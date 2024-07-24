Amedisys Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.



Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net service revenue increased $38.2 million to $591.2 million compared to $553.0 million in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.9 million ($11.5 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $80.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $125.5 million ($125.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.98 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.46 in 2023.



Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.2 million compared to $74.6 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.5 million compared to $44.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.32 compared to $1.37 in 2023.



Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net service revenue increased $53.2 million to $1,162.6 million compared to $1,109.4 million in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $46.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $32.6 million ($31.3 million, net of tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $55.0 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $126.2 million ($126.2 million, net of tax) in 2023.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.42 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.69 in 2023.



Adjusted Year to Date Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $133.0 million compared to $132.5 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $77.5 million compared to $77.6 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $2.35 compared to $2.38 in 2023.



* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the second quarter 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the second quarter results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes, home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 18,800 employees in 519 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 469,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timetable; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed merger; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net service revenue $ 591,187 $ 552,968 $ 1,162,601 $ 1,109,357 Operating expenses: Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 326,933 297,455 648,470 612,465 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 129,323 125,504 257,269 251,843 Non-cash compensation 7,828 9,083 15,261 12,356 Merger-related expenses 11,901 19,451 32,568 20,171 Depreciation and amortization 4,386 4,725 8,657 9,168 Other 58,602 58,955 116,543 123,180 Total operating expenses 538,973 515,173 1,078,768 1,029,183 Operating income 52,214 37,795 83,833 80,174 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,617 742 3,344 1,148 Interest expense (7,895 ) (7,502 ) (16,014 ) (15,019 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,515 7,991 2,425 8,114 Merger termination fee — (106,000 ) — (106,000 ) Miscellaneous, net 1,779 4,743 2,869 4,061 Total other expense, net (2,984 ) (100,026 ) (7,376 ) (107,696 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 49,230 (62,231 ) 76,457 (27,522 ) Income tax expense (16,657 ) (18,250 ) (29,290 ) (28,050 ) Net income (loss) 32,573 (80,481 ) 47,167 (55,572 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (272 ) 206 (466 ) 543 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 32,301 $ (80,275 ) $ 46,701 $ (55,029 ) Basic earnings per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.99 $ (2.46 ) $ 1.43 $ (1.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 32,706 32,579 32,688 32,568 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 0.98 $ (2.46 ) $ 1.42 $ (1.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 33,047 32,579 32,992 32,568





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024

(unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,883 $ 126,450 Restricted cash 7,475 12,413 Patient accounts receivable 356,909 313,373 Prepaid expenses 15,510 14,639 Other current assets 26,125 30,060 Total current assets 555,902 496,935 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $98,850 and $92,422 44,654 41,845 Operating lease right of use assets 84,692 88,939 Goodwill 1,244,679 1,244,679 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,259 and $14,008 100,832 102,675 Other assets 86,609 85,097 Total assets $ 2,117,368 $ 2,060,170 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,626 $ 28,237 Payroll and employee benefits 136,118 136,835 Accrued expenses 147,038 140,049 Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group 106,000 106,000 Current portion of long-term obligations 37,747 36,314 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,447 26,286 Total current liabilities 479,976 473,721 Long-term obligations, less current portion 351,442 361,862 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 59,007 62,751 Deferred income tax liabilities 47,212 40,635 Other long-term obligations 845 1,418 Total liabilities 938,482 940,387 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,248,917 and 38,131,478 shares issued; 32,739,526 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 803,361 787,177 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,509,391 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock (472,821 ) (468,626 ) Retained earnings 794,626 747,925 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,125,204 1,066,514 Noncontrolling interests 53,682 53,269 Total equity 1,178,886 1,119,783 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,117,368 $ 2,060,170





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

(Unaudited) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 32,573 $ (80,481 ) $ 47,167 $ (55,572 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service) 6,358 6,199 12,496 11,893 Non-cash compensation 8,298 9,108 16,184 12,381 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 8,534 8,349 17,100 16,971 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (23 ) 426 (19 ) 356 Loss on personal care divestiture — — — 2,186 Merger termination fee — 106,000 — 106,000 Deferred income taxes 3,983 5,332 6,577 8,104 Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,515 ) (7,991 ) (2,425 ) (8,114 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 247 247 495 495 Return on equity method investments 548 966 718 2,753 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable 2,449 15,338 (44,357 ) 7,862 Other current assets 4,823 5,817 3,127 1,689 Operating lease right of use assets (1,027 ) (1,019 ) (2,069 ) (1,937 ) Other assets 215 355 370 244 Accounts payable (10,345 ) (1,274 ) (1,693 ) (4,731 ) Accrued expenses 4,066 4,034 7,095 4,775 Other long-term obligations 18 (3,151 ) (573 ) (3,179 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,897 ) (7,496 ) (14,429 ) (15,456 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,305 60,759 45,764 86,720 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets — 6 21 25 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment — 100 — 100 Purchases of property and equipment (1,385 ) (1,394 ) (4,055 ) (2,744 ) Investments in technology assets (186 ) (6,457 ) (409 ) (6,667 ) Investment in equity method investee — — (196 ) — Proceeds from personal care divestiture — — — 47,787 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — (350 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,571 ) (7,745 ) (4,639 ) 38,151 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options — 75 — 75 Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan — 938 — 1,754 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (3,578 ) (2,180 ) (4,195 ) (3,488 ) Noncontrolling interest contributions 147 376 1,911 376 Noncontrolling interest distributions (1,208 ) (427 ) (1,964 ) (712 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — — — (800 ) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit — 15,000 — 23,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit — (15,000 ) — (23,000 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (9,441 ) (5,680 ) (18,382 ) (60,993 ) Payment of accrued contingent consideration — (4,055 ) — (4,055 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,080 ) (10,953 ) (22,630 ) (67,843 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,654 42,061 18,495 57,028 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 120,704 69,100 138,863 54,133 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 157,358 $ 111,161 $ 157,358 $ 111,161 For the Three-Month

Periods Ended June 30, For the Six-Month

Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 7,319 $ 6,377 $ 15,507 $ 13,031 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 17,565 $ 15,468 $ 18,393 $ 15,820 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 7,924 $ 8,516 $ 16,498 $ 17,394 Cash paid for finance lease liabilities $ 4,875 $ 2,864 $ 7,111 $ 5,321 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 3,774 $ 7,719 $ 10,947 $ 14,802 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ 5,691 $ 7,154 $ 10,017 $ 27,944 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities $ — $ 14,994 $ 168 $ 15,135 Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities $ 623 $ 525 $ 1,119 $ 894 Days revenue outstanding (1) 52.1 43.4 52.1 43.4



(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 216.1 $ 219.8 Non-Medicare 161.3 130.0 Net service revenue 377.4 349.8 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 216.0 194.5 Gross margin 161.4 155.3 General and administrative expenses 92.4 90.2 Depreciation and amortization 1.9 1.2 Operating income $ 67.1 $ 63.9 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue (2 %) (1 %) Non-Medicare revenue 24 % 10 % Total admissions 13 % 4 % Total volume(2) 9 % 3 % Key Statistical Data - Total(3): Admissions 110,188 97,453 Recertifications 46,170 45,808 Total volume 156,358 143,261 Medicare completed episodes 73,000 74,848 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,036 $ 3,005 Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.2 12.5 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 106.00 $ 99.81 Clinical manager cost per visit 11.89 11.14 Total cost per visit $ 117.89 $ 110.95 Visits 1,831,990 1,752,449





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 431.9 $ 435.2 Non-Medicare 309.5 257.9 Net service revenue 741.4 693.1 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 426.4 391.5 Gross margin 315.0 301.6 General and administrative expenses 183.4 179.3 Depreciation and amortization 3.7 2.3 Operating income $ 127.9 $ 120.0 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue (1 %) (4 %) Non-Medicare revenue 20 % 11 % Total admissions 12 % 6 % Total volume(2) 8 % 4 % Key Statistical Data - Total(3): Admissions 222,403 199,416 Recertifications 90,131 89,133 Total volume 312,534 288,549 Medicare completed episodes 145,998 148,411 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,017 $ 2,990 Medicare visits per completed episode(5) 12.0 12.4 Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 105.68 $ 99.83 Clinical manager cost per visit 11.95 11.13 Total cost per visit $ 117.63 $ 110.96 Visits 3,624,619 3,527,655



(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.







Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 193.7 $ 188.2 Non-Medicare 10.3 11.0 Net service revenue 204.0 199.2 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 104.6 98.8 Gross margin 99.4 100.4 General and administrative expenses 48.7 47.9 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 0.7 Operating income $ 49.9 $ 51.8 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue 3 % — % Hospice admissions (2 %) (6 %) Average daily census — % (2 %) Key Statistical Data - Total(2): Hospice admissions 12,124 12,395 Average daily census 12,968 12,918 Revenue per day, net $ 172.88 $ 169.47 Cost of service per day $ 88.65 $ 84.03 Average discharge length of stay 90 90





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 383.7 $ 370.9 Non-Medicare 21.3 21.7 Net service revenue 405.0 392.6 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 209.9 200.2 Gross margin 195.1 192.4 General and administrative expenses 96.8 95.8 Depreciation and amortization 1.5 1.3 Operating income $ 96.8 $ 95.3 Same Store Growth(1): Medicare revenue 3 % — % Hospice admissions (2 %) (6 %) Average daily census — % (1 %) Key Statistical Data - Total(2): Hospice admissions 24,781 25,393 Average daily census 12,867 12,825 Revenue per day, net $ 172.96 $ 169.15 Cost of service per day $ 89.63 $ 86.24 Average discharge length of stay 91 90



(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.





Segment Information - Personal Care (1)

For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare — 15.0 Net service revenue — 15.0 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation — 11.1 Gross margin — 3.9 General and administrative expenses — 2.3 Depreciation and amortization — — Operating income $ — $ 1.6 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours — 440,464 Clients served — 7,892 Shifts — 191,379 Revenue per hour $ — $ 33.97 Revenue per shift $ — $ 78.19 Hours per shift — 2.3



(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.





Segment Information - High Acuity Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 9.8 4.0 Net service revenue 9.8 4.0 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 6.4 4.2 Gross margin 3.4 (0.2 ) General and administrative expenses 5.4 5.3 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 0.8 Operating loss $ (2.8 ) $ (6.3 ) Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 157 186 Limited risk admissions 675 348 Total admissions 832 534 Total admissions growth 56 % 55 % Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,124 $ 9,303 Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,816 $ 6,098 Number of admitting joint ventures 9 10





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 16.2 8.7 Net service revenue 16.2 8.7 Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation 12.2 9.7 Gross margin 4.0 (1.0 ) General and administrative expenses 11.3 9.7 Depreciation and amortization 1.7 1.6 Operating loss $ (9.0 ) $ (12.3 ) Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 296 344 Limited risk admissions 1,297 807 Total admissions 1,593 1,151 Total admissions growth 38 % 70 % Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,100 $ 10,236 Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,799 $ 5,878 Number of admitting joint venture markets 9 10





Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): General and administrative expenses $ 61.1 $ 69.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 2.0 Total operating expenses $ 62.0 $ 71.6





For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Financial Information (in millions): General and administrative expenses $ 130.1 $ 120.4 Depreciation and amortization 1.8 4.0 Total operating expenses $ 131.9 $ 124.4







AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 32,301 $ (80,275 ) $ 46,701 $ (55,029 ) Add: Income tax expense 16,657 18,250 29,290 28,050 Interest expense, net 6,278 6,760 12,670 13,871 Depreciation and amortization 6,358 6,199 12,496 11,893 Certain items(1) 11,566 123,704 31,862 133,691 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5) $ 73,160 $ 74,638 $ 133,019 $ 132,476





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 32,301 $ (80,275 ) $ 46,701 $ (55,029 ) Add: Certain items(1) 11,240 125,153 30,788 132,642 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5) $ 43,541 $ 44,878 $ 77,489 $ 77,613





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.98 $ (2.46 ) $ 1.42 $ (1.69 ) Add: Certain items(1) 0.34 3.83 0.93 4.06 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5) $ 1.32 $ 1.37 $ 2.35 $ 2.38



(1) The following details the certain items for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Certain Items (in thousands):

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2024 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses: Merger-related expenses $ 11,901 $ 32,568 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Other (income) expense, net (335 ) (706 ) Total $ 11,566 $ 31,862 Net of tax $ 11,240 $ 30,788 Diluted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.93





For the Three-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2023 For the Six-Month Periods

Ended June 30, 2023 (Income) Expense (Income) Expense Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation: Clinical optimization and reorganization costs $ — 114 Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 1,101 2,768 CEO transition 3,435 4,185 Merger-related expenses 19,451 20,171 Clinical optimization and reorganization costs 567 3,737 Personal care divestiture 11 525 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Other (income) expense, net (includes $106,000 merger termination fee) 99,139 102,191 Total $ 123,704 $ 133,691 Net of tax $ 125,153 $ 132,642 Diluted EPS $ 3.83 $ 4.06



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income (loss) per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.