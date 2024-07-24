OKX Brazil Launches Jumpstart, Offering Early Access to High-Quality Crypto Projects

SAO PAULO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced the launch of Jumpstart on its localized platform for Brazilian users. Jumpstart provides a trusted, secure gateway for Brazilian crypto enthusiasts to access new token rewards and participate in carefully selected blockchain projects.



Jumpstart offers Brazilian users the opportunity to participate through a process called mining. With this model, users can stake popular cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT and others to earn new token rewards from new projects. During the mining period, these staked assets remain securely held on the OKX platform, with users retaining full ownership and the ability to withdraw once the mining period concludes.

OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone said: "Jumpstart’s innovative approach benefits everyone involved – users can diversify their portfolios, projects gain exposure to a wider audience and OKX continues to foster innovation in Brazil's crypto ecosystem. It's a testament to our commitment to providing accessible, cutting-edge crypto services to the Brazilian market."

Key features of Jumpstart include:

Curated Projects: Finding new and promising crypto projects can be challenging for regular users. With Jumpstart, OKX specialists analyze projects, providing users with curated information about potential opportunities

Finding new and promising crypto projects can be challenging for regular users. With Jumpstart, OKX specialists analyze projects, providing users with curated information about potential opportunities Staking Existing Assets: Users can participate in staking popular tokens they already hold (BTC, ETH, USDT), qualifying them to receive additional tokens through the Jumpstart program

Users can participate in staking popular tokens they already hold (BTC, ETH, USDT), qualifying them to receive additional tokens through the Jumpstart program Seamless Trading: Trade effortlessly via the exchange once the mining period ends.



To participate in Jumpstart events, users need an OKX account with completed identity verification and must hold a specified amount of required cryptocurrency for staking. OKX will announce new Jumpstart projects regularly, with advance notifications to allow users to prepare for participation.

The addition of Jumpstart further enhances the comprehensive suite of services available to Brazilian users, including the OKX crypto exchange, Web3 wallet and Brazilian Real on-ramp capabilities. This reinforces OKX's position as a leading crypto platform in the country, serving over 50 million clients worldwide. OKX recently released its 20th consecutive Proof of Reserves report, demonstrating USD22.4 Billion in primary assets backing customer funds, underlining its commitment to transparency and security.

