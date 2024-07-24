DelDOT Announces EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Award

Monday, July 22, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the recipients of the innovative “Climate Pollution Reduction Grant” (CPRG) program, created under the Federal Inflation Reduction Act to invest in a cleaner and safer future. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is proud to announce that the Clean Corridor Coalition is among the recipients.

The Clean Corridor Coalition, led by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE), the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), will share a $249 million grant to invest in medium and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure for freight electrification along the I-95 corridor.

The State of Delaware will receive almost $14 million to build medium and heavy-duty charging infrastructure along I-95 within state limits. The awarded funding will also pay for contractual, workforce development, and other related costs. DelDOT and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will work with the public and stakeholders to determine the best location. The ideal location will reduce the highest amount of emissions pollution while being conveniently located.

“Delaware is working to transition to a clean energy future to reduce pollution and take on climate change. Addressing transportation emissions, which is a major portion of the air pollution in Delaware, is a critical part of that effort,” said Governor John Carney. “These federal resources to make charging available to larger commercial vehicles traveling I-95 will help make the air cleaner for communities in Delaware. I am proud of our partnership with our neighbor states, and I’m thankful to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the congressional delegation for the infrastructure funding that continues to make a difference for Delawareans.”

Transportation emissions are the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in Delaware. Particulate emissions can exacerbate childhood asthma, cardiovascular disease, and other health impacts. The I-95 corridor is one of the most densely populated shipping corridors in the U.S. with an average of 120,000 vehicles traveling Delaware’s portion of the interstate daily.

“This grant is a game changer for the freight industry and all Delawareans,” shared Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Every day we utilize goods that arrive courtesy of the I-95 corridor. This addition of medium and heavy-duty charging infrastructure will permit the industry to continue its important work while improving the air quality and the lives of everyone in our state,” Majeski concluded.

The regional collaboration of this project is particularly important, and DelDOT is pleased to partner with its neighboring states to deploy zero-emission freight trucks and the charging hubs needed to keep our transportation and shipping economy running reliably for years to come.

The efforts of the Clean Corridor Coalition are in line with Delaware’s Climate Action Plan and Delaware’s Climate Change Solutions Act of 2023, which sets ambitious and achievable goals for reductions in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Efforts of the Clean Corridor Coalition complement the significant efforts underway to transition to zero-emission vehicles and provide a network of charging stations in Delaware. For more information on the plan, visit https://dnrec.delaware.gov/climate-plan/.