total operating expenses 158,965 184,001 341,186 369,140 Operating income 24,316 2,440 28,890 3,074 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (12,196 ) (10,404 ) (23,271 ) (19,029 ) Other income (expense) (579 ) 2,216 (406 ) 2,411 Other income (expense), net (12,775 ) (8,188 ) (23,677 ) (16,618 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,541 (5,748 ) 5,213 (13,544 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 204 (5,087 ) 1,822 (5,827 ) Net income (loss) 11,337 (661 ) 3,391 (7,717 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net (2,334 ) 1,428 (701 ) 2,599 Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 9,003 $ 767 $ 2,690 $ (5,118 ) Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.50 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ 0.50 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,254 15,719 15,346 15,726 Diluted 15,255 15,719 15,360 15,726





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 3,391 $ (7,717 ) Depreciation 69,897 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,924 6,391 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,855 2,463 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,249 1,162 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (16,422 ) 278 Stock-based compensation 4,690 4,517 Deferred income taxes (2,550 ) (6,616 ) Loss on pension settlement - 369 Gain on equity investments (218 ) (2,501 ) Decrease in customer receivable 1,418 1,186 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 273 3,302 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (14,975 ) (15,126 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,532 60,329 Capital expenditures (61,830 ) (89,451 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (46,198 ) (6,986 ) Amounts received 48,564 593 Net proceeds from sale of assets 17,910 - Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets (573 ) - Purchases and sales of investments 162 (1,055 ) Acquisition of business - 1,314 Net cash used in investing activities (41,965 ) (95,585 ) Dividends paid on common stock (7,421 ) (6,633 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,116 ) (1,447 ) Finance lease payments (915 ) (481 ) Term loan - repayments (12,112 ) (2,335 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (974 ) (159 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 75,000 88,273 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (40,002 ) (26,500 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 3,700 4,300 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (3,709 ) (3,247 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,932 ) (1,433 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (10,000 ) (6,828 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net - (760 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (481 ) 42,750 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,086 7,494 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 62,167 59,728 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,253 $ 67,222





Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,932 $ 68 $ - $ 5,000 Consumer 21,879 701 - 22,580 Total $ 26,811 $ 769 $ - $ 27,580 Fixed Business $ 18,715 $ 30,817 $ - $ 49,532 Consumer 43,500 21,674 - 65,174 Total $ 62,215 $ 52,491 $ - $ 114,706 Carrier Services $ 3,636 $ 30,056 $ - $ 33,692 Other 1,045 342 - 1,387 Total Communications Services $ 93,707 $ 83,658 $ - $ 177,365 Construction $ - $ 820 $ - $ 820 Managed services $ 1,650 $ 3,446 $ - $ 5,096 Total Other $ 1,650 $ 3,446 $ - $ 5,096 Total Revenue $ 95,357 $ 87,924 $ - $ 183,281 Depreciation $ 16,277 $ 19,234 $ 47 $ 35,558 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 252 $ 1,693 $ - $ 1,945 Total operating expenses $ 62,952 $ 87,040 $ 8,973 $ 158,965 Operating income (loss) $ 32,405 $ 884 $ (8,973 ) $ 24,316 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (5,137 ) $ 2,803 $ - $ (2,334 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 48,934 $ 21,811 $ (8,926 ) $ 61,819 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 33,285 $ 21,919 $ (6,534 ) $ 48,670 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 33,563 $ 36,448 $ 3,242 $ 73,253 Total current assets 130,572 155,822 9,502 295,896 Fixed assets, net 475,862 579,092 6,368 1,061,322 Total assets 683,111 997,592 91,638 1,772,341 Total current liabilities 91,529 145,856 31,500 268,885 Total debt, including current portion 59,801 298,375 182,659 540,835 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,507 $ 114 $ - $ 3,621 Consumer 23,349 863 - 24,212 Total $ 26,856 $ 977 $ - $ 27,833 Fixed Business $ 17,214 $ 35,495 $ - $ 52,709 Consumer 42,459 22,608 - 65,067 Total $ 59,673 $ 58,103 $ - $ 117,776 Carrier Services $ 3,879 $ 31,576 $ - $ 35,455 Other 448 64 - 512 Total Communications Services $ 90,856 $ 90,720 $ - $ 181,576 Construction $ - $ 1,020 $ - $ 1,020 Managed services $ 1,125 $ 2,720 $ - $ 3,845 Total Other $ 1,125 $ 2,720 $ - $ 3,845 Total Revenue $ 91,981 $ 94,460 $ - $ 186,441 Depreciation $ 14,106 $ 21,430 $ 681 $ 36,217 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 364 $ 2,780 $ - $ 3,144 Total operating expenses $ 77,429 $ 96,854 $ 9,720 $ 184,003 Operating income (loss) $ 14,552 $ (2,394 ) $ (9,720 ) $ 2,438 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (2,050 ) $ 3,478 $ - $ 1,428 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 29,022 $ 21,816 $ (9,039 ) $ 41,799 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,128 $ 22,776 $ (6,113 ) $ 45,791 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 9,740 $ 141 $ - $ 9,881 Consumer 43,108 1,465 - 44,573 Total $ 52,848 $ 1,606 $ - $ 54,454 Fixed Business $ 37,247 $ 65,783 $ - $ 103,030 Consumer 86,289 44,593 - 130,882 Total $ 123,536 $ 110,376 $ - $ 233,912 Carrier Services $ 7,209 $ 60,109 $ - $ 67,318 Other 1,863 1,086 - 2,949 Total Communications Services $ 185,456 $ 173,177 $ - $ 358,633 Construction $ - $ 2,406 $ - $ 2,406 Managed services $ 2,960 $ 6,077 $ - $ 9,037 Total Other $ 2,960 $ 6,077 $ - $ 9,037 Total Revenue $ 188,416 $ 181,660 $ - $ 370,076 Depreciation $ 32,400 $ 37,372 $ 125 $ 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 503 $ 3,421 $ - $ 3,924 Total operating expenses $ 144,326 $ 180,178 $ 16,682 $ 341,186 Operating income (loss) $ 44,090 $ 1,482 $ (16,682 ) $ 28,890 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (6,574 ) $ 5,872 $ - $ (702 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 76,993 $ 42,275 $ (16,557 ) $ 102,711 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 62,558 $ 42,622 $ (12,992 ) $ 92,188 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 7,083 $ 286 $ - $ 7,369 Consumer 45,880 1,850 - 47,730 Total $ 52,963 $ 2,136 $ - $ 55,099 Fixed Business $ 34,327 $ 71,814 $ - $ 106,141 Consumer 84,236 45,190 - 129,426 Total $ 118,563 $ 117,004 $ - $ 235,567 Carrier Services $ 7,570 $ 63,660 $ - $ 71,230 Other 848 139 - 987 Total Communications Services $ 179,944 $ 182,939 $ - $ 362,883 Construction $ - $ 1,610 $ - $ 1,610 Managed services $ 2,445 $ 5,276 $ - $ 7,721 Total Other $ 2,445 $ 5,276 $ - $ 7,721 Total Revenue $ 182,389 $ 189,825 $ - $ 372,214 Depreciation $ 28,292 $ 42,917 $ 1,412 $ 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 744 $ 5,646 $ - $ 6,390 Total operating expenses $ 154,012 $ 196,562 $ 18,566 $ 369,140 Operating income (loss) $ 28,377 $ (6,737 ) $ (18,566 ) $ 3,074 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (3,856 ) $ 6,455 $ - $ 2,599 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 57,413 $ 41,826 $ (17,154 ) $ 82,085 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 57,586 $ 45,583 $ (12,581 ) $ 90,588 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354 $ 33,574 $ 2,239 $ 62,167 Total current assets 107,469 162,768 11,035 281,272 Fixed assets, net 481,911 593,833 4,915 1,080,659 Total assets 672,171 1,019,924 91,619 1,783,714 Total current liabilities 86,540 169,297 37,357 293,194 Total debt, including current portion 64,254 293,607 159,009 516,870 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 32,405 $ 884 $ (8,973 ) $ 24,316 Depreciation expense 16,277 19,234 47 35,558 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 252 1,693 - 1,945 EBITDA $ 48,934 $ 21,811 $ (8,926 ) $ 61,819 Stock-based compensation 193 196 2,392 2,781 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (15,842 ) (88 ) - (15,930 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 33,285 $ 21,919 $ (6,534 ) $ 48,670 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,552 $ (2,394 ) $ (9,720 ) $ 2,438 Depreciation expense 14,106 21,430 681 36,217 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 364 2,780 - 3,144 EBITDA $ 29,022 $ 21,816 $ (9,039 ) $ 41,799 Stock-based compensation 109 9 2,621 2,739 Restructuring expenses - 370 - 370 Transaction-related charges - 133 305 438 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (3 ) 448 - 445 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,128 $ 22,776 $ (6,113 ) $ 45,791 Table 5 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 44,090 $ 1,482 $ (16,682 ) $ 28,890 Depreciation expense 32,400 37,372 125 69,897 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503 3,421 - 3,924 EBITDA $ 76,993 $ 42,275 $ (16,557 ) $ 102,711 Stock-based compensation 217 327 4,146 4,690 Restructuring expenses 1,190 - - 1,190 Transaction-related charges - - 19 19 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (15,842 ) 20 (600 ) (16,422 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 62,558 $ 42,622 $ (12,992 ) $ 92,188 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 28,377 $ (6,737 ) $ (18,566 ) $ 3,074 Depreciation expense 28,292 42,917 1,412 72,621 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 744 5,646 - 6,390 EBITDA $ 57,413 $ 41,826 $ (17,154 ) $ 82,085 Stock-based compensation 176 86 4,255 4,517 Restructuring expenses - 3,257 - 3,257 Transaction-related charges - 133 318 451 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (3 ) 281 - 278 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 57,586 $ 45,583 $ (12,581 ) $ 90,588





Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 16,573 $ 24,290 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 524,262 492,580 Total debt $ 540,835 $ 516,870 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 73,253 62,167 Net Debt $ 467,582 $ 454,703 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 191,050 $ 189,451 Net Debt Ratio 2.45 2.40 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility