Univest Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $18.1 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

One-Time Items
The financial results for the quarter included tax-free bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit claims of $171 thousand, which represented $0.01 diluted earnings per share. The financial results for the second quarter of 2023 included a $1.3 million ($1.1 million after-tax), or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, restructuring charge associated with expense management strategies deployed in response to macroeconomic headwinds. Excluding these one-time items, diluted earnings per share was $0.61 for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $105.8 million, or 1.6% (6.4% annualized), from March 31, 2024, and $117.6 million, or 1.8% (3.6% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by a decrease in construction loans.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits increased $90.0 million, or 1.4% (5.6% annualized), from March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits, partially offset by decreases in brokered and public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $119.5 million, or 1.9% (3.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, down from 21.9% at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, represented 22.1% of total deposits, down from 22.3% at March 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Corporation reported on balance sheet cash and cash equivalents totaling $190.9 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.6 billion at June 30, 2024, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $459.0 million at June 30, 2024. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.3 million, or 6.1%, from the second quarter of 2023 and $440 thousand, or 0.9%, from the first quarter of 2024. The decreases in net interest income for both comparison periods reflects the continued pressure on the cost of deposits due to the shift of balances from lower to higher cost deposit products which has exceeded the increase in interest income from asset yield expansion and the increase in average interest-earning assets. However, we continue to see indicators of stabilization in cost of funds and funding mix.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.84% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.14% for the second quarter of 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately two basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excess liquidity had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $21.0 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 5.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $671 thousand, or 64.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased salable volume. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $530 thousand, or 11.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased assets under management driven by market appreciation and new customer relationships. Bank owned life insurance income increased $297 thousand, or 37.6%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the previously discussed death benefit claims. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $257 thousand, or 14.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased treasury management income.

Other service fee income decreased $274 thousand, or 8.3%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to reduced servicing fees resulting from the sale of the mortgage servicing rights in the first quarter of 2024 associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans.

Other income decreased $477 thousand, or 39.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps decreased $710 thousand due to reduced customer demand. Additionally, the second quarter of 2023 included a loss of $250 thousand on the sale of an interest in a shared national credit.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $48.7 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.2%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

As previously discussed, the second quarter of 2023 included restructuring charges of $1.3 million. Excluding restructuring charges, noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased $239 thousand, or 0.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year, which reflects the benefit of the various expense management strategies deployed during 2023.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $312 thousand, or 1.0%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to decreased capitalized compensation driven by lower loan production, partially offset by decreased salary expense due to staff reductions over the last twelve months.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rates for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases. Additionally, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was favorably impacted by proceeds from BOLI death benefits. Excluding these BOLI death benefits, the effective tax rate was 20.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $36.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $34.5 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily due to pay-downs of $2.2 million on two nonaccrual construction loans to one borrower.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $809 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.4 million and $512 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $707 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.4 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, and 1.30% at March 31, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases
On July 24, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 190,808 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.93 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $21.17. As of June 30, 2024, 696,374 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=962df298&confId=68082. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 117459. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 23, 2024 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code 310450.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.9 billion in assets and $5.0 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2024. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (6) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (7) economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (8) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (9) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (10) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (11) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (12) changes in the securities markets; (13) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (14) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and/or (15) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)                          
                           
Balance Sheet (Period End) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23        
ASSETS                          
Cash and due from banks $ 66,808     $ 49,318     $ 72,815     $ 68,900     $ 80,795          
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   124,103       152,288       176,984       221,441       59,616          
Cash and cash equivalents   190,911       201,606       249,799       290,341       140,411          
Investment securities held-to-maturity   140,112       143,474       145,777       149,451       153,509          
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses   342,776       350,819       351,553       334,538       356,164          
Investments in equity securities   2,995       3,355       3,293       4,054       3,443          
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost   37,438       37,394       40,499       42,417       42,811          
Loans held for sale   28,176       13,188       11,637       16,473       29,526          
Loans and leases held for investment   6,684,837       6,579,086       6,567,214       6,574,958       6,462,238          
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (85,745 )     (85,632 )     (85,387 )     (83,837 )     (82,709 )        
Net loans and leases held for investment   6,599,092       6,493,454       6,481,827       6,491,121       6,379,529          
Premises and equipment, net   48,174       48,739       51,441       51,287       52,058          
Operating lease right-of-use assets   29,985       30,702       31,795       31,053       30,237          
Goodwill   175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510          
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization   7,701       7,473       10,950       11,079       10,923          
Bank owned life insurance   137,823       137,896       131,344       130,522       129,715          
Accrued interest and other assets   114,753       102,958       95,203       100,220       96,314          
Total assets $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150          
                           
LIABILITIES                          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,397,308     $ 1,401,806     $ 1,468,320     $ 1,432,559     $ 1,582,767          
Interest-bearing deposits:   5,098,014       5,003,552       4,907,461       5,006,606       4,404,635          
Total deposits   6,495,322       6,405,358       6,375,781       6,439,165       5,987,402          
Short-term borrowings   11,781       4,816       6,306       14,676       244,666          
Long-term debt   250,000       250,000       310,000       320,000       320,000          
Subordinated notes   149,011       148,886       148,761       148,636       148,510          
Operating lease liabilities   33,015       33,744       34,851       34,017       33,428          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   62,180       60,095       65,721       64,374       60,922          
Total liabilities   7,001,309       6,902,899       6,941,420       7,020,868       6,794,928          
                           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued   157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784          
Additional paid-in capital   300,166       298,914       301,066       300,171       299,212          
Retained earnings   500,482       488,790       474,691       464,634       453,806          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit   (54,124 )     (54,740 )     (50,646 )     (71,586 )     (61,034 )        
Treasury stock, at cost   (50,171 )     (47,079 )     (43,687 )     (43,805 )     (44,546 )        
Total shareholders’ equity   854,137       843,669       839,208       807,198       805,222          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150          
                           
                           
  For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
Assets $ 7,721,540     $ 7,696,575     $ 7,865,634     $ 7,693,983     $ 7,440,798     $ 7,709,058     $ 7,330,616  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   493,140       500,983       489,587       506,341       518,995       497,061       517,446  
Loans and leases, gross   6,640,536       6,577,365       6,594,233       6,537,169       6,372,342       6,608,950       6,269,190  
Deposits   6,353,752       6,303,854       6,470,141       6,222,710       5,844,582       6,328,804       5,839,526  
Shareholders' equity   844,572       842,546       814,941       811,515       806,709       843,559       797,980  


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)                          
                           
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23        
Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,055,332     $ 1,014,568     $ 989,723     $ 1,050,004     $ 1,039,265          
Real estate-commercial   3,373,889       3,283,729       3,302,798       3,275,140       3,221,993          
Real estate-construction   313,229       379,995       394,462       427,561       413,404          
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose   532,628       524,196       517,002       516,471       517,521          
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose   952,665       922,412       909,015       861,122       832,632          
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose   179,150       177,446       179,282       176,855       175,090          
Loans to individuals   26,430       27,200       27,749       27,331       25,544          
Lease financings   251,514       249,540       247,183       240,474       236,789          
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income   6,684,837       6,579,086       6,567,214       6,574,958       6,462,238          
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (85,745 )     (85,632 )     (85,387 )     (83,837 )     (82,709 )        
Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,599,092     $ 6,493,454     $ 6,481,827     $ 6,491,121     $ 6,379,529          
                           
                           
Asset Quality Data (Period End) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23        
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale* $ 16,200     $ 20,363     $ 20,527     $ 18,085     $ 15,087          
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due   205       268       534       2,135       55          
Total nonperforming loans and leases   16,405       20,631       21,061       20,220       15,142          
Other real estate owned   20,007       19,220       19,032       19,916       19,345          
Repossessed assets   149       167       -       -       -          
Total nonperforming assets $ 36,561     $ 40,018     $ 40,093     $ 40,136     $ 34,487          
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   0.24 %     0.31 %     0.31 %     0.28 %     0.23 %        
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   0.25 %     0.31 %     0.32 %     0.31 %     0.23 %        
Nonperforming assets / Total assets   0.47 %     0.52 %     0.52 %     0.51 %     0.45 %        
                           
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 85,745     $ 85,632     $ 85,387     $ 83,837     $ 82,709          
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment   1.28 %     1.30 %     1.30 %     1.28 %     1.28 %        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases   529.29 %     420.53 %     415.97 %     463.57 %     548.21 %        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases   522.68 %     415.06 %     405.43 %     414.62 %     546.22 %        
*Includes a $5.8 million loan held for sale at September 30, 2023.                          
                           
  For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
  06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 809     $ 1,406     $ 1,074     $ 969     $ 512     $ 2,215     $ 3,354  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases   0.05 %     0.09 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.03 %     0.07 %     0.11 %


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
  For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
For the period: 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
Interest income $ 99,832     $ 98,609     $ 101,232     $ 97,106     $ 90,139     $ 198,441     $ 173,392  
Interest expense   48,805       47,142       48,472       43,516       35,809       95,947       59,745  
     Net interest income   51,027       51,467       52,760       53,590       54,330       102,494       113,647  
Provision for credit losses   707       1,432       1,931       2,024       3,428       2,139       6,815  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   50,320       50,035       50,829       51,566       50,902       100,355       106,832  
Noninterest income:                          
     Trust fee income   2,008       2,108       1,943       1,910       1,924       4,116       3,879  
     Service charges on deposit accounts   1,982       1,871       1,960       1,816       1,725       3,853       3,272  
     Investment advisory commission and fee income   5,238       5,194       4,561       4,843       4,708       10,432       9,460  
     Insurance commission and fee income   5,167       7,201       4,596       4,852       5,108       12,368       11,595  
     Other service fee income   3,044       6,415       2,967       3,020       3,318       9,459       6,394  
     Bank owned life insurance income   1,086       842       823       806       789       1,928       1,556  
     Net gain on mortgage banking activities   1,710       939       809       1,216       1,039       2,649       1,664  
     Other income   745       1,025       961       228       1,222       1,770       1,693  
Total noninterest income   20,980       25,595       18,620       18,691       19,833       46,575       39,513  
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries, benefits and commissions   30,187       31,338       29,321       29,978       29,875       61,525       60,889  
Net occupancy   2,679       2,872       2,751       2,594       2,614       5,551       5,341  
Equipment   1,088       1,111       1,066       1,087       986       2,199       1,979  
Data processing   4,161       4,495       4,444       4,189       4,137       8,656       8,166  
Professional fees   1,466       1,688       1,768       1,763       1,669       3,154       3,610  
Marketing and advertising   715       416       632       555       622       1,131       993  
Deposit insurance premiums   1,098       1,135       1,350       1,258       1,116       2,233       2,217  
Intangible expenses   188       187       212       220       253       375       506  
Restructuring charges   -       -       189       -       1,330       -       1,330  
Other expense   7,126       6,832       7,313       7,344       7,197       13,958       14,297  
Total noninterest expense   48,708       50,074       49,046       48,988       49,799       98,782       99,328  
Income before taxes   22,592       25,556       20,403       21,269       20,936       48,148       47,017  
Income tax expense   4,485       5,251       4,149       4,253       4,136       9,736       9,183  
Net income $ 18,107     $ 20,305     $ 16,254     $ 17,016     $ 16,800     $ 38,412     $ 37,834  
Net income per share:                          
     Basic $ 0.62     $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 1.31     $ 1.29  
     Diluted $ 0.62     $ 0.69     $ 0.55     $ 0.58     $ 0.57     $ 1.30     $ 1.28  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.42     $ 0.42  
Weighted average shares outstanding   29,246,977       29,413,999       29,500,147       29,479,066       29,439,392       29,330,488       29,376,179  
Period end shares outstanding   29,190,640       29,337,919       29,511,721       29,508,128       29,471,124       29,190,640       29,471,124  


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
                           
                           
  For the three months ended,   For the six months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
                           
Return on average assets   0.94 %     1.06 %     0.82 %     0.88 %     0.91 %     1.00 %     1.04 %
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring   0.94 %     1.06 %     0.83 %     0.88 %     0.96 %     1.00 %     1.07 %
charges (1)                          
Return on average shareholders' equity   8.62 %     9.69 %     7.91 %     8.32 %     8.35 %     9.16 %     9.56 %
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding   8.62 %     9.69 %     7.99 %     8.32 %     8.88 %     9.16 %     9.83 %
restructuring charges (1)                          
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)   11.01 %     12.38 %     10.23 %     10.77 %     10.85 %     11.69 %     12.45 %
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding   11.01 %     12.38 %     10.32 %     10.77 %     11.52 %     11.69 %     12.79 %
restructuring charges (1)(3)                          
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.84 %     2.88 %     2.84 %     2.96 %     3.14 %     2.86 %     3.35 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   67.1 %     64.6 %     68.3 %     67.3 %     66.7 %     65.8 %     64.4 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)   67.1 %     64.6 %     68.0 %     67.3 %     64.9 %     65.8 %     63.5 %
                           
Capitalization Ratios                          
                           
Dividends declared to net income   33.9 %     30.5 %     38.1 %     36.4 %     36.8 %     32.1 %     32.6 %
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)   10.87 %     10.89 %     10.79 %     10.31 %     10.59 %     10.87 %     10.59 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.81 %     8.80 %     8.70 %     8.22 %     8.45 %     8.81 %     8.45 %
Common equity book value per share $ 29.26     $ 28.76     $ 28.44     $ 27.36     $ 27.32     $ 29.26     $ 27.32  
Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 23.17     $ 22.70     $ 22.41     $ 21.32     $ 21.27     $ 23.17     $ 21.27  
                           
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)                          
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.74 %     9.65 %     9.36 %     9.43 %     9.59 %     9.74 %     9.59 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.72 %     10.71 %     10.58 %     10.32 %     10.26 %     10.72 %     10.26 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.72 %     10.71 %     10.58 %     10.32 %     10.26 %     10.72 %     10.26 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.09 %     14.11 %     13.90 %     13.58 %     13.54 %     14.09 %     13.54 %
                           
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
   For the Three Months Ended,
Tax Equivalent Basis June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 84,546   $ 1,108   5.27 %   $ 120,845   $ 1,609   5.36 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   1,269     7   2.22       1,951     12   2.47  
Other debt and equity securities   491,871     3,741   3.06       499,032     3,647   2.94  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   37,286     700   7.55       39,115     724   7.44  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   614,972     5,556   3.63       660,943     5,992   3.65  
                   
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   983,615     17,447   7.13       934,649     16,523   7.11  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,549,206     50,577   5.73       3,575,142     50,641   5.70  
Real estate—residential loans   1,660,489     20,413   4.94       1,618,188     19,555   4.86  
Loans to individuals   26,821     542   8.13       27,315     548   8.07  
Municipal loans and leases *   230,495     2,476   4.32       232,380     2,464   4.26  
Lease financings   189,910     3,105   6.58       189,691     3,169   6.72  
Gross loans and leases   6,640,536     94,560   5.73       6,577,365     92,900   5.68  
Total interest-earning assets   7,255,508     100,116   5.55       7,238,308     98,892   5.49  
Cash and due from banks   56,387             54,870        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (86,293 )           (86,495 )      
Premises and equipment, net   48,725             50,592        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   30,344             31,121        
Other assets   416,869             408,179        
Total assets $ 7,721,540           $ 7,696,575        
                   
Liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,094,150   $ 7,311   2.69 %   $ 1,180,696   $ 8,218   2.80 %
Money market savings   1,692,759     19,131   4.55       1,705,291     19,220   4.53  
Regular savings   759,960     929   0.49       769,926     905   0.47  
Time deposits   1,422,113     16,134   4.56       1,238,878     13,630   4.42  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,968,982     43,505   3.52       4,894,791     41,973   3.45  
                   
Short-term borrowings   29,506     242   2.30       10,127     5   0.20  
Long-term debt   250,000     2,777   4.47       292,486     2,883   3.96  
Subordinated notes   148,943     2,281   6.16       148,818     2,281   6.16  
Total borrowings   428,449     5,300   4.98       451,431     5,169   4.61  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,397,431     48,805   3.64       5,346,222     47,142   3.55  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,384,770             1,409,063        
Operating lease liabilities   33,382             34,166        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   61,385             64,578        
Total liabilities   6,876,968             6,854,029        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,782,201     2.89       6,755,285     2.81  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock   157,784             157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   299,426             300,679        
Retained earnings and other equity   387,362             384,083        
Total shareholders' equity   844,572             842,546        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,721,540           $ 7,696,575        
Net interest income   $ 51,311           $ 51,750      
                   
Net interest spread     1.91         1.94  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.93         0.94  
Net interest margin     2.84 %       2.88 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.43 %           135.39 %      
                   
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $698 thousand and $453 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31,
2024, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 have
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
   For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Tax Equivalent Basis   2024     2023
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 84,546   $ 1,108   5.27 %   $ 46,897   $ 512   4.38 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   1,269     7   2.22       2,284     15   2.63  
Other debt and equity securities   491,871     3,741   3.06       516,711     3,512   2.73  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   37,286     700   7.55       43,783     781   7.15  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   614,972     5,556   3.63       609,675     4,820   3.17  
                   
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   983,615     17,447   7.13       1,005,499     16,919   6.75  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,549,206     50,577   5.73       3,445,431     45,960   5.35  
Real estate—residential loans   1,660,489     20,413   4.94       1,483,478     17,216   4.65  
Loans to individuals   26,821     542   8.13       26,794     479   7.17  
Municipal loans and leases*   230,495     2,476   4.32       234,940     2,388   4.08  
Lease financings   189,910     3,105   6.58       176,200     2,659   6.05  
Gross loans and leases   6,640,536     94,560   5.73       6,372,342     85,621   5.39  
Total interest-earning assets   7,255,508     100,116   5.55       6,982,017     90,441   5.20  
Cash and due from banks   56,387             58,675        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (86,293 )           (81,641 )      
Premises and equipment, net   48,725             52,540        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   30,344             31,200        
Other assets   416,869             398,007        
Total assets $ 7,721,540           $ 7,440,798        
                   
Liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,094,150   $ 7,311   2.69 %   $ 1,011,889   $ 5,392   2.14 %
Money market savings   1,692,759     19,131   4.55       1,460,899     14,089   3.87  
Regular savings   759,960     929   0.49       888,680     845   0.38  
Time deposits   1,422,113     16,134   4.56       823,665     7,141   3.48  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,968,982     43,505   3.52       4,185,133     27,467   2.63  
                   
Short-term borrowings   29,506     242   2.30       255,090     3,249   5.11  
Long-term debt   250,000     2,777   4.47       301,593     2,811   3.74  
Subordinated notes   148,943     2,281   6.16       148,443     2,282   6.17  
Total borrowings   428,449     5,300   4.98       705,126     8,342   4.75  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,397,431     48,805   3.64       4,890,259     35,809   2.94  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,384,770             1,659,449        
Operating lease liabilities   33,382             34,415        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   61,385             49,966        
Total liabilities   6,876,968             6,634,089        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,782,201     2.89       6,549,708     2.19  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock   157,784             157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   299,426             298,788        
Retained earnings and other equity   387,362             350,137        
Total shareholders' equity   844,572             806,709        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,721,540           $ 7,440,798        
Net interest income   $ 51,311           $ 54,632      
                   
Net interest spread     1.91         2.26  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.93         0.88  
Net interest margin     2.84 %       3.14 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.43 %           142.77 %      
                   
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.    
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $698 thousand and $668 thousand for the three months ended 
June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been 
included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have 
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Tax Equivalent Basis   2024     2023
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 102,696   $ 2,717   5.32 %   $ 47,364   $ 991   4.22 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   1,610     19   2.37       2,285     32   2.82  
Other debt and equity securities   495,451     7,388   3.00       515,161     7,007   2.74  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   38,201     1,424   7.50       39,287     1,390   7.13  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   637,958     11,548   3.64       604,097     9,420   3.14  
                   
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   959,132     33,970   7.12       998,726     32,457   6.55  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,562,174     101,218   5.71       3,394,100     88,381   5.25  
Real estate—residential loans   1,639,339     39,968   4.90       1,446,093     32,946   4.59  
Loans to individuals   27,068     1,090   8.10       27,023     928   6.93  
Municipal loans and leases*   231,437     4,940   4.29       232,461     4,729   4.10  
Lease financings   189,800     6,274   6.65       170,787     5,200   6.14  
Gross loans and leases   6,608,950     187,460   5.70       6,269,190     164,641   5.30  
Total interest-earning assets   7,246,908     199,008   5.52       6,873,287     174,061   5.11  
Cash and due from banks   55,628             58,356        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (86,394 )           (80,813 )      
Premises and equipment, net   49,659             52,064        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   30,733             31,251        
Other assets   412,524             396,471        
Total assets $ 7,709,058           $ 7,330,616        
                   
Liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,137,423   $ 15,529   2.75 %   $ 935,316   $ 8,556   1.84 %
Money market savings   1,699,025     38,351   4.54       1,474,936     25,170   3.44  
Regular savings   764,943     1,834   0.48       936,930     1,514   0.33  
Time deposits   1,330,496     29,764   4.50       695,697     10,563   3.06  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   4,931,887     85,478   3.49       4,042,879     45,803   2.28  
                   
Short-term borrowings   19,816     247   2.51       247,745     5,977   4.87  
Long-term debt   271,243     5,660   4.20       207,431     3,402   3.31  
Subordinated notes   148,881     4,562   6.16       148,381     4,563   6.20  
Total borrowings   439,940     10,469   4.79       603,557     13,942   4.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,371,827     95,947   3.59       4,646,436     59,745   2.59  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,396,917             1,796,647        
Operating lease liabilities   33,774             34,427        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   62,981             55,126        
Total liabilities   6,865,499             6,532,636        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,768,744     2.85       6,443,083     1.87  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock   157,784             157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   300,052             299,537        
Retained earnings and other equity   385,723             340,659        
Total shareholders' equity   843,559             797,980        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,709,058           $ 7,330,616        
Net interest income   $ 103,061           $ 114,316      
                   
Net interest spread     1.93         2.52  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.93         0.83  
Net interest margin     2.86 %       3.35 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.91 %           147.93 %      
                   
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended 
June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been 
included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 have 
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
         
(Dollars in thousands)        
Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance   % of Commercial Loan Portfolio  
CRE - Retail $ 463,491     8.8 %
Animal Production   375,487     7.1  
CRE - Multi-family   325,585     6.2  
CRE - Office   298,039     5.6  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment   296,044     5.6  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse   251,100     4.8  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)   191,217     3.6  
Education   173,353     3.3  
Specialty Trade Contractors   171,939     3.3  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities   148,501     2.8  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers   129,299     2.5  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)   125,566     2.4  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods   122,533     2.3  
Repair and Maintenance   119,142     2.3  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential   113,672     2.2  
Crop Production   103,513     2.0  
Wood Product Manufacturing   88,586     1.7  
Rental and Leasing Services   82,505     1.6  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing   82,330     1.6  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups   74,855     1.4  
Personal and Laundry Services   72,545     1.4  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing   72,314     1.4  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial   71,697     1.4  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods   71,029     1.3  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries   69,393     1.3  
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592)   69,086     1.3  
Food Services and Drinking Places   67,600     1.3  
Administrative and Support Services   67,470     1.3  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage   65,136     1.2  
Food Manufacturing   58,430     1.1  
Truck Transportation   54,629     1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,476,086     84.9 %
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 798,992     15.1 %
Total Commercial Loans $ 5,275,078     100.0 %
         
         
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance      
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose   952,665        
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose   179,150        
Loans to Individuals   26,430        
Lease Financings   251,514        
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,409,759        
         
Total $ 6,684,837        


 
Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 30, 2024
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.
                           
  As of or for the three months ended,   As of or for the six months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) 06/30/24   03/31/24   12/31/23   09/30/23   06/30/23   06/30/24   06/30/23
Restructuring charges (a) $ -     $ -     $ 189     $ -     $ 1,330     $ -     $ 1,330  
Tax effect of restructuring charges   -       -       (40 )     -       (279 )     -       (279 )
Restructuring charges, net of tax $ -     $ -     $ 149     $ -     $ 1,051     $ -     $ 1,051  
                           
Net income $ 18,107     $ 20,305     $ 16,254     $ 17,016     $ 16,800     $ 38,412     $ 37,834  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax   149       148       167       174       200       296       400  
Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 18,256     $ 20,453     $ 16,421     $ 17,190     $ 17,000     $ 38,708     $ 38,234  
                           
Shareholders' equity $ 854,137     $ 843,669     $ 839,208     $ 807,198     $ 805,222     $ 854,137     $ 805,222  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)   (2,157 )     (2,273 )     (2,405 )     (2,558 )     (2,767 )     (2,157 )     (2,767 )
Tangible common equity $ 676,470     $ 665,886     $ 661,293     $ 629,130     $ 626,945     $ 676,470     $ 626,945  
                           
Total assets $ 7,855,446     $ 7,746,568     $ 7,780,628     $ 7,828,066     $ 7,600,150     $ 7,855,446     $ 7,600,150  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)   (2,157 )     (2,273 )     (2,405 )     (2,558 )     (2,767 )     (2,157 )     (2,767 )
Tangible assets $ 7,677,779     $ 7,568,785     $ 7,602,713     $ 7,649,998     $ 7,421,873     $ 7,677,779     $ 7,421,873  
                           
Average shareholders' equity $ 844,572     $ 842,546     $ 814,941     $ 811,515     $ 806,709     $ 843,559     $ 797,980  
Average goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Average other intangibles (b)   (2,222 )     (2,318 )     (2,477 )     (2,680 )     (2,924 )     (2,271 )     (3,030 )
Average tangible common equity $ 666,840     $ 664,718     $ 636,954     $ 633,325     $ 628,275     $ 665,778     $ 619,440  
                           
(a) Associated with branch optimization and headcount rationlization expense management strategies
(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
                            




