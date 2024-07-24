Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,093 in the last 365 days.

TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $42.86 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $41.72 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $42.56 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the current quarter, an increase of 10.10% compared to $38.66 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"TowneBank delivered another solid quarter of performance, reflective of the strength of our diversified operating model and conservative approach to balance sheet management. It was encouraging to report quarterly sequential growth in tax-equivalent net interest margin and noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances for the first time since 2022 signaling momentum heading into the back half of the year. Lastly, our strategy of continuing to expand our noninterest income sources, resulted in one of the strongest quarters we have seen in recent years. On a personal note, I am grateful for the contributions of our entire TowneBank family as we celebrated our 25th anniversary of Serving Others and Enriching Lives," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $174.97 million, a decrease of $6.60 million, or 3.63%, compared to second quarter 2023. Net interest income declined $4.56 million, driven by the impact of higher rates on deposit costs and continued migration to higher yielding deposit products. Additionally, noninterest income decreased $2.04 million due to a second quarter 2023 gain of $8.83 million related to the sale of BHHS Towne Realty.
  • Total deposits were $14.27 billion, an increase of $505.93 million, or 3.68%, compared to second quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 1.04%, or $146.51 million, in comparison to March 31, 2024, 4.17% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 9.87%, to $4.30 billion, compared to second quarter 2023 and represented 30.15% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased 2.61%, or 10.51% on an annualized basis. This represents the first quarterly sequential increase in noninterest-bearing deposits since June 2022.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.45 billion, an increase of $243.73 million, or 2.17%, compared to June 30, 2023, and a decrease of $0.60 million, or 0.01%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.49% compared to 8.52% in second quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 12.16% compared to 12.48% in second quarter 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.86% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.89%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.98% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.01%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points.
  • Net interest margin increased 14 bp and spread increased 13 bp, compared to the linked quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 15.93% in the quarter compared to 18.41% in second quarter 2023 and 17.31% in the linked quarter. The lower tax rate in the current quarter was due to increases in tax-advantaged income investments and investments in Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

"Importantly, we continued to report strong asset quality metrics and healthy capital levels reflective of our conservative approach to Main Street banking. We continuously evaluate investments in people, process and technologies to help improve efficiencies across all lines of business," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $109.05 million compared to $113.61 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by increased deposit costs, partially offset by higher yields on earning assets.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.45%, represented 74.76% of earning assets at June 30, 2024 compared to a yield of 5.00% and 73.24% of earning assets in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.32% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.28% in second quarter 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $33.35 million, or 68.53%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.32% from 1.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to higher interest-bearing deposit balances coupled with higher rates.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.34 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $15.31 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of 0.26%.   The Company anticipates approximately $495 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next two years.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.29 billion, an increase of $0.61 billion, or 6.27%, from prior year, primarily related to deposit growth. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $65.93 million during the quarter compared to $802.75 million one year prior.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $177 thousand compared to an expense of $3.56 million in the prior year quarter and a benefit of $0.88 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $283 thousand in second quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by net recoveries during the quarter, continued strength in credit quality, and a continuation of improvements in macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our model.  
  • Net loan recoveries were $19 thousand in the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $9 thousand in the prior year quarter and $520 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in second quarter 2024 and 2023, compared to 0.02% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at each of June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 19.08 times nonperforming loans compared to 18.09 times at June 30, 2023 and 18.01 times at March 31, 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $65.92 million compared to $67.96 million in 2023, a decrease of $2.04 million, or 2.99%. Excluding a gain of $8.83 million on the sale of BHHS TowneRealty in second quarter 2023, total noninterest income increased $6.80 million compared to second quarter 2023, or 11.50%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $13.42 million compared to $11.36 million in second quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $0.63 billion in second quarter 2024 from $0.62 billion in second quarter 2023. The number of loans originated was lower than second quarter 2023, but higher per-loan average balances resulted in higher production volume.   Residential purchase activity comprised 94.85% of production volume in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 96.32% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 32 basis points to 3.28% in the current quarter from 2.96% in second quarter 2023.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $1.53 million, or 6.81%, to $24.03 million in second quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 18.30%, or $2.21 million, to $14.31 million in second quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to an acquisition in March 2024.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $123.98 million compared to $125.23 million in 2023, a decrease of $1.24 million, or 0.99%. Decreases in FDIC and other insurance of $1.57 million, acquisition expenses of $2.98 million, and various expense line items were partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $3.90 million, software expense of $0.89 million, and data processing expense of $0.60 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments effective third quarter 2023, production incentives, and higher health insurance costs.
  • Software increased due to higher core system costs while data processing increased due to seasonal merchant fee increases and core conversion expenses in our property management line of business.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Management is focused on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining strong levels of liquidity.
  • Total assets were $17.07 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a $184.61 million increase compared to $16.88 billion at March 31, 2024. Total assets decreased $156.23 million, or 0.91%, from $17.23 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased $243.73 million, or 2.17%, compared to prior year but declined $0.60 million, or 0.01%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $28.74 million, or 12.52%, compared to prior year but increased $50.04 million, or 33.20%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $505.93 million, or 3.68%, primarily in interest-bearing demand and time deposits, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $146.51 million, or 4.17% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $471.06 million or 9.87%, compared to prior year, but increased $109.64 million, or 2.61%, compared to the linked quarter. This linked quarter increase is the first quarter-end increase in balances since June 30, 2022.
  • Total borrowings decreased $764.41 million, or 72.14%, compared to second quarter 2023 and increased $4.19 million, or 1.44%, compared to the linked quarter. Short-term FHLB advances decreased in the current quarter compared to both the prior year quarter and the linked quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.49 billion compared to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.61 billion at June 30, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2024 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $172.93 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $170.84 million at March 31, 2024 and $195.98 million at June 30, 2023, with the changes related to market valuation adjustments due to changing interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.45 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.16 million, or 0.04% of total assets, compared to $9.35 million, or 0.05%, at June 30, 2023, and $7.77 million, or 0.05%, in the linked quarter end.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at June 30, 2024, June 30, 2023, and the linked quarter end.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $581 thousand from $738 thousand at June 30, 2023.  

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.27 billion compared to $14.13 billion at March 31, 2024 and $13.77 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 80.24% compared to 81.07% at March 31, 2024 and 81.41% at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.15% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to 29.69% at March 31, 2024 and 34.68% at June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $471.06 million, or 9.87%, compared to June 30, 2023, but increased 109.64 million, or 2.61%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings were $295.17 million compared to $290.98 million at March 31, 2024 and $1.06 billion at June 30, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.43%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.25%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.55%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.34% (1) .
  • Book value per common share was $27.62 compared to $27.33 at March 31, 2024 and $26.36 at June 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $20.65 compared to $20.31 at March 31, 2024 and $19.31 at June 30, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $17.07 billion as of June 30, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total revenue $ 174,970     $ 167,102     $ 155,546     $ 172,864     $ 181,568  
  Net income   43,039       35,127       28,545       44,745       43,368  
  Net income available to common shareholders   42,856       34,687       28,804       44,862       41,716  
  Net income per common share - diluted   0.57       0.46       0.39       0.60       0.56  
  Book value per common share   27.62       27.33       27.24       26.28       26.36  
  Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP)   20.65       20.31       20.28       19.28       19.31  
  Return on average assets   1.01 %     0.83 %     0.68 %     1.06 %     0.99 %
  Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP)   1.11 %     0.92 %     0.77 %     1.17 %     1.10 %
  Return on average equity   8.43 %     6.84 %     5.75 %     8.96 %     8.46 %
  Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   12.03 %     9.87 %     8.53 %     12.97 %     12.35 %
  Return on average common equity   8.49 %     6.89 %     5.79 %     9.04 %     8.52 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP)   12.16 %     9.98 %     8.62 %     13.11 %     12.48 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue   37.68 %     38.23 %     30.74 %     34.60 %     37.43 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
  Common equity tier 1   12.43 %     12.20 %     12.18 %     12.19 %     11.99 %
  Tier 1   12.55 %     12.32 %     12.29 %     12.31 %     12.11 %
  Total   15.34 %     15.10 %     15.06 %     15.09 %     14.88 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.25 %     10.15 %     10.17 %     10.06 %     9.85 %
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 19.08x   18.01x   18.48x   17.60x   18.09x
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.10 %     1.10 %     1.12 %     1.12 %     1.10 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   0.04 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   %     0.02 %     %   (0.04)%     %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (19 )   $ 520     $ 68     $ (1,074 )   $ 9  
                     
  Nonperforming loans $ 6,582     $ 6,987     $ 6,843     $ 7,110     $ 6,827  
  Former bank premises                           1,782  
  Foreclosed property   581       780       908       766       738  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 7,163     $ 7,767     $ 7,751     $ 7,876     $ 9,347  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 368     $ 323     $ 735     $ 970     $ 360  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 125,552     $ 125,835     $ 126,461     $ 125,159     $ 123,513  
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 430,398     $ 289,191     $ 302,616     $ 348,387     $ 409,050  
  Loans originated, joint venture   196,583       135,197       126,332       172,021       207,450  
  Total loans originated $ 626,981     $ 424,388     $ 428,948     $ 520,408     $ 616,500  
  Number of loans originated   1,700       1,247       1,237       1,487       1,715  
  Number of originators   169       176       181       192       196  
  Purchase %   94.85 %     95.66 %     95.06 %     95.96 %     96.32 %
  Loans sold $ 605,134     $ 410,895     $ 468,014     $ 567,291     $ 525,078  
  Rate lock asset $ 1,930     $ 1,681     $ 895     $ 1,348     $ 1,551  
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated   3.28 %     3.34 %     3.06 %     3.17 %     2.96 %
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin   2.86 %     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.95 %     2.98 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent(non-GAAP)   2.89 %     2.75 %     2.86 %     2.98 %     3.01 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets   90.36 %     90.52 %     90.48 %     90.73 %     90.96 %
  Average loans/average deposits   80.80 %     81.48 %     80.72 %     80.75 %     83.72 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits   30.06 %     30.25 %     31.69 %     33.50 %     36.07 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets   12.24 %     12.24 %     12.21 %     11.90 %     11.56 %
  Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   68.98 %     73.25 %     76.17 %     66.21 %     70.41 %
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.            
               


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 24 vs.   Q2 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   2024       2023       2024     Q2 23   Q1 24
U.S. agency securities $ 281,934     $ 318,354     $ 294,723     (11.44)%   (4.34)%
U.S. Treasury notes   27,701       26,874       27,534     3.08 %   0.61 %
Municipal securities   442,474       503,792       447,323     (12.17)%   (1.08)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities   88,228       71,116       87,983     24.06 %   0.28 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA   1,411,883       1,086,947       1,347,920     29.89 %   4.75 %
Allowance for credit losses   (1,541 )     (1,232 )     (1,382 )   25.08 %   11.51 %
Total $ 2,250,679     $ 2,005,851     $ 2,204,101     12.21 %   2.11 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements            
Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,983     $ 975     $ 1,868     103.38 %   6.16 %
Total gross unrealized losses   (174,911 )     (196,954 )     (172,708 )   (11.19)%   1.28 %
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (172,928 )   $ (195,979 )   $ (170,840 )   (11.76)%   1.22 %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
U.S. agency securities $ 102,234     $ 101,469     $ 102,042     0.75 %   0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes   97,171       433,298       197,356     (77.57)%   (50.76)%
Municipal securities   5,318       5,226       5,294     1.76 %   0.45 %
Trust preferred corporate securities   2,147       2,198       2,159     (2.32)%   (0.56)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs   5,618       5,826       5,659     (3.57)%   (0.72)%
Allowance for credit losses   (79 )     (87 )     (82 )   (9.20)%   (3.66)%
Total $ 212,409     $ 547,930     $ 312,428     (61.23)%   (32.01)%
                   
Total gross unrealized gains $ 175     $ 272     $ 265     (35.66)%   (33.96)%
Total gross unrealized losses   (12,880 )     (25,914 )     (14,262 )   (50.30)%   (9.69)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (12,705 )   $ (25,642 )   $ (13,997 )   (50.45)%   (9.23)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (185,633 )   $ (221,621 )   $ (184,837 )   (16.24)%   0.43 %
              % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 24 vs.   Q2 24 vs.
    2024       2023       2024     Q2 23   Q1 24
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,190,768     $ 1,364,575     $ 1,255,741     (12.74)%   (5.17)%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,673,582       1,687,261       1,700,753     (0.81)%   (1.60)%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied   3,155,958       3,034,548       3,178,947     4.00 %   (0.72)%
Real estate - multifamily   682,537       520,464       595,075     31.14 %   14.70 %
Residential 1-4 family   1,887,420       1,790,225       1,882,296     5.43 %   0.27 %
HELOC   408,273       380,501       386,361     7.30 %   5.67 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)   1,297,538       1,259,743       1,291,201     3.00 %   0.49 %
Government   517,954       520,994       528,341     (0.58)%   (1.97)%
Indirect   558,216       562,161       555,482     (0.70)%   0.49 %
Consumer loans and other   79,501       87,542       78,146     (9.19) %   1.73 %
Total $ 11,451,747     $ 11,208,014     $ 11,452,343     2.17 %   (0.01)%
                   
              % Change
Deposits Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 24 vs.   Q2 24 vs.
    2024       2023       2024     Q2 23   Q1 24
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,303,773     $ 4,774,830     $ 4,194,132     (9.87)%   2.61 %
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,940,086       6,529,336       6,916,701     6.29 %   0.34 %
Savings   312,881       361,891       326,179     (13.54)%   (4.08)%
Certificates of deposits   2,715,848       2,100,604       2,689,062     29.29 %   1.00 %
Total   14,272,588       13,766,661       14,126,074     3.68 %   1.04 %
                                   


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		 $ 11,471,669     $ 155,374     5.45 %   $ 11,379,323     $ 151,811     5.37 %   $ 11,209,641     $ 139,814     5.00 %
Taxable investment securities   2,368,476       21,671     3.66 %     2,440,652       18,716     3.07 %     2,450,393       17,195     2.81 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   156,503       1,521     3.89 %     161,538       1,549     3.84 %     209,728       2,003     3.82 %
Total securities   2,524,979       23,192     3.67 %     2,602,190       20,265     3.12 %     2,660,121       19,198     2.89 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,182,816       14,512     4.93 %     1,167,322       14,234     4.90 %     1,262,692       14,488     4.60 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   165,392       2,945     7.12 %     116,868       1,716     5.87 %     172,679       2,547     5.90 %
Total earning assets   15,344,856       196,023     5.14 %     15,265,703       188,026     4.95 %     15,305,133       176,047     4.61 %
Less: allowance for loan losses   (126,792 )             (127,413 )             (121,140 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,764,418               1,725,945               1,642,972          
Total assets $ 16,982,482             $ 16,864,235             $ 16,826,965          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 6,896,176     $ 48,161     2.81 %   $ 6,828,053     $ 47,985     2.83 %   $ 6,220,394     $ 32,058     2.07 %
Savings   317,774       845     1.07 %     329,036       881     1.08 %     371,455       895     0.97 %
Certificates of deposit   2,715,615       33,017     4.89 %     2,583,938       29,522     4.60 %     1,968,623       15,718     3.20 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,929,565       82,023     3.32 %     9,741,027       78,388     3.24 %     8,560,472       48,671     2.28 %
Borrowings   100,165       1,627     6.43 %     212,375       3,078     5.73 %     863,255       10,345     4.74 %
Subordinated debt, net   256,093       2,236     3.49 %     255,878       2,236     3.50 %     255,264       2,236     3.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,285,823       85,886     3.36 %     10,209,280       83,702     3.30 %     9,678,991       61,252     2.54 %
Demand deposits   4,267,590               4,224,104               4,829,395          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   383,447               390,576               339,966          
Total liabilities   14,936,860               14,823,960               14,848,352          
Shareholders’ equity   2,045,622               2,040,275               1,978,613          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,982,482             $ 16,864,235             $ 16,826,965          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)     $ 110,137             $ 104,324             $ 114,795      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (1,089 )             (1,106 )             (1,184 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 109,048             $ 103,218             $ 113,611      
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         1.78 %           1.65 %           2.07 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.25 %           2.21 %           1.61 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.89 %           2.75 %           3.01 %
Total cost of deposits         2.32 %           2.26 %           1.46 %
                                   


(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
   


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                      
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,425,496     $ 307,186     5.41 %   $ 11,153,944     $ 273,349     4.94 %
Taxable investment securities   2,404,564       40,385     3.36 %     2,444,474       34,011     2.78 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   159,021       3,071     3.86 %     198,940       3,891     3.91 %
Total securities   2,563,585       43,456     3.39 %     2,643,414       37,902     2.87 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,175,069       28,746     4.92 %     1,154,218       25,137     4.39 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   141,130       4,661     6.61 %     139,035       4,151     5.97 %
Total earning assets   15,305,280       384,049     5.05 %     15,090,611       340,539     4.55 %
Less: allowance for loan losses   (127,102 )             (117,812 )        
Total nonearning assets   1,745,180               1,616,524          
Total assets $ 16,923,358             $ 16,589,323          
Liabilities and Equity:                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
Demand and money market $ 6,862,115     $ 96,146     2.82 %   $ 6,219,081     $ 55,360     1.80 %
Savings   323,405       1,726     1.07 %     386,532       1,739     0.91 %
Certificates of deposit   2,649,777       62,539     4.75 %     1,826,777       25,506     2.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   9,835,297       160,411     3.28 %     8,432,390       82,605     1.98 %
Borrowings   156,270       4,705     5.95 %     610,946       14,261     4.64 %
Subordinated debt, net   255,986       4,472     3.49 %     252,679       4,405     3.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   10,247,553       169,588     3.33 %     9,296,015       101,271     2.20 %
Demand deposits   4,245,847               4,995,980          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   387,010               334,930          
Total liabilities   14,880,410               14,626,925          
Shareholders’ equity   2,042,948               1,962,398          
Total liabilities and equity $ 16,923,358             $ 16,589,323          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4)     $ 214,461             $ 239,268      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                    
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment       (2,195 )             (2,280 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 212,266             $ 236,988      
                       
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         1.72 %           2.35 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.23 %           1.35 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.82 %           3.20 %
Total cost of deposits         2.29 %           1.24 %
                       
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
     
  June 30,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 140,028     $ 85,584  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,062,115       939,356  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   99,303       103,417  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,301,446       1,128,357  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,425,148 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,541 and $1,498 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   2,250,679       2,129,342  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $199,783 and $462,656 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   212,488       477,592  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (79 )     (84 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   212,409       477,508  
Other equity securities   13,566       13,792  
FHLB stock   12,134       21,372  
Total Securities   2,488,788       2,642,014  
Mortgage loans held for sale   200,762       149,987  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,451,747       11,329,021  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (125,552 )     (126,461 )
Net Loans   11,326,195       11,202,560  
Premises and equipment, net   340,348       337,598  
Goodwill   457,619       456,335  
Other intangible assets, net   65,460       64,634  
BOLI   277,434       277,445  
Other assets   610,791       576,109  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,068,843     $ 16,835,039  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,303,773     $ 4,342,701  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts   6,940,086       6,757,619  
Savings   312,881       336,492  
Certificates of deposit   2,715,848       2,456,394  
Total Deposits   14,272,588       13,893,206  
Advances from the FHLB   3,591       203,958  
Subordinated debt, net   256,227       255,796  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   35,351       32,826  
Total Borrowings   295,169       492,580  
Other liabilities   411,770       393,375  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   14,979,527       14,779,161  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000          
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;      
75,039,089 and 74,893,462 shares issued at      
June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   125,090       124,847  
Capital surplus   1,115,759       1,112,761  
Retained earnings   961,162       921,126  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost      
1,076,483 and 1,004,717 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   (22,756 )     (20,813 )
Deferred compensation trust   22,756       20,813  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (129,224 )     (118,762 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,072,787       2,039,972  
Noncontrolling interest   16,529       15,906  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,089,316       2,055,878  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,068,843     $ 16,835,039  
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 154,549     $ 138,977     $ 305,523     $ 271,745  
Investment securities   22,928       18,851       42,924       37,226  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   14,512       14,488       28,746       25,137  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,945       2,547       4,661       4,151  
Total interest income   194,934       174,863       381,854       338,259  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits   82,023       48,671       160,411       82,605  
Advances from the FHLB   942       10,407       3,380       13,399  
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       2,236       4,472       4,405  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   685       (62 )     1,325       862  
Total interest expense   85,886       61,252       169,588       101,271  
Net interest income   109,048       113,611       212,266       236,988  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (177 )     3,556       (1,054 )     15,225  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   109,225       110,055       213,320       221,763  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net   13,422       11,360       23,899       20,732  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   24,031       22,498       49,570       45,321  
Property management income, net   14,312       12,098       31,085       27,633  
Real estate brokerage income, net         1,834             3,625  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,353       3,015       6,431       5,754  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,662       1,682       3,213       3,226  
Investment commission income, net   2,580       2,166       4,923       4,218  
BOLI   3,238       1,710       5,080       3,383  
Gain on sale of equity investment         8,833             8,833  
Other income   3,324       2,761       5,531       5,998  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities               74        
Total noninterest income   65,922       67,957       129,806       128,723  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits   71,349       67,445       142,726       136,866  
Occupancy   9,717       9,487       19,139       18,552  
Furniture and equipment   4,634       4,389       9,112       8,633  
Amortization - intangibles   3,298       3,610       6,544       7,134  
Software   7,056       6,169       13,156       11,792  
Data processing   4,606       4,011       8,522       7,364  
Professional fees   3,788       3,166       6,968       6,178  
Advertising and marketing   3,524       3,959       8,106       8,360  
Other expenses   16,012       22,992       35,302       44,747  
Total noninterest expense   123,984       125,228       249,575       249,626  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   51,163       52,784       93,551       100,860  
Provision for income tax expense   8,124       9,416       15,385       19,014  
Net income $ 43,039     $ 43,368     $ 78,166     $ 81,846  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (183 )     (1,652 )     (623 )     (1,797 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 42,856     $ 41,716     $ 77,543     $ 80,049  
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.56     $ 1.04     $ 1.07  
Diluted earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.56     $ 1.03     $ 1.07  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.50     $ 0.48  
                               


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 140,028     $ 75,802     $ 85,584     $ 83,949     $ 106,994  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond   1,062,115       926,635       939,356       1,029,276       1,427,044  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   99,303       98,673       103,417       102,527       102,231  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   1,301,446       1,101,110       1,128,357       1,215,752       1,636,269  
Securities available for sale   2,250,679       2,204,101       2,129,342       1,963,453       2,005,851  
Securities held to maturity   212,488       312,510       477,592       547,854       548,017  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (79 )     (82 )     (84 )     (85 )     (87 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   212,409       312,428       477,508       547,769       547,930  
Other equity securities   13,566       13,661       13,792       14,062       13,798  
FHLB stock   12,134       12,139       21,372       16,634       40,454  
Total Securities   2,488,788       2,542,329       2,642,014       2,541,918       2,608,033  
Mortgage loans held for sale   200,762       150,727       149,987       188,048       229,502  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs   11,451,747       11,452,343       11,329,021       11,172,971       11,208,014  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (125,552 )     (125,835 )     (126,461 )     (125,159 )     (123,513 )
Net Loans   11,326,195       11,326,508       11,202,560       11,047,812       11,084,501  
Premises and equipment, net   340,348       342,569       337,598       335,522       326,686  
Goodwill   457,619       457,619       456,335       456,684       456,695  
Other intangible assets, net   65,460       68,758       64,634       67,496       71,106  
BOLI   277,434       279,293       277,445       275,240       273,435  
Other assets   610,791       615,324       576,109       551,884       538,848  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,303,773     $ 4,194,132     $ 4,342,701     $ 4,444,861     $ 4,774,830  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts   6,940,086       6,916,701       6,757,619       6,764,415       6,529,336  
Savings   312,881       326,179       336,492       350,031       361,891  
Certificates of deposit   2,715,848       2,689,062       2,456,394       2,321,498       2,100,604  
Total Deposits   14,272,588       14,126,074       13,893,206       13,880,805       13,766,661  
Advances from the FHLB   3,591       3,775       203,958       104,139       754,319  
Subordinated debt, net   256,227       256,011       255,796       255,580       255,365  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   35,351       31,198       32,826       47,315       49,898  
Total Borrowings   295,169       290,984       492,580       407,034       1,059,582  
Other liabilities   411,770       401,307       393,375       408,305       408,333  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   14,979,527       14,818,365       14,779,161       14,696,144       15,234,576  
                   
Preferred stock                            
Common stock, $1.667 par value   125,090       125,009       124,847       124,837       124,805  
Capital surplus   1,115,759       1,114,038       1,112,761       1,111,152       1,109,526  
Retained earnings   961,162       937,065       921,126       911,042       884,901  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation                  
trust, at cost   (22,756 )     (20,915 )     (20,813 )     (20,740 )     (20,134 )
Deferred compensation trust   22,756       20,915       20,813       20,740       20,134  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (129,224 )     (126,586 )     (118,762 )     (179,043 )     (145,392 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,072,787       2,049,526       2,039,972       1,967,988       1,973,840  
Noncontrolling interest   16,529       16,346       15,906       16,224       16,659  
TOTAL EQUITY   2,089,316       2,065,872       2,055,878       1,984,212       1,990,499  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 17,068,843     $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075  
                                       


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 154,549     $ 150,974     $ 146,810     $ 143,605     $ 138,977  
Investment securities   22,928       19,996       20,464       20,292       18,851  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold   14,512       14,234       13,967       15,031       14,488  
Mortgage loans held for sale   2,945       1,716       2,886       3,928       2,547  
Total interest income   194,934       186,920       184,127       182,856       174,863  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits   82,023       78,388       73,200       64,171       48,671  
Advances from the FHLB   942       2,438       917       3,438       10,407  
Subordinated debt, net   2,236       2,236       2,236       2,245       2,236  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings   685       640       41       (56 )     (62 )
Total interest expense   85,886       83,702       76,394       69,798       61,252  
Net interest income   109,048       103,218       107,733       113,058       113,611  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (177 )     (877 )     2,446       1,007       3,556  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   109,225       104,095       105,287       112,051       110,055  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net   13,422       10,477       8,035       10,648       11,360  
Insurance commissions and related income, net   24,031       25,539       21,207       23,777       22,498  
Property management income, net   14,312       16,773       7,358       12,800       12,098  
Real estate brokerage income, net               (32 )     (63 )     1,834  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,353       3,079       3,056       2,823       3,015  
Credit card merchant fees, net   1,662       1,551       1,476       2,006       1,682  
Investment commission income, net   2,580       2,343       2,380       2,363       2,166  
BOLI   3,238       1,842       2,206       1,814       1,710  
Other income   3,324       2,206       2,127       3,638       11,594  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities         74                    
Total noninterest income   65,922       63,884       47,813       59,806       67,957  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   71,349       71,377       66,035       67,258       67,445  
Occupancy   9,717       9,422       9,308       9,027       9,487  
Furniture and equipment   4,634       4,478       4,445       4,100       4,389  
Amortization - intangibles   3,298       3,246       3,411       3,610       3,610  
Software   7,056       6,100       6,743       6,130       6,169  
Data processing   4,606       3,916       3,529       4,140       4,011  
Professional fees   3,788       3,180       3,339       2,770       3,166  
Advertising and marketing   3,524       4,582       3,377       3,653       3,959  
Other expenses   16,012       19,290       21,708       17,014       22,992  
Total noninterest expense   123,984       125,591       121,895       117,702       125,228  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest   51,163       42,388       31,205       54,155       52,784  
Provision for income tax expense   8,124       7,261       2,660       9,410       9,416  
Net income   43,039       35,127       28,545       44,745       43,368  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (183 )     (440 )     259       117       (1,652 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 42,856     $ 34,687     $ 28,804     $ 44,862     $ 41,716  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56  
Diluted earnings $ 0.57     $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   74,925,877       74,816,420       74,773,335       74,750,294       74,691,121  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   75,037,955       74,979,501       74,793,557       74,765,515       74,699,810  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
                   


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2024 over 2023
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 108,029     $ 113,327     $ 102,682     $ 210,711     $ 236,976     $ (26,265 )   (11.08)%
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,352       3,015       3,079       6,431       5,754       677     11.77 %
Credit card merchant fees   1,662       1,682       1,551       3,213       3,226       (13 )   (0.40)%
Investment commission income, net   2,580       2,166       2,343       4,923       4,218       705     16.71 %
Other income   4,840       3,990       3,429       8,268       7,790       478     6.14 %
Subtotal   12,434       10,853       10,402       22,835       20,988       1,847     8.80 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities               74       74             74     N/M
Total noninterest income   12,434       10,853       10,476       22,909       20,988       1,921     9.15 %
Total revenue   120,463       124,180       113,158       233,620       257,964       (24,344 )   (9.44)%
                           
Provision for credit losses   (170 )     3,482       (976 )     (1,146 )     15,235       (16,381 )   (107.52)%
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   46,640       42,240       46,474       93,113       85,433       7,680     8.99 %
Occupancy   7,194       6,846       7,061       14,254       13,080       1,174     8.98 %
Furniture and equipment   3,810       3,544       3,648       7,458       6,877       581     8.45 %
Amortization of intangible assets   1,117       1,341       1,162       2,280       2,622       (342 )   (13.04)%
Other expenses   23,587       29,178       26,953       50,541       57,621       (7,080 )   (12.29)%
Total expenses   82,348       83,149       85,298       167,646       165,633       2,013     1.22 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   38,285       37,549       28,836       67,120       77,096       (9,976 )   (12.94)%
Corporate allocation   1,232       1,271       1,069       2,301       2,472       (171 )   (6.92)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   39,517       38,820       29,905       69,421       79,568       (10,147 )   (12.75)%
Provision for income tax expense   5,130       6,114       4,105       9,235       13,765       (4,530 )   (32.91)%
Net income   34,387       32,706       25,800       60,186       65,803       (5,617 )   (8.54)%
Noncontrolling interest   (58 )           120       62             62     N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,329     $ 32,706     $ 25,920     $ 60,248     $ 65,803     $ (5,555 )   (8.44)%
                           
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)   67.43 %     65.88 %     74.40 %     70.81 %     63.19 %     7.62 %   12.06 %


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2024 over 2023
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023     Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		 $ 13,996     $ 12,215     $ 10,798     $ 24,795     $ 22,009     $ 2,786     12.66 %
Real estate brokerage income, net         1,834                   3,625       (3,625 )   (100.00)%
Title insurance and settlement fees         152                   443       (443 )   (100.00)%
Property management fees, net   14,312       12,098       16,773       31,085       27,633       3,452     12.49 %
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary   67       (886 )     30       97       (821 )     918     111.81 %
Gain on equity investment         8,833                   8,833       (8,833 )   (100.00)%
Net interest and other income   1,317       635       784       2,101       820       1,281     156.22 %
Total revenue   29,692       34,881       28,385       58,078       62,542       (4,464 )   (7.14)%
                           
Provision for credit losses   (7 )     74       99       92       (10 )     102     1,020.00 %
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits   12,370       13,949       12,188       24,558       28,789       (4,231 )   (14.70)%
Occupancy   1,811       1,869       1,569       3,381       3,890       (509 )   (13.08)%
Furniture and equipment   596       640       594       1,190       1,333       (143 )   (10.73)%
Amortization of intangible assets   781       741       677       1,457       1,424       33     2.32 %
Other expenses   9,136       9,337       8,199       17,335       17,775       (440 )   (2.48)%
Total expenses   24,694       26,536       23,227       47,921       53,211       (5,290 )   (9.94)%
                           
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest   5,005       8,271       5,059       10,065       9,341       724     7.75 %
Corporate allocation   (490 )     (600 )     (348 )     (838 )     (1,200 )     362     (30.17)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest   4,515       7,671       4,711       9,227       8,141       1,086     13.34 %
Provision for income tax expense   1,163       1,686       1,156       2,319       1,867       452     24.21 %
Net income   3,352       5,985       3,555       6,908       6,274       634     10.11 %
Noncontrolling interest   (125 )     (1,652 )     (560 )     (685 )     (1,797 )     1,112     (61.88)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,227     $ 4,333     $ 2,995     $ 6,223     $ 4,477     $ 1,746     39.00 %
                           
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment(non-GAAP)   80.54 %     99.03 %     79.44 %     80.00 %     96.42 %   (16.42)        %   (17.03)%
                           


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   YTD 2024 over 2023
    2024       2023       2024       2024       2023     Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                          
Property and casualty $ 22,225     $ 20,028     $ 20,722     $ 42,947     $ 38,156     $ 4,791     12.56 %
Employee benefits   4,404       4,561       4,826       9,230       9,148       82     0.90 %
Specialized benefit services         153       9       9       312       (303 )   (97.12)%
Total commissions and fees  