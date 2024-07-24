AG Platkin Announces Appointment of Sara Ben-David as Acting Executive Director of the New Jersey Racing Commission

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced the appointment of Sara Ben-David as the Acting Executive Director of the New Jersey Racing Commission (NJRC), which ensures the safety and integrity of the horse racing industry in New Jersey.

Ben-David, a seasoned state government attorney with extensive experience in casino gaming and sports wagering as well as horse racing, was confirmed by unanimous vote during Wednesday’s NJRC meeting. The NJRC is a nine-member bipartisan body appointed by the Governor.

“New Jersey’s horse racing culture is a unique one that spans back decades. To ensure that the integrity of the industry remains intact, it’s important that we have an honest, devoted, and experienced leader at the helm, which is why I am thrilled to welcome Acting Executive Director Sara Ben-David,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I am grateful to Interim Director Thomas Salerno for his time and dedication to the Commission over the past few months following the retirement of former Executive Director Judy Nason. The future of our Racing Commission is bright, and I look forward to working with Acting Executive Director Ben-David as we seek to build on its legacy.”

“I am so pleased to announce Sara Ben-David as the Acting Executive Director of the New Jersey Racing Commission. Horse racing has deep roots in New Jersey, and it’s our job to ensure that the sport is administered with integrity, fairness, and safety. I can think of no better person to lead the New Jersey Racing Commission than Sara,” said Attorney General Platkin. “During the past two years I have relied on Sara’s judgment and expertise on horse racing issues and complex questions involving sports wagering and internet gaming. And I have no doubt that Sara will approach her work at the Commission with that same dedication and commitment to ensuring the soundness of this crucial industry in New Jersey.”

“I also want to thank Interim Director of the Racing Commission Thomas Salerno for his service and leadership,” added Attorney General Platkin. “Tom’s work allowed the Commission to continue without interruption during this transition period, building on the integrity and professionalism of Judy Nason, who was an exceptional Executive Director of the Racing Commission for six years before her retirement.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Sara to the NJRC, and we all look forward to working with her,” said Commissioner Francis X. Keegan, Jr. “She has a big role to fill, and we know her experience and enthusiasm will be an absolute benefit to everyone in the racing world. The NJRC is thankful for the continued support of Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin.”

“New Jersey has a long and rich horse racing history, and I look forward to continuing the progress we have made to continually refine and improve the sport for the health and safety for all participants,” said Ben-David. “I want to thank Governor Murphy and Attorney General Platkin for their support and confidence, and for entrusting me with the responsibility to oversee the state’s horse racing industry. I’m eager to get to work with new colleagues at the NJRC and its many stakeholders who are passionate about this incredible sport.”

Ben-David has served as Counsel to Attorney General Platkin since 2022. From 2013 to 2022, she served as a Deputy Attorney General with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, where she was assigned to the Casino and Employee Licensing Bureaus. In that role, Ben-David handled complex casino licensing hearings before the Casino Control Commission, oversaw the development of the “Jackpot Intercept” for the Child Support Program, and prepared amended regulations enhancing equal employment opportunity protections within the New Jersey casino gaming industry.

She received her B.A., M.A., and J.D. all from Seton Hall University.

The NJRC is staffed by a team of career public servants, including investigators to oversee racing, training, and stabling; licensing staff to handle licensing and fingerprinting; financial staff to oversee and monitor pari-mutuel wagering; veterinarians to examine the horses before each race; and the officials who oversee standardbred and thoroughbred races, known as “judges” and “stewards.”

Interim Director Thomas Salerno, who assumed that role after the retirement of Judy Nason in May 2024, remains in his previous position of Assistant Director. Ben-David will begin her work as Acting Executive Director on August 12, 2024.

