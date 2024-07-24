Submit Release
Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

Net Income of $16.4 million, EPS of $0.18

Operating Earnings of $17.0 million, Operating EPS of $0.19

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $16.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $17.0 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net income and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $21.9 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, and operating earnings after tax (non-GAAP) of $23.2 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am pleased to report our second quarter earnings. We experienced solid loan and deposit growth across our three banks in the quarter. I would like to recognize our bankers for their diligence in providing extraordinary service to our clients.” Mr. Perrault continued, “While the margin pressure we and the rest of the banking industry experienced in the first quarter persisted in the second quarter, this pressure decreased in intensity slightly from the prior quarter. As we enter the second half of 2024, we remain optimistic about the overall economic outlook in our markets.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $11.6 billion, representing an increase of $92.6 million from $11.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $429.2 million from June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.7 billion, representing an increase of $66.1 million from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $380.3 million from June 30, 2023.

Total investment securities at June 30, 2024 decreased $9.4 million to $856.4 million from $865.8 million at March 31, 2024, and decreased $53.8 million from $910.2 million at June 30, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 increased $41.2 million to $343.1 million from $301.9 million at March 31, 2024, and increased $118.7 million from $224.4 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.3 percent of total assets, compared to 10.1 percent as of March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 increased $18.4 million to $8.7 billion from March 31, 2024, consisting of a $65.8 million increase in customer deposits partially offset by a $47.4 million decrease in brokered deposits, and increased $220.0 million from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2023, driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2024 increased $67.6 million to $1.4 billion from March 31, 2024, and increased $203.2 million from $1.2 billion at June 30, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.30 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024, and 10.37 percent at June 30, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.23 percent at June 30, 2024, as compared to 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024, and 8.16 percent at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.06 from $10.47 at March 31, 2024 to $10.53 at June 30, 2024, and increased $0.46 from $10.07 at June 30, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $1.6 million to $80.0 million during the second quarter of 2024 from $81.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 3.00 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from 3.06 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily driven by the reversal of interest relating to new nonaccrual loans and higher funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased $0.1 million to $6.4 million from $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in provision was largely driven by the stabilization of credit conditions.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $8.4 million, compared to $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The $8.4 million in net charge-offs were largely driven by $3.9 million in commercial real estate loans and $4.3 million in equipment financing. The majority of net charge-offs were previously reserved for. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to 35 basis points for the second quarter of 2024 from 36 basis points for the first quarter of 2024.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.25 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.24 percent at March 31, 2024, and 1.35 percent at June 30, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.62 percent at June 30, 2024, an increase from 0.42 percent at March 31, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans and leases increased $20.0 million to $60.7 million at June 30, 2024 from $40.7 million at March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.54 percent at June 30, 2024, an increase from 0.37 percent at March 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets increased $20.2 million to $62.7 million at June 30, 2024 from $42.5 million at March 31, 2024.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 decreased $1.8 million to $59.2 million from $61.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $1.9 million in compensation and employee benefits expense and $0.3 million in equipment and data processing expense, partially offset by a $0.8 million non-recurring restructuring charge due to the exit of the specialty vehicle business at Eastern Funding LLC.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.4 percent and 24.5 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 21.4 percent and 19.4 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 0.57 percent during the second quarter 2024 from 0.51 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 5.49 percent during the second quarter of 2024 from 4.88 percent for the first quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 7.04 percent for the second quarter of 2024 from 6.26 percent for the first quarter of 2024.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2024 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/629150850. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 611840). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 134147.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact: Carl M. Carlson
  Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
  Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
  (617) 425-5331
  carl.carlson@brkl.com


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:          
Net interest income $ 80,001   $ 81,588   $ 83,555   $ 84,070   $ 86,037  
Provision for credit losses on loans   5,607     7,423     3,851     2,947     5,726  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (39 )   (44 )   (76 )   84     133  
Non-interest income   6,396     6,284     8,027     5,508     5,462  
Non-interest expense   59,184     61,014     59,244     57,679     57,825  
Income before provision for income taxes   21,645     19,479     28,563     28,868     27,815  
Net income   16,372     14,665     22,888     22,701     21,850  
           
Performance Ratios:          
Net interest margin (1)   3.00 %   3.06 %   3.15 %   3.18 %   3.26 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   2.14 %   2.21 %   2.39 %   2.45 %   2.51 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.57 %   0.51 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.79 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   5.49 %   4.88 %   7.82 %   7.78 %   7.44 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   7.04 %   6.26 %   10.12 %   10.09 %   9.67 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   68.50 %   69.44 %   64.69 %   64.39 %   63.20 %
           
Per Common Share Data:          
Net income — Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25  
Net income — Diluted   0.18     0.16     0.26     0.26     0.25  
Cash dividends declared   0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135  
Book value per share (end of period)   13.48     13.43     13.48     13.03     13.11  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   10.53     10.47     10.50     10.02     10.07  
Stock price (end of period)   8.35     9.96     10.91     9.11     8.74  
           
Balance Sheet:          
Total assets $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078  
Total loans and leases   9,721,137     9,655,086     9,641,589     9,380,782     9,340,799  
Total deposits   8,737,036     8,718,653     8,548,125     8,566,013     8,517,013  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,198,480     1,194,231     1,198,644     1,157,871     1,162,308  
           
Asset Quality:          
Nonperforming assets $ 62,683   $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 51,540   $ 46,925  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.54 %   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.46 %   0.42 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.25 %   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.27 %   1.35 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 8,387   $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 10,974   $ 1,097  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.35 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.47 %   0.05 %
           
Capital Ratios:          
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.30 %   10.35 %   10.53 %   10.36 %   10.37 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.23 %   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.16 %   8.16 %
           
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.                              
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.                              
 


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
           
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 60,067   $ 45,708   $ 34,514   $ 33,506   $ 44,323  
Short-term investments   283,017     256,178     98,513     127,495     180,109  
Total cash and cash equivalents   343,084     301,886     133,027     161,001     224,432  
Investment securities available-for-sale   856,439     865,798     916,601     880,412     910,210  
Total investment securities   856,439     865,798     916,601     880,412     910,210  
Allowance for investment security losses   (359 )   (398 )   (441 )   (517 )   (433 )
Net investment securities   856,080     865,400     916,160     879,895     909,777  
Loans and leases held-for-sale       6,717              
Loans and leases:          
Commercial real estate loans   5,782,111     5,755,239     5,764,529     5,669,768     5,670,771  
Commercial loans and leases   2,443,530     2,416,904     2,399,668     2,241,375     2,193,027  
Consumer loans   1,495,496     1,482,943     1,477,392     1,469,639     1,477,001  
Total loans and leases   9,721,137     9,655,086     9,641,589     9,380,782     9,340,799  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (121,750 )   (120,124 )   (117,522 )   (119,081 )   (125,817 )
Net loans and leases   9,599,387     9,534,962     9,524,067     9,261,701     9,214,982  
Restricted equity securities   78,963     74,709     77,595     65,460     71,421  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   88,378     89,707     89,853     90,476     90,685  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   35,691     33,133     30,863     31,619     31,774  
Deferred tax asset   60,032     60,484     56,952     74,491     77,704  
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   20,830     22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   1,974     1,817     1,694     299     602  
Other assets   309,651     310,195     286,616     348,219     315,353  
Total assets $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Demand checking accounts $ 1,638,378   $ 1,629,371   $ 1,678,406   $ 1,745,137   $ 1,843,516  
NOW accounts   647,370     654,748     661,863     647,476     699,119  
Savings accounts   1,735,857     1,727,893     1,669,018     1,625,804     1,464,054  
Money market accounts   2,073,557     2,065,569     2,082,810     2,161,359     2,166,570  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,718,414     1,670,147     1,574,855     1,491,844     1,410,905  
Brokered deposit accounts   923,460     970,925     881,173     894,393     932,849  
Total deposits   8,737,036     8,718,653     8,548,125     8,566,013     8,517,013  
Borrowed funds:          
Advances from the FHLB   1,265,079     1,150,153     1,223,226     899,304     1,043,381  
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,258     84,223     84,188     84,152     84,116  
Other borrowed funds   80,125     127,505     69,256     151,612     98,773  
Total borrowed funds   1,429,462     1,361,881     1,376,670     1,135,068     1,226,270  
Operating lease liabilities   37,102     34,235     31,998     32,807     33,021  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   17,117     16,245     17,239     12,578     17,207  
Reserve for unfunded credits   11,400     15,807     19,767     21,497     22,789  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   204,695     201,679     189,813     254,721     227,470  
Total liabilities   10,436,812     10,348,500     10,183,612     10,022,684     10,043,770  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively   970     970     970     970     970  
Additional paid-in capital   904,775     903,726     902,659     901,376     905,084  
Retained earnings   445,560     441,285     438,722     427,937     417,328  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (61,693 )   (60,841 )   (52,798 )   (81,541 )   (66,156 )
Treasury stock, at cost;          
7,373,009, 7,354,399, 7,354,399, 7,350,981 and 7,734,891 shares, respectively   (91,132 )   (90,909 )   (90,909 )   (90,871 )   (94,918 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,198,480     1,194,231     1,198,644     1,157,871     1,162,308  
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078  
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans and leases $ 145,585   $ 145,265   $ 142,948   $ 136,561   $ 132,299  
Debt securities   6,480     6,878     6,945     6,799     8,034  
Restricted equity securities   1,376     1,492     1,333     1,310     1,673  
Short-term investments   1,914     1,824     1,093     2,390     3,351  
Total interest and dividend income   155,355     155,459     152,319     147,060     145,357  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   59,721     56,884     54,034     49,116     43,147  
Borrowed funds   15,633     16,987     14,730     13,874     16,173  
Total interest expense   75,354     73,871     68,764     62,990     59,320  
Net interest income   80,001     81,588     83,555     84,070     86,037  
Provision for credit losses on loans   5,607     7,423     3,851     2,947     5,726  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (39 )   (44 )   (76 )   84     133  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   74,433     74,209     79,780     81,039     80,178  
Non-interest income:          
Deposit fees   3,001     2,897     3,064     3,024     2,866  
Loan fees   702     789     515     639     491  
Loan level derivative income, net   106     437     778     376     363  
Gain on investment securities, net                   3  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   130         410     225     308  
Other   2,457     2,161     3,260     1,244     1,431  
Total non-interest income   6,396     6,284     8,027     5,508     5,462  
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits   34,762     36,629     35,401     33,491     33,438  
Occupancy   5,551     5,769     5,127     4,983     4,870  
Equipment and data processing   6,732     7,031     7,245     6,766     6,531  
Professional services   1,745     1,900     1,442     2,368     1,986  
FDIC insurance   2,025     1,884     1,839     2,152     2,609  
Advertising and marketing   1,504     1,574     758     1,174     1,382  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,669     1,708     1,965     1,955     1,954  
Merger and restructuring expense   823                 1,002  
Other   4,373     4,519     5,467     4,790     4,053  
Total non-interest expense   59,184     61,014     59,244     57,679     57,825  
Income before provision for income taxes   21,645     19,479     28,563     28,868     27,815  
Provision for income taxes   5,273     4,814     5,675     6,167     5,965  
Net income $ 16,372   $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 22,701   $ 21,850  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25  
Diluted $ 0.18   $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   88,904,692     88,894,577     88,867,159     88,795,270     88,665,135  
Diluted   89,222,315     89,181,508     89,035,505     88,971,210     88,926,543  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135  
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024     2023  
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans and leases $ 290,850   $ 254,230  
Debt securities   13,358     15,904  
Restricted equity securities   2,868     2,928  
Short-term investments   3,738     4,846  
Total interest and dividend income   310,814     277,908  
Interest expense:    
Deposits   116,605     72,515  
Borrowed funds   32,620     33,307  
Total interest expense   149,225     105,822  
Net interest income   161,589     172,086  
Provision for credit losses on loans   13,030     31,070  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (83 )   331  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   148,642     140,685  
Non-interest income:    
Deposit Fees   5,898     5,523  
Loan Fees   1,491     882  
Loan level derivative income, net   543     2,736  
Gain on investment securities, net       1,704  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale   130     1,946  
Other   4,618     5,608  
Total non-interest income   12,680     18,399  
Non-interest expense:    
Compensation and employee benefits   71,391     70,003  
Occupancy   11,320     10,093  
Equipment and data processing   13,763     12,993  
Professional services   3,645     3,416  
FDIC insurance   3,909     3,853  
Advertising and marketing   3,078     2,792  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   3,377     3,920  
Merger and restructuring expense   823     7,411  
Other   8,892     8,120  
Total non-interest expense   120,198     122,601  
Income before provision for income taxes   41,124     36,483  
Provision for income taxes   10,087     7,073  
Net income $ 31,037   $ 29,410  
Earnings per common share:    
Basic $ 0.35   $ 0.34  
Diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.34  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:  
Basic   88,899,635     87,620,194  
Diluted   89,201,912     87,887,980  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.270   $ 0.270  
     


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:          
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:          
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 11,659   $ 18,394   $ 19,608   $ 23,263   $ 8,737  
Multi-family mortgage               1,318      
Construction               2,316     3,828  
Total commercial real estate loans   11,659     18,394     19,608     26,897     12,565  
           
Commercial   16,636     3,096     3,886     5,406     16,023  
Equipment financing   27,128     13,668     14,984     13,974     12,809  
Condominium association                    
Total commercial loans and leases   43,764     16,764     18,870     19,380     28,832  
           
Residential mortgage   4,495     4,563     4,292     4,249     4,343  
Home equity   790     950     860     713     583  
Other consumer   1     1         2      
Total consumer loans   5,286     5,514     5,152     4,964     4,926  
           
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   60,709     40,672     43,630     51,241     46,323  
           
Other real estate owned   780     780     780          
Other repossessed assets   1,194     1,037     914     299     602  
Total nonperforming assets $ 62,683   $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 51,540   $ 46,925  
           
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 4,994   $ 363   $ 228   $ 1,175   $ 490  
           
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.62 %   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.55 %   0.50 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.54 %   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.46 %   0.42 %
           
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:      
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817   $ 120,865  
Charge-offs   (8,823 )   (5,390 )   (7,722 )   (10,978 )   (1,690 )
Recoveries   436     309     581     4     593  
Net charge-offs   (8,387 )   (5,081 )   (7,141 )   (10,974 )   (1,097 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   10,013     7,683     5,582     4,238     6,049  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 121,750   $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817  
           
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.25 %   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.27 %   1.35 %
           
NET CHARGE-OFFS:          
Commercial real estate loans $ 3,819   $ 606   $ 1,087   $ (3 ) $ (6 )
Commercial loans and leases **   4,571     8,179     6,061     10,958     1,108  
Consumer loans   (3 )   (4 )   (7 )   19     (5 )
Total net charge-offs $ 8,387   $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 10,974   $ 1,097  
           
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.35 %   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.47 %   0.05 %
           
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(4.4 million), $(0.3 million), $(1.7 million), $(1.3 million), and $(0.3) million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.          
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.          
           


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Investments:                  
Debt securities (2) $ 846,469 $ 6,510 3.08 % $ 893,228 $ 6,927 3.10 % $ 1,000,440 $ 8,091 3.23 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   71,696   1,375 7.67 %   76,335   1,493 7.82 %   77,364   1,673 8.65 %
Short-term investments   143,800   1,914 5.33 %   130,768   1,824 5.58 %   229,474   3,351 5.84 %
Total investments   1,061,965   9,799 3.69 %   1,100,331   10,244 3.72 %   1,307,278   13,115 4.01 %
Loans and Leases:                  
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,754,901   81,565 5.61 %   5,761,735   81,049 5.56 %   5,640,491   79,582 5.58 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,069,154   17,672 6.54 %   1,026,467   17,507 6.75 %   913,732   13,502 5.85 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,374,217   26,255 7.64 %   1,374,426   26,895 7.83 %   1,253,199   22,357 7.14 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,488,587   20,291 5.46 %   1,482,819   19,978 5.40 %   1,482,799   16,903 4.56 %
Total loans and leases   9,686,859   145,783 6.02 %   9,645,447   145,429 6.03 %   9,290,221   132,344 5.70 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,748,824   155,582 5.79 %   10,745,778   155,673 5.79 %   10,597,499   145,459 5.49 %
Non-interest-earning assets   704,570       671,407       675,173    
Total assets $ 11,453,394     $ 11,417,185     $ 11,272,672    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
NOW accounts $ 659,351   1,111 0.68 % $ 671,914   1,261 0.75 % $ 735,001   1,069 0.58 %
Savings accounts   1,731,388   11,874 2.76 %   1,694,220   11,352 2.69 %   1,374,337   5,917 1.73 %
Money market accounts   2,026,780   15,520 3.08 %   2,076,303   15,954 3.09 %   2,140,522   13,989 2.62 %
Certificates of deposit   1,699,510   18,717 4.43 %   1,624,118   16,672 4.13 %   1,390,913   10,021 2.89 %
Brokered deposit accounts   958,146   12,499 5.25 %   896,784   11,645 5.22 %   975,700   12,151 5.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,075,175   59,721 3.39 %   6,963,339   56,884 3.29 %   6,616,473   43,147 2.62 %
Borrowings                  
Advances from the FHLB   1,049,609   12,894 4.86 %   1,164,534   14,633 4.97 %   1,191,424   14,287 4.74 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,241   1,375 6.53 %   84,206   1,377 6.54 %   84,098   1,363 6.49 %
Other borrowed funds   103,753   1,364 5.29 %   93,060   977 4.22 %   86,896   523 2.41 %
Total borrowings   1,237,603   15,633 5.00 %   1,341,800   16,987 5.01 %   1,362,418   16,173 4.70 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,312,778   75,354 3.65 %   8,305,139   73,871 3.58 %   7,978,891   59,320 2.98 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Demand checking accounts   1,646,869       1,631,472       1,849,393    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   300,362       278,670       270,221    
Total liabilities   10,260,009       10,215,281       10,098,505    
Stockholders’ equity   1,193,385       1,201,904       1,174,167    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,453,394     $ 11,417,185     $ 11,272,672    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     80,228 2.14 %     81,802 2.21 %     86,139 2.51 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     227       214       102  
Net interest income   $ 80,001     $ 81,588     $ 86,037  
Net interest margin (5)     3.00 %     3.06 %     3.26 %
                   
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
                   


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023
  Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Investments:            
Debt securities (2) $ 869,848 $ 13,437 3.09 % $ 1,014,675 $ 16,065 3.17 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   74,015   2,868 7.75 %   77,139   2,928 7.59 %
Short-term investments   137,284   3,738 5.45 %   188,790   4,846 5.13 %
Total investments   1,081,147   20,043 3.71 %   1,280,604   23,839 3.72 %
Loans and Leases:            
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,758,318   162,614 5.59 %   5,610,401   147,249 5.22 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,047,810   35,179 6.64 %   903,185   27,519 6.06 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,374,322   53,150 7.73 %   1,240,031   43,570 7.03 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,485,702   40,269 5.43 %   1,467,521   35,973 4.91 %
Total loans and leases   9,666,152   291,212 6.03 %   9,221,138   254,311 5.52 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,747,299   311,255 5.79 %   10,501,742   278,150 5.30 %
Non-interest-earning assets   684,343       700,529    
Total assets $ 11,431,642     $ 11,202,271    
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
NOW accounts $ 665,632   2,372 0.72 % $ 772,459   1,970 0.51 %
Savings accounts   1,712,804   23,226 2.73 %   1,267,762   8,431 1.34 %
Money market accounts   2,051,542   31,474 3.09 %   2,252,755   26,129 2.34 %
Certificates of deposit   1,661,814   35,389 4.28 %   1,368,959   17,477 2.57 %
Brokered deposit accounts   927,465   24,144 5.23 %   756,332   18,508 4.93 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   7,019,257   116,605 3.34 %   6,418,267   72,515 2.28 %
Borrowings            
Advances from the FHLB   1,107,071   27,527 4.92 %   1,227,772   28,818 4.67 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,223   2,752 6.54 %   84,080   2,717 6.46 %
Other borrowed funds   98,406   2,341 4.78 %   122,500   1,772 2.92 %
Total borrowings   1,289,700   32,620 5.00 %   1,434,352   33,307 4.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,308,957   149,225 3.61 %   7,852,619   105,822 2.72 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand checking accounts   1,635,690       1,889,554    
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   289,351       293,157    
Total liabilities   10,233,998       10,035,330    
Stockholders’ equity   1,197,644       1,166,941    
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,431,642     $ 11,202,271    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)     162,030 2.18 %     172,328 2.58 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income     441       242  
Net interest income   $ 161,589     $ 172,086  
Net interest margin (5)     3.03 %     3.31 %
             
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
             


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
    At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, At and for the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024 2023 2024 2023
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
         
Reported Pretax Income $ 21,645   $ 27,815   $ 41,124   $ 36,483  
Less:          
Security gains       3         1,704  
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision               16,744  
Merger and restructuring expense   823     1,002     823     7,411  
Operating Pretax Income   $ 22,468   $ 28,814   $ 41,947   $ 58,934  
Effective tax rate     24.4 %   19.4 %   24.5 %   19.4 %
Provision for income taxes     5,473     5,587     10,289     11,427  
Operating earnings after tax $ 16,995   $ 23,227   $ 31,658   $ 47,507  
           
Operating earnings per common share:          
Basic   $ 0.19   $ 0.26   $ 0.36   $ 0.54  
Diluted   $ 0.19   $ 0.26   $ 0.35   $ 0.54  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic     88,904,692     88,665,135     88,899,635     87,620,194  
Diluted     89,222,315     88,926,543     89,201,912     87,887,980  
           
Return on average assets *   0.57 %   0.78 %   0.54 %   0.53 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.02 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.24 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.11 %
Operating return on average assets *   0.59 %   0.81 %   0.55 %   0.86 %
           
Return on average tangible assets *   0.59 %   0.79 %   0.56 %   0.54 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.03 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.25 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.11 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *   0.61 %   0.82 %   0.57 %   0.87 %
           
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *   5.49 %   7.44 %   5.18 %   5.04 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.24 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *   %   %   %   2.31 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.21 %   0.28 %   0.10 %   1.02 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *   5.70 %   7.72 %   5.28 %   8.13 %
           
           
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   7.04 %   9.67 %   6.65 %   6.59 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *   %   %   %   0.31 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *   %   %   %   3.02 %
Merger and restructuring expense (after-tax) *   0.27 %   0.36 %   0.13 %   1.34 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *   7.31 %   10.03 %   6.78 %   10.64 %
           
* Ratios at and for the three months and six months ended are annualized.        
           
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
           
Net income, as reported $ 16,372   $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 22,701   $ 21,850  
           
Average total assets $ 11,453,394   $ 11,417,185   $ 11,271,941   $ 11,180,635   $ 11,272,672  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   262,859     264,536     266,225     268,199     270,147  
Average tangible assets $ 11,190,535   $ 11,152,649   $ 11,005,716   $ 10,912,436   $ 11,002,525  
           
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.79 %
           
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,193,385   $ 1,201,904   $ 1,170,776   $ 1,167,727   $ 1,174,167  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   262,859     264,536     266,225     268,199     270,147  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 930,526   $ 937,368   $ 904,551   $ 899,528   $ 904,020  
           
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   7.04 %   6.26 %   10.12 %   10.09 %   9.67 %
           
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,198,480   $ 1,194,231   $ 1,198,644   $ 1,157,871   $ 1,162,308  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   20,830     22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 936,428   $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 890,477   $ 892,960  
           
Total assets $ 11,635,292   $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   20,830     22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126  
Tangible assets $ 11,373,240   $ 11,279,010   $ 11,116,827   $ 10,913,161   $ 10,936,730  
           
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.23 %   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.16 %   8.16 %
           
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 936,428   $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 890,477   $ 892,960  
           
Number of common shares issued   96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075  
Less:          
Treasury shares   7,373,009     7,354,399     7,354,399     7,350,981     7,734,891  
Unvested restricted shares   713,443     749,099     749,099     780,859     598,049  
Number of common shares outstanding   88,911,623     88,894,577     88,894,577     88,866,235     88,665,135  
           
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.53   $ 10.47   $ 10.50   $ 10.02   $ 10.07  
           

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a9f9df5-7fac-4867-b4fd-0b3511d0152c

 


Primary Logo

