SphereX Recognized in zkLink Season 1 Ecosystem Grant Program

Singapore, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SphereX, the cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the zkLink Season 1 Ecosystem Grant. This grant highlights SphereX's innovative approach to cross-chain trading and its commitment to enhancing user experiences within the DeFi space.

zkLink Ecosystem Grant Program

The zkLink Ecosystem Grants Program, which ran from March 11 to July 20, 2024, awarded grants to projects demonstrating exceptional innovation and potential in the blockchain ecosystem. SphereX was selected for its pioneering work in providing cross-chain high-performance Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) services.

Enhancing Cross-Chain Trading with zkLink

SphereX will leverage the grant to integrate with zkLink Nova, the industry’s first aggregated Layer 3 Rollup. This integration will allow SphereX to:

Access Aggregated Liquidity: By connecting with multiple Ethereum Layer 2 rollup ecosystems, SphereX will offer its users greater liquidity options.

Reduce Transaction Costs: Users will benefit from lower transaction costs making trading more efficient.

Enhance User Experience: Improved cross-chain capabilities and seamless trading will provide a superior user experience.

Commitment to Innovation and Inclusivity

SphereX remains dedicated to making DeFi accessible and inclusive. The support from the zkLink grant will enable SphereX to continue developing advanced trading features, catering to both novice and experienced traders.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by zkLink's Ecosystem Grant Program. This grant will significantly enhance our ability to provide seamless, cross-chain trading solutions, furthering our mission to make DeFi accessible to everyone," said Kai, CEO of SphereX. "We look forward to leveraging zkLink to bring even more value and innovation to our users."

About SphereX

SphereX is a cutting-edge decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to make crypto trading accessible, secure, and user-friendly for everyone. By prioritizing decentralization, SphereX ensures that users have full control over their assets with transparent and low-cost transactions. Committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive community, SphereX embodies the spirit of Robin Hood, providing financial opportunities for all.



