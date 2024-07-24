Submit Release
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter of 2024 net income of $27.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

“Live Oak delivered a solid quarter with growth in loans, deposits and revenue as we continue our mission to serve small businesses across the country,” said Live Oak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “The strength of our portfolio is due to the quality of the entrepreneurs we serve. Our focus on credit strength, specialized industries and deep expertise continues to demonstrate the power of our franchise, and we are confident in the long-term opportunities ahead.”

Second Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       Increase (Decrease)    
  2Q 2024   1Q 2024   Dollars   Percent   2Q 2023
Total revenue (1) $ 125,479     $ 116,208     $ 9,271       8.0 %   $ 108,458  
Total noninterest expense   77,656       77,737       (81 )     (0.1)       76,457  
Income before taxes   36,058       22,107       13,951       63.1       18,973  
Effective tax rate   25.2 %     (24.8) %     n/a       n/a       7.5 %
Net income $ 26,963     $ 27,586     $ (623 )     (2.3) %   $ 17,544  
Diluted earnings per share   0.59       0.60       (0.01 )     (1.7)       0.39  
Loan and lease production:                  
Loans and leases originated $ 1,171,141     $ 805,129     $ 366,012       45.5 %   $ 861,033  
% Fully funded   38.2 %     43.8 %     n/a       n/a       49.4 %
Total loans and leases: $ 9,535,766     $ 9,223,310     $ 312,456       3.4 %   $ 8,360,174  
Total assets:   11,868,570       11,505,569       363,001       3.2       10,819,196  
Total deposits:   10,707,031       10,383,361       323,670       3.1       9,879,111  

(1)      Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Loans and Leases

As of June 30, 2024, the total loan and lease portfolio was $9.54 billion, 3.4% above its level at March 31, 2024, and 14.1% above its level a year ago. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, loans and leases held for investment increased $259.6 million, or 2.9%, to $9.17 billion while loans held for sale increased $52.9 million, or 17.0%, to $363.6 million. Average loans and leases were $9.38 billion during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $9.11 billion during the first quarter of 2024. 

The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, was comprised of 36.4% and 37.4% of guaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.17 billion during the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $366.0 million, or 45.5%, from the first quarter of 2024. Loan and lease originations increased $310.1 million, or 36.0%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $10.71 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $323.7 million compared to March 31, 2024, and an increase of $827.9 million compared to June 30, 2023. The increase in total deposits from prior periods was to support growth in the loan and lease portfolio as well as the Company’s targeted liquidity levels.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2024 increased $197.7 million, or 2.0%, to $10.27 billion, compared to $10.07 billion for the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 91.4% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 90.4% for the first quarter of 2024.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $117.7 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $120.2 million and $28.3 million at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company increased long-term borrowings by $100.0 million through an unsecured 5.95% fixed rate 60-month term loan with a third party correspondent bank. This increase in borrowings was to strategically enhance capital levels in order to accommodate future growth expectations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $91.3 million compared to $90.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $84.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 was 3.28% and 3.33%, respectively, a decrease of five basis points quarter over quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by eight basis points, partially driven by a full quarter’s worth of interest expense on the $100.0 million incremental borrowing added in late first quarter of 2024, while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by one basis point.

The increase in net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was driven by growth in average loans and leases held for investment. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin by one basis point arising from an increase in deposits and borrowings, combined with the increase in average cost of funds, outpacing the increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.2 million, an increase of $8.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $10.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

Net gains on sales of loans was $14.4 million, a $2.9 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a $3.6 million increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter increase in net gains on sales of loans was largely the result of increased loan sale volumes, and the increase over the second quarter of 2023 was largely related to higher premiums while loan sale volumes remained somewhat consistent. The average guaranteed loan sale premium was 106%, 107% and 105% for the second and first quarters of 2024 and second quarter of 2023, respectively. The volume of guaranteed loans sold was $250.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $186.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2024 and $245.1 million sold in the second quarter of 2023.

Equity method investment losses totaled $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $3.3 million decrease from $5.0 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was principally related to lower levels of underlying losses in several of the Company’s equity method investees.

Other noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $11.0 million compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. This $7.1 million increase in noninterest income was largely related to a $6.7 million gain arising from the sale of one of the Company’s aircraft in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $77.7 million compared to $77.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $76.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Compared to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense was principally impacted by increased salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, partially offset by $2.4 million in decreased levels of FDIC insurance expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was largely the product of continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiative, while the decrease in FDIC insurance expense was the product of favorable changes in the Company’s FDIC assessment rates.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $8.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was 0.38%, 0.15% and 0.06%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $9.6 million and $7.9 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, decreased to $37.3 million, or 0.42% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2024, compared to $43.1 million, or 0.51%, at March 31, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $11.8 million compared to $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The lower level of provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of a decrease in specific reserves required for loans individually evaluated for impairment.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $137.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $139.0 million at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.57% and 1.63% at June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense (benefit) and related effective tax rate was $9.1 million and 25.2% for the second quarter of 2024, $(5.5) million and (24.8)% for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million and 7.5% for the second quarter of 2023, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of $10.6 million in increased levels of investment tax credits in the first quarter of 2024, arising from the Internal Revenue Service’s expansion of qualifying energy communities guidance during that quarter. The higher level of income tax expense for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of the combination of increased pretax income and lower levels of anticipated investment tax credits in 2024 as compared to the prior year.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, July 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 54806566. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 888.259.6580
International: +1 416.764.8624
Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com
Registration: Name and Email Required
Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of global health crises and pandemics, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

Walter J. Phifer | CFO | Investor Relations | 910.202.6926
Claire Parker | Corporate Communications | Media Relations | 910.597.1592

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   2Q 2024 Change vs.
  2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2023   2Q 2023   1Q 2024   2Q 2023
Interest income                     %   %
Loans and fees on loans $ 181,840     $ 176,010     $ 169,531     $ 162,722     $ 152,362       3.3       19.3  
Investment securities, taxable   9,219       8,954       8,746       8,701       8,503       3.0       8.4  
Other interest earning assets   7,389       7,456       8,259       9,188       8,847       (0.9 )     (16.5 )
Total interest income   198,448       192,420       186,536       180,611       169,712       3.1       16.9  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   105,358       101,998       96,695       90,914       85,003       3.3       23.9  
Borrowings   1,770       311       265       287       407       469.1       334.9  
Total interest expense   107,128       102,309       96,960       91,201       85,410       4.7       25.4  
Net interest income   91,320       90,111       89,576       89,410       84,302       1.3       8.3  
Provision for credit losses   11,765       16,364       8,995       10,279       13,028       (28.1 )     (9.7 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   79,555       73,747       80,581       79,131       71,274       7.9       11.6  
Noninterest income                          
Loan servicing revenue   7,347       7,624       7,342       6,990       6,687       (3.6 )     9.9  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (2,878 )     (2,744 )     (3,974 )     11,335       (2,831 )     (4.9 )     (1.7 )
Net gains on sales of loans   14,395       11,502       12,891       12,675       10,804       25.2       33.2  
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option   172       (219 )     (170 )     (568 )     1,728       178.5       (90.0 )
Equity method investments (loss) income   (1,767 )     (5,022 )     47       (1,034 )     (2,055 )     64.8       14.0  
Equity security investments gains (losses), net   161       (529 )     (384 )     (783 )     121       130.4       33.1  
Lease income   2,423       2,453       2,439       2,498       2,535       (1.2 )     (4.4 )
Management fee income   3,271       3,271       3,309       3,277       3,266             0.2  
Other noninterest income   11,035       9,761       8,607       3,501       3,901       13.1       182.9  
Total noninterest income   34,159       26,097       30,107       37,891       24,156       30.9       41.4  
Noninterest expense                          
Salaries and employee benefits   46,255       47,275       44,274       42,947       43,066       (2.2 )     7.4  
Travel expense   2,328       2,438       1,544       2,197       2,770       (4.5 )     (16.0 )
Professional services expense   3,061       1,878       3,052       1,762       1,996       63.0       53.4  
Advertising and marketing expense   3,004       3,692       2,501       3,446       3,009       (18.6 )     (0.2 )
Occupancy expense   2,388       2,247       2,231       2,129       2,205       6.3       8.3  
Technology expense   7,996       7,723       8,402       7,722       8,005       3.5       (0.1 )
Equipment expense   3,511       3,074       3,480       3,676       4,023       14.2       (12.7 )
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   3,659       3,911       3,937       3,498       3,442       (6.4 )     6.3  
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery)   170       (927 )     14,575                   118.3       100.0  
FDIC insurance   2,649       3,200       4,091       4,115       5,061       (17.2 )     (47.7 )
Other expense   2,635       3,226       5,117       2,770       2,880       (18.3 )     (8.5 )
Total noninterest expense   77,656       77,737       93,204       74,262       76,457       (0.1 )     1.6  
Income before taxes   36,058       22,107       17,484       42,760       18,973       63.1       90.0  
Income tax expense (benefit)   9,095       (5,479 )     1,321       2,967       1,429       266.0       536.5  
Net income $ 26,963     $ 27,586     $ 16,163     $ 39,793     $ 17,544       (2.3 )     53.7  
Earnings per share                          
Basic $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.36     $ 0.89     $ 0.40       (3.2 )     50.0  
Diluted $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 0.36     $ 0.88     $ 0.39       (1.7 )     51.3  
Weighted average shares outstanding                          
Basic   44,974,942       44,762,308       44,516,646       44,408,997       44,327,474            
Diluted   45,525,082       45,641,210       45,306,506       45,268,745       44,835,089            
                                                 

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of the quarter ended   2Q 2024 Change vs.
  2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2023   2Q 2023   1Q 2024   2Q 2023
Assets                     %   %
Cash and due from banks $ 615,449     $ 597,394     $ 582,540     $ 534,774     $ 808,131       3.0       (23.8 )
Certificates of deposit with other banks   250       250       250       3,750       4,000             (93.8 )
Investment securities available-for-sale   1,151,195       1,120,622       1,126,160       1,099,878       1,133,146       2.7       1.6  
Loans held for sale   363,632       310,749       387,037       572,604       523,776       17.0       (30.6 )
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   9,172,134       8,912,561       8,633,847       8,202,631       7,836,398       2.9       17.0  
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (137,867 )     (139,041 )     (125,840 )     (121,273 )     (120,116 )     0.8       (14.8 )
Net loans and leases   9,034,267       8,773,520       8,508,007       8,081,358       7,716,282       3.0       17.1  
Premises and equipment, net   267,864       258,071       257,881       258,041       269,485       3.8       (0.6 )
Foreclosed assets   8,015       8,561       6,481       6,701             (6.4 )     100.0  
Servicing assets   51,528       49,343       48,591       47,127       31,042       4.4       66.0  
Other assets   376,370       387,059       354,476       346,227       333,334       (2.8 )     12.9  
Total assets $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423     $ 10,950,460     $ 10,819,196       3.2       9.7  
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                          
Liabilities                          
Deposits:                          
Noninterest-bearing $ 264,013     $ 226,668     $ 259,270     $ 239,536     $ 229,833       16.5       14.9  
Interest-bearing   10,443,018       10,156,693       10,015,749       9,764,106       9,649,278       2.8       8.2  
Total deposits   10,707,031       10,383,361       10,275,019       10,003,642       9,879,111       3.1       8.4  
Borrowings   117,745       120,242       23,354       25,847       28,317       (2.1 )     315.8  
Other liabilities   82,745       74,248       70,384       70,603       79,280       11.4       4.4  
Total liabilities   10,907,521       10,577,851       10,368,757       10,100,092       9,986,708       3.1       9.2  
Shareholders’ equity                          
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                                        
Class A common stock (voting)   356,381       349,648       344,568       340,929       341,032       1.9       4.5  
Class B common stock (non-voting)                                        
Retained earnings   695,172       669,307       642,817       627,759       589,036       3.9       18.0  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (90,504 )     (91,237 )     (84,719 )     (118,320 )     (97,580 )     0.8       7.3  
Total shareholders' equity   961,049       927,718       902,666       850,368       832,488       3.6       15.4  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423     $ 10,950,460     $ 10,819,196       3.2       9.7  

(1)      Includes $363.0 million, $379.2 million, $388.0 million, $410.1 million and $441.8 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.     

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest income      
Loans and fees on loans $ 357,850     $ 291,414  
Investment securities, taxable   18,173       16,050  
Other interest earning assets   14,845       13,664  
Total interest income   390,868       321,128  
Interest expense      
Deposits   207,356       152,598  
Borrowings   2,081       2,211  
Total interest expense   209,437       154,809  
Net interest income   181,431       166,319  
Provision for credit losses   28,129       32,049  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   153,302       134,270  
Noninterest income      
Loan servicing revenue   14,971       13,067  
Loan servicing asset revaluation   (5,622 )     (2,475 )
Net gains on sales of loans   25,897       20,979  
Net loss on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (47 )     (2,801 )
Equity method investments (loss) income   (6,789 )     (5,007 )
Equity security investments (losses) gains, net   (368 )     198  
Lease income   4,876       5,070  
Management fee income   6,542       6,738  
Other noninterest income   20,796       7,966  
Total noninterest income   60,256       43,735  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   93,530       87,831  
Travel expense   4,766       5,181  
Professional services expense   4,939       2,923  
Advertising and marketing expense   6,696       6,612  
Occupancy expense   4,635       4,130  
Technology expense   15,719       15,734  
Equipment expense   6,585       7,841  
Other loan origination and maintenance expense   7,570       7,369  
Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment   (757 )     69  
FDIC insurance   5,849       8,464  
Other expense   5,861       9,265  
Total noninterest expense   155,393       155,419  
Income before taxes   58,165       22,586  
Income tax expense   3,616       4,644  
Net income $ 54,549     $ 17,942  
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 1.22     $ 0.41  
Diluted $ 1.20     $ 0.40  
Weighted average shares outstanding      
Basic   44,868,625       44,242,785  
Diluted   45,583,146       44,900,323  
               

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended
  2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2023   2Q 2023
Income Statement Data                  
Net income $ 26,963     $ 27,586     $ 16,163     $ 39,793     $ 17,544  
Per Common Share                  
Net income, diluted $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 0.36     $ 0.88     $ 0.39  
Dividends declared   0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03       0.03  
Book value   21.35       20.64       20.23       19.12       18.77  
Tangible book value (1)   21.28       20.57       20.15       19.04       18.69  
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.93 %     0.98 %     0.58 %     1.46 %     0.66 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.39       11.93       7.36       18.68       8.26  
Net interest margin   3.28       3.33       3.32       3.37       3.29  
Efficiency ratio (1)   61.89       66.89       77.88       58.34       70.49  
Noninterest income to total revenue   27.22       22.46       25.16       29.76       22.27  
Selected Loan Metrics                  
Loans and leases originated $ 1,171,141     $ 805,129     $ 981,703     $ 1,073,255     $ 861,033  
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced   4,292,857       4,329,097       4,238,328       4,028,575       3,813,852  
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3)   1.57 %     1.63 %     1.53 %     1.56 %     1.62 %
Net charge-offs (3) $ 8,253     $ 3,163     $ 4,428     $ 9,122     $ 1,154  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3)   0.38 %     0.15 %     0.22 %     0.48 %     0.06 %
                   
Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3)                  
Unguaranteed $ 37,340     $ 43,117     $ 39,285     $ 33,255     $ 44,899  
Guaranteed   122,752       105,351       95,678       65,837       66,322  
Total   160,092       148,468       134,963       99,092       111,221  
Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3)   0.42 %     0.51 %     0.48 %     0.43 %     0.61 %
                   
Nonperforming loans at fair value (4)                  
Unguaranteed $ 9,590     $ 7,942     $ 7,230     $ 6,518     $ 8,602  
Guaranteed   51,570       47,620       41,244       39,378       45,114  
Total   61,160       55,562       48,474       45,896       53,716  
Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment (4)   2.64 %     2.09 %     1.86 %     1.59 %     1.95 %
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.85 %     11.89 %     11.73 %     11.63 %     11.55 %
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)   8.71       8.69       8.58       8.56       8.46  

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(1)      See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)      Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
(3)      Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).
(4)      Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024 		  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 555,570     $ 7,389   5.35 %   $ 542,243     $ 7,456   5.53 %
Investment securities   1,263,675       9,219   2.93       1,240,861       8,954   2.90  
Loans held for sale   387,824       9,329   9.67       353,476       8,354   9.51  
Loans and leases held for investment (1)   8,997,164       172,511   7.71       8,753,232       167,656   7.70  
Total interest-earning assets   11,204,233       198,448   7.12       10,889,812       192,420   7.11  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (136,668 )             (125,447 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   562,488               550,839          
Total assets $ 11,630,053             $ 11,315,204          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 304,505     $ 4,267   5.64 %   $ 300,067     $ 4,183   5.61 %
Savings   4,804,037       48,617   4.07       4,552,390       46,171   4.08  
Money market accounts   128,625       186   0.58       125,317       187   0.60  
Certificates of deposit   5,032,856       52,288   4.18       5,094,553       51,457   4.06  
Total deposits   10,270,023       105,358   4.13       10,072,327       101,998   4.07  
Borrowings   119,321       1,770   5.97       26,772       311   4.67  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,389,344       107,128   4.15       10,099,099       102,309   4.07  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   223,026               213,571          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   70,667               77,942          
Shareholders' equity   947,016               924,592          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,630,053             $ 11,315,204          
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 91,320   2.97 %       $ 90,111   3.04 %
Net interest margin         3.28             3.33  
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities         107.84 %           107.83 %

(1)      Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of and for the three months ended
  2Q 2024   1Q 2024   4Q 2023   3Q 2023   2Q 2023
Total shareholders’ equity $ 961,049     $ 927,718     $ 902,666     $ 850,368     $ 832,488  
Less:                  
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797  
Other intangible assets   1,644       1,682       1,721       1,759       1,797  
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 957,608     $ 924,239     $ 899,148     $ 846,812     $ 828,894  
Shares outstanding (c)   45,003,856       44,938,673       44,617,673       44,480,215       44,351,715  
Total assets $ 11,868,570     $ 11,505,569     $ 11,271,423     $ 10,950,460     $ 10,819,196  
Less:                  
Goodwill   1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797       1,797  
Other intangible assets   1,644       1,682       1,721       1,759       1,797  
Tangible assets (b) $ 11,865,129     $ 11,502,090     $ 11,267,905     $ 10,946,904     $ 10,815,602  
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)   8.07 %     8.04 %     7.98 %     7.74 %     7.66 %
Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 21.28     $ 20.57     $ 20.15     $ 19.04     $ 18.69  
Efficiency ratio:                  
Noninterest expense (d) $ 77,656     $ 77,737     $ 93,204     $ 74,262     $ 76,457  
Net interest income   91,320       90,111       89,576       89,410       84,302  
Noninterest income   34,159       26,097       30,107       37,891       24,156  
Total revenue (e) $ 125,479     $ 116,208     $ 119,683     $ 127,301     $ 108,458  
Efficiency ratio (d/e)   61.89 %     66.89 %     77.88 %     58.34 %     70.49 %

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business, for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.


