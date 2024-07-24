Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,099 in the last 365 days.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Eagle grows Common Equity Tier 1 Capital and Tier 1 Capital leverage ratio to 13.9% and 10.6%, respectively

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), ("Eagle", "the Company", "we", "us", "our"), the Bethesda-based parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), reported its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Eagle recorded a $104.2 million impairment in the value of goodwill and a resulting net loss of $83.8 million or $2.78 per share for the second quarter 2024. The goodwill impairment does not impact our cash, liquidity ratios, core operating performance, or regulatory capital ratios.   Operating net income1, adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill, was $20.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share. We increased the Tier 1 capital leverage ratio to 10.6% and continue to grow the number of core deposit relationships.

"The Company's operating results materially improved from the first quarter due to a normalization of charge-offs from our loan portfolio. We continue to execute on our strategic plan as evidenced by initiatives such as the addition of the Expatriate Banking Services Division and the continued success of our digital banking channel driving our objective of further diversification of deposits and reducing the use of wholesale funding sources" said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms. Riel continued, "I'm encouraged by our team's continued resilience, consistently upholding our brand and community role while serving as trusted partners to our customers. I am excited about EagleBank’s future prospects and its capacity to support our communities and customers for years ahead."

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "While the Company experienced a net loss on a GAAP basis due to the impairment charge on goodwill, operating performance significantly improved from last quarter evidenced by operating net income1 increasing $20.7 million to $20.4 million in the second quarter. We continued to build our reserve for credit losses, with coverage to total held for investment loans at 1.33% increasing 8 basis points from last quarter. Common equity tier one capital increased to 13.9% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeds 10%. Our efforts remain laser focused on the continued implementation of our strategic objectives2."

Ms. Riel added, "I thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The ACL as a percentage of total held for investment loans was 1.33% at quarter-end; up from 1.25% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage3 was 4.05% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.67% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Non-performing assets increased $6.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and were 0.88% of total assets compared to 0.79% as of March 31, 2024 largely due to increases from construction and income producing commercial real estate loans.
  • Net charge-offs for the second quarter were 0.11% compared to 1.07% for the first quarter 2024. The decline in charge-offs reflects a charge-off in the first quarter that did not repeat in the second quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") declined slightly to 2.40% for the second quarter 2024, compared to 2.43% for the prior quarter. While interest rates on earning assets remained stable, we saw costs on interest bearing liabilities increase 8 basis points driven by refinancing of maturing Bank Term Funding Program (“BTFP”) borrowings with Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (“FHLB”) borrowings toward the end of the first quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.35%, 10.35%, and 13.92%, respectively.
  • Loans at quarter-end were $8.0 billion, up $19.0 million, or 0.2%, from the prior quarter-end.
  • Deposits at quarter-end were $8.3 billion, down $234.1 million, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in deposits from a third party payment processor related to the fluctuations in deposit levels resulting from its business, as well as a decline in public and brokered funding. Period end deposits have increased $549 million when compared to June 30, 2023.
  • Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $6.0 billion, or 72.5% of deposits.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.0 billion at quarter-end. Capacity was increased from the prior quarter as a result of pledging additional collateral to the FRB Discount window.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $71.4 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $74.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balances of deposits held with other banks offset by lower average interest bearing liabilities with a higher rate during the second quarter as compared to the first quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the prior quarter. The provision for the second quarter was driven by updates to the qualitative components of the CECL model. The decrease in the provision quarter over quarter reflects a higher provision in the first quarter due to a significant charge-off that did not repeat in the second quarter.
  • Noninterest income was $5.3 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase related to other income associated with the sale of a small mortgage servicing rights portfolio related to the FHA Multifamily business.
  • Noninterest expense was $146.5 million for the second quarter 2024, compared to $40.0 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.2 million in the second quarter 2024. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, our operating noninterest expense4 was $42.3 million for the second quarter 2024. Aside from the goodwill impairment charge, the increase was associated with other expenses lead by real estate taxes.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans were $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024, up 0.2% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties, partially offset by a reduction in commercial loans from the prior quarter-end.

    At June 30, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 11.3% of the total loan portfolio at principal, up from 11.2% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Total deposits were $8.3 billion at June 30, 2024, down 2.8% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in deposits from a third party payment processor related to the fluctuations in deposit levels resulting from its business, as well as declines in some public and brokered funding.
  • Borrowings were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2024, down 0.6% from the prior quarter-end.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 1.33% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 4.05% at quarter-end; as compared to 3.67% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.3 million for the quarter compared to $21.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $98.9 million at June 30, 2024. 

    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 0.88% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.79% at the prior quarter-end. At June 30, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $773 thousand.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $8.4 million at June 30, 2024, down from $31.1 million at the prior.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at June 30, 2024, down 7.1% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $90.0 million was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.2 million.
  • Book value per share was $38.75, down $2.97 from the prior quarter-end.
  • Tangible book value per share5 was $38.74, up $0.48 from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psn698x6/
  • For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
    https://register.vevent.com/register/BId373c2f4d3af4a28a271e79bee6e0bca
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through 8/8/2024: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/ 

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; the current inflationary environment; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023
Interest Income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 137,616     $ 137,994     $ 128,993
Interest and dividends on investment securities   12,405       12,680       14,241
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments   19,568       24,862       13,229
Interest on federal funds sold   142       66       47
Total interest income   169,731       175,602       156,510
Interest Expense          
Interest on deposits   76,846       79,383       59,422
Interest on customer repurchase agreements   330       315       333
Interest on borrowings   21,202       21,206       24,944
Total interest expense   98,378       100,904       84,699
Net Interest Income   71,353       74,698       71,811
Provision for Credit Losses   8,959       35,175       5,238
Provision for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments   608       456       318
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   61,786       39,067       66,255
           
Noninterest Income          
Service charges on deposits   1,653       1,699       1,626
Gain on sale of loans   37             95
Net gain on sale of investment securities   3       4       2
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   709       703       648
Other income   2,930       1,183       6,224
Total noninterest income   5,332       3,589       8,595
Noninterest Expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   21,770       21,726       21,957
Premises and equipment expenses   2,894       3,059       3,227
Marketing and advertising   1,662       859       884
Data processing   3,495       3,293       3,354
Legal, accounting and professional fees   2,705       2,507       2,649
FDIC insurance   5,917       6,412       2,581
Goodwill impairment   104,168            
Other expenses   3,880       2,141       3,326
Total noninterest expense   146,491       39,997       37,978
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense   (79,373 )     2,659       36,872
Income Tax Expense   4,429       2,997       8,180
Net (Loss) Income $ (83,802 )   $ (338 )   $ 28,692
           
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share          
Basic $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.94
Diluted $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.94

 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 10,803     $ 10,076     $ 9,865  
Federal funds sold   5,802       11,343       3,981  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments   526,228       696,453       174,072  
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,584,435, $1,613,659, and $1,732,722, respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $17, $17 and $17, respectively)   1,420,618       1,445,034       1,535,589  
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,012, $1,957 and $2,010, respectively (fair value of $856,275, $878,159 and $923,313, respectively)   982,955       1,000,732       1,055,181  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   54,274       54,678       46,199  
Loans held for sale   5,000              
Loans   8,001,739       7,982,702       7,766,719  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (106,301 )     (99,684 )     (78,029 )
Loans, net   7,895,438       7,883,018       7,688,690  
Premises and equipment, net   8,788       9,504       11,979  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,250       17,679       21,580  
Deferred income taxes   86,236       87,813       92,574  
Bank-owned life insurance   114,333       113,624       111,565  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   129       104,611       104,220  
Other real estate owned   773       773       1,487  
Other assets   174,396       177,310       177,759  
Total Assets $ 11,302,023     $ 11,612,648     $ 11,034,741  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,693,955     $ 1,835,524     $ 2,010,353  
Interest-bearing transaction   1,123,980       1,207,566       930,308  
Savings and money market   3,165,314       3,235,391       2,791,040  
Time deposits   2,284,099       2,222,958       1,986,426  
Total deposits   8,267,348       8,501,439       7,718,127  
Customer repurchase agreements   39,220       37,059       37,017  
Borrowings   1,659,979       1,669,948       1,906,615  
Operating lease liabilities   20,016       21,611       26,007  
Reserve for unfunded commitments   6,653       6,045       7,023  
Other liabilities   139,348       117,133       120,186  
Total Liabilities   10,132,564       10,353,235       9,814,975  
Shareholders' Equity          
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,180,482, 30,185,732, and 29,912,082, respectively   297       297       296  
Additional paid-in capital   380,142       377,334       370,278  
Retained earnings   949,863       1,047,550       1,040,779  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (160,843 )     (165,768 )     (191,587 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   1,169,459       1,259,413       1,219,766  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,302,023     $ 11,612,648     $ 11,034,741  

 

 
Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023  
  Amount %   Amount %   Amount %
Loan Balances - Period End:                
Commercial $ 1,238,261 15 %   $ 1,473,766 18 %   $ 1,431,284 18 %
PPP loans   407 %     528 %     649 %
Income producing - commercial real estate   4,217,525 53 %     4,094,614 51 %     4,086,049 53 %
Owner occupied - commercial real estate   1,263,714 16 %     1,172,239 15 %     1,122,334 14 %
Real estate mortgage - residential   61,338 1 %     73,396 1 %     76,596 1 %
Construction - commercial and residential   1,063,764 13 %     969,766 12 %     862,869 11 %
Construction - C&I (owner occupied)   99,526 1 %     132,021 2 %     132,843 2 %
Home equity   52,773 1 %     51,964 1 %     53,934 1 %
Other consumer   4,431 %     401 %     161 %
Total loans $ 8,001,739 100 %   $ 7,968,695 100 %   $ 7,766,719 100 %

 

 
Three Months Ended or As Of
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024     2024     2023
Asset Quality:          
Net charge-offs $ 2,285   $ 21,430   $ 5,598
Nonperforming loans $ 98,169   $ 91,491   $ 29,098
Other real estate owned $ 773   $ 773   $ 1,487
Nonperforming assets $ 98,942   $ 92,264   $ 30,585
Special mention $ 307,906   $ 265,348   $ 155,810
Substandard $ 408,311   $ 361,776   $ 219,045

 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,455,007     $ 19,568   5.41 %   $ 1,841,771     $ 24,862   5.43 %
Loans held for sale (1)   8,045       100   5.00 %             %
Loans (1) (2) $ 8,003,206       137,516   6.91 %     7,988,941       137,994   6.95 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (2)   1,478,856       7,048   1.92 %     1,516,503       7,247   1.92 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)   995,274       5,357   2.16 %     1,011,231       5,433   2.16 %
Federal funds sold   13,058       142   4.37 %     7,051       66   3.76 %
Total interest earning assets   11,953,446     $ 169,731   5.71 %     12,365,497     $ 175,602   5.71 %
Total noninterest earning assets   510,725               508,987          
Less: allowance for credit losses   (102,671 )             (90,014 )        
Total noninterest earning assets   408,054               418,973          
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,361,500             $ 12,784,470          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction $ 1,636,795     $ 16,100   3.96 %   $ 1,833,493     $ 16,830   3.69 %
Savings and money market   3,321,001       33,451   4.05 %     3,423,388       35,930   4.22 %
Time deposits   2,215,693       27,295   4.95 %     2,187,320       26,623   4.90 %
Total interest bearing deposits   7,173,489       76,846   4.31 %     7,444,201       79,383   4.29 %
Customer repurchase agreements   38,599       330   3.44 %     36,084       315   3.51 %
Borrowings   1,682,684       21,202   5.07 %     1,796,863       21,206   4.75 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   8,894,772     $ 98,378   4.45 %     9,277,148     $ 100,904   4.37 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing demand   2,051,777               2,057,460          
Other liabilities   151,324               160,206          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   2,203,101               2,217,666          
Shareholders' equity   1,263,627               1,289,656          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,361,500             $ 12,784,470          
Net interest income     $ 71,353           $ 74,698    
Net interest spread         1.26 %           1.34 %
Net interest margin         2.40 %           2.43 %
Cost of funds         3.61 %           3.58 %

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. 

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,455,007     $ 19,568   5.41 %   $ 1,053,961     $ 13,229   5.03 %
Loans held for sale (1)   8,045       100   5.00 %     813       13   6.40 %
Loans (1) (2)   8,003,206       137,516   6.91 %     7,790,555       128,980   6.64 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (2)   1,478,856       7,048   1.92 %     1,626,330       8,526   2.10 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)   995,274       5,357   2.16 %     1,068,755       5,715   2.14 %
Federal funds sold   13,058       142   4.37 %     5,636       47   3.34 %
Total interest earning assets   11,953,446     $ 169,731   5.71 %     11,546,050     $ 156,510   5.44 %
Total noninterest earning assets   510,725               492,426          
Less: allowance for credit losses   (102,671 )             (78,365 )        
Total noninterest earning assets   408,054               414,061          
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,361,500             $ 11,960,111          
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing transaction $ 1,636,795     $ 16,100   3.96 %   $ 1,312,710     $ 10,640   3.25 %
Savings and money market   3,321,001       33,451   4.05 %     2,967,678       30,861   4.17 %
Time deposits   2,215,693       27,295   4.95 %     1,675,690       17,921   4.29 %
Total interest bearing deposits   7,173,489       76,846   4.31 %     5,956,078       59,422   4.00 %
Customer repurchase agreements   38,599       330   3.44 %     41,105       333   3.25 %
Borrowings   1,682,684       21,202   5.07 %     2,061,402       24,944   4.85 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   8,894,772     $ 98,378   4.45 %     8,058,585     $ 84,699   4.22 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest bearing demand   2,051,777               2,558,860          
Other liabilities   151,324               97,019          
Total noninterest bearing liabilities   2,203,101               2,655,879          
Shareholders' equity   1,263,627               1,245,647          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,361,500             $ 11,960,111          
Net interest income     $ 71,353           $ 71,811    
Net interest spread         1.26 %           1.22 %
Net interest margin         2.40 %           2.49 %
Cost of funds         3.61 %           3.20 %

(1)   Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.8 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)   Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                               
  Three Months Ended
 Income Statements: June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2024       2024       2023       2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Total interest income $ 169,731     $ 175,602     $ 167,421     $ 161,149     $ 156,510     $ 140,247     $ 129,130     $ 111,527  
Total interest expense   98,378       100,904       94,429       90,430       84,699       65,223       43,530       27,630  
Net interest income   71,353       74,698       72,992       70,719       71,811       75,024       85,600       83,897  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   8,959       35,175       14,490       5,644       5,238       6,164       (464 )     3,022  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses for unfunded commitments   608       456       (594 )     (839 )     318       848       161       774  
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   61,786       39,067       59,096       65,914       66,255       68,012       85,903       80,101  
Noninterest income before investment gain (loss)   5,329       3,585       2,891       6,342       8,593       3,721       5,326       5,304  
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities   3       4       3       5       2       (21 )     3       4  
Total noninterest income   5,332       3,589       2,894       6,347       8,595       3,700       5,329       5,308  
Salaries and employee benefits   21,770       21,726       18,416       21,549       21,957       24,174       23,691       21,538  
Premises and equipment expenses   2,894       3,059       2,967       3,095       3,227       3,317       3,292       3,275  
Marketing and advertising   1,662       859       1,071       768       884       636       1,290       1,181  
Goodwill impairment   104,168                                            
Other expenses   15,997       14,353       14,644       12,221       11,910       12,457       10,645       10,212  
Total noninterest expense   146,491       39,997       37,098       37,633       37,978       40,584       38,918       36,206  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (79,373 )     2,659       24,892       34,628       36,872       31,128       52,314       49,203  
Income tax expense   4,429       2,997       4,667       7,245       8,180       6,894       10,121       11,906  
Net (loss) income $ (83,802 )   $ (338 )   $ 20,225     $ 27,383     $ 28,692     $ 24,234     $ 42,193     $ 37,297  
Per Share Data:                              
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.68     $ 0.91     $ 0.94     $ 0.78     $ 1.32     $ 1.16  
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.91     $ 0.94     $ 0.78     $ 1.32     $ 1.16  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   30,185,609       30,068,173       29,925,557       29,910,218       30,454,766       31,109,267       31,819,631       32,084,464  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   30,185,609       30,068,173       29,966,962       29,944,692       30,505,468       31,180,346       31,898,619       32,155,678  
Actual shares outstanding at period end   30,180,482       30,185,732       29,925,612       29,917,982       29,912,082       31,111,647       31,346,903       32,082,321  
Book value per common share at period end $ 38.75     $ 41.72     $ 42.58     $ 40.64     $ 40.78     $ 39.92     $ 39.18     $ 38.02  
Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.74     $ 38.26     $ 39.08     $ 37.12     $ 37.29     $ 36.57     $ 35.86     $ 34.77  
Dividend per common share $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45     $ 0.45  
Performance Ratios (annualized):                              
Return on average assets (2.73)%   (0.01)%     0.65 %     0.91 %     0.96 %     0.86 %     1.49 %     1.29 %
Return on average common equity (26.67)%   (0.11)%     6.48 %     8.80 %     9.24 %     7.92 %     13.57 %     11.64 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (28.96)%   (0.11)%     7.08 %     9.61 %     10.08 %     8.65 %     14.82 %     12.67 %
Net interest margin   2.40 %     2.43 %     2.45 %     2.43 %     2.49 %     2.77 %     3.14 %     3.02 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   191.0 %     51.1 %     48.9 %     48.8 %     47.2 %     51.6 %     42.8 %     40.6 %
Other Ratios:                              
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)   1.33 %     1.25 %     1.08 %     1.05 %     1.00 %     1.01 %     0.97 %     1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans   110 %     109 %     131 %     119 %     268 %     1,160 %     1,151 %     997 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.88 %     0.79 %     0.57 %     0.64 %     0.28 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.09 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (3)   0.11 %     1.07 %     0.60 %     0.02 %     0.29 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)   10.58 %     10.26 %     10.73 %     10.96 %     10.84 %     11.42 %     11.63 %     11.55 %
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)   15.07 %     14.87 %     14.79 %     14.54 %     14.51 %     14.74 %     14.94 %     15.60 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)   13.92 %     13.80 %     13.90 %     13.68 %     13.55 %     13.75 %     14.03 %     14.64 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)   10.35 %     10.03 %     10.12 %     10.04 %     10.21 %     10.36 %     10.18 %     10.52 %
Average Balances (in thousands):                              
Total assets $ 12,361,500     $ 12,784,470     $ 12,283,303     $ 11,942,905     $ 11,960,111     $ 11,426,056     $ 11,255,956     $ 11,431,110  
Total earning assets $ 11,953,446     $ 12,365,497     $ 11,837,722     $ 11,532,186     $ 11,546,050     $ 11,004,817     $ 10,829,703     $ 11,030,670  
Total loans (3) $ 8,003,206     $ 7,988,941     $ 7,963,074     $ 7,795,144     $ 7,790,555     $ 7,712,023     $ 7,379,198     $ 7,282,589  
Total deposits $ 9,225,266     $ 9,501,661     $ 9,471,369     $ 8,946,641     $ 8,514,938     $ 8,734,125     $ 9,524,139     $ 9,907,497  
Total borrowings $ 1,721,283     $ 1,832,947     $ 1,401,917     $ 1,646,179     $ 2,102,507     $ 1,359,463     $ 411,060     $ 158,001  
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,263,627     $ 1,289,656     $ 1,238,763     $ 1,235,162     $ 1,245,647     $ 1,240,978     $ 1,233,705     $ 1,271,753  

(1)   A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)   Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   Excludes loans held for sale.

 
GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023  
Tangible common equity          
Common shareholders' equity $ 1,169,459     $ 1,259,413     $ 1,219,766  
Less: Intangible assets   (129 )     (104,611 )     (104,220 )
Tangible common equity $ 1,169,330     $ 1,154,802     $ 1,115,546  
           
Tangible common equity ratio          
Total assets $ 11,302,023     $ 11,612,648     $ 11,034,741  
Less: Intangible assets   (129 )     (104,611 )     (104,220 )
Tangible assets $ 11,301,894     $ 11,508,037     $ 10,930,521  
           
Tangible common equity ratio   10.35 %     10.03 %     10.21 %
           
Per share calculations          
Book value per common share $ 38.75     $ 41.72     $ 40.78  
Less: Intangible book value per common share   (0.01 )     (3.46 )     (3.49 )
Tangible book value per common share $ 38.74     $ 38.26     $ 37.29  
           
Shares outstanding at period end   30,180,482       30,185,732       29,912,082  

 

    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
      2024       2024       2023  
Average tangible common equity            
Average common shareholders' equity   $ 1,263,627     $ 1,289,656     $ 1,245,647  
Less: Average intangible assets     (99,827 )     (104,718 )     (104,224 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,163,800     $ 1,184,938     $ 1,141,423  
             
Return on average tangible common equity            
Net (loss) income   $ (83,802 )   $ (338 )   $ 28,692  
Return on average tangible common equity   (28.96)%   (0.11)%     10.08 %
             
Net (loss) income   $ (83,802 )   $ (338 )   $ 28,692  
Add back of goodwill impairment     104,168              
Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)   $ 20,366     $ (338 )   $ 28,692  
Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)     7.04 %   (0.11)%     10.08 %
             
Efficiency ratio            
Net interest income   $ 71,353     $ 74,698     $ 71,811  
Noninterest income     5,332       3,589       8,595  
Operating revenue   $ 76,685     $ 78,287     $ 80,406  
Noninterest expense   $ 146,491     $ 39,997     $ 37,978  
Add back of goodwill impairment     (104,168 )            
Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     42,323       39,997       37,978  
             
Efficiency ratio     191.03 %     51.09 %     47.23 %
Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     55.19 %     51.09 %     47.23 %
             
Pre-provision net revenue            
Net interest income   $ 71,353     $ 74,698     $ 71,811  
Noninterest income     5,332       3,589       8,595  
Less: Noninterest expense     (146,491 )     (39,997 )     (37,978 )
Pre-provision net revenue   $ (69,806 )   $ 38,290     $ 42,428  
             
Pre-provision net revenue   $ (69,806 )   $ 38,290     $ 42,428  
Add back of goodwill impairment   $ 104,168     $     $  
Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)   $ 34,362     $ 38,290     $ 42,428  
             

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.

    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
      2024       2024       2023
Net (loss) income   $ (83,802 )   $ (338 )   $ 28,692
Add back of goodwill impairment     104,168            
Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)   $ 20,366     $ (338 )   $ 28,692
             
(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)6   $ (2.78 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.94
Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)     3.45            
Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)   $ 0.67     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.94
             

Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
2 Refer to the 2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings Presentation that accompanies this release for further detail on the strategic objectives of the Company.
3 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
4 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
5 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
6 For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796


For the June 30, 2024 Earnings Presentation, click http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6293d92-1ba7-47b2-b4e3-71943e91aa8d.


You just read:

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more