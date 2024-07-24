Sonoco To Report Second Quarter 2024 Results

HARTSVLLE, S.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

Time: Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI190f2a214a1849ca9f81a765361a720e

After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2ewxj3d

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com .