Brompton Funds Declares Increased Distributions

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BFIN, BFIN.U, BMAX, BREA, EDGF, TLF, TLF.U) – As a result of strong performance over the past year1, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce increased monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2024 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

 
Ticker 		Amount Per Unit Annualized
% Increase
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.1200 9.1 %
Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.1200 22.0 %
  BFIN.U US$ 0.1300 20.0 %
Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.1150 10.4 %
Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF BREA Cdn$ 0.1200 22.0 %
Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0525 13.9 %
Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.1250 7.1 %
  TLF.U
 US$ 0.1300 7.6 %
         

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date
July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024
August 30, 2024 September 16, 2024
September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024
   

With the exception of Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF, unitholders are reminded that the ETFs offer distribution reinvestment plans (“DRIP”) which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor. The ETFs offer a DRIP for Canadian dollar denominated units only.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1Annual Compound Returns as at June 30, 2024

 

1-year 		 

3-year 		 

5-year 		 

10-year 		  Since
Inception 		  Since
Inception 		  Inception
Date
 		 
BDIV 22.4 % 6.1 % 7.3 % -   7.3 % -   Oct. 17, 2018  
BFIN 24.0 % 1.7 % 6.8 % -   6.5 % -   Oct. 17, 2018  
BFIN.U 23.9 % 1.6 % -   -   -   8.4 % Aug. 8, 2019  
BMAX 19.8 % -   -   -   18.2 % -   Oct. 18, 2022  
BREA 18.9 % 8.0 % -   -   10.7 % -   Apr. 30, 2020  
EDGF 12.9 % 3.3 % 6.3 % -   6.5 % -   July 21, 2017  
TLF 33.7 % 13.3 % 20.3 % 16.1 % 14.6 % -   May 20, 2011  
TLF.U 35.0 % 14.4 % -   -   -   22.2 % Aug. 8, 2019  
 

Returns are for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and are unaudited. Inception dates are noted in the table above. The table shows each ETF’s compound return for each period indicated. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETFs will perform in the future. The information shown is based on Net Asset Value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the ETFs on its units in the period shown were reinvested at Net Asset Value per unit in additional units of the ETFs.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


