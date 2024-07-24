Submit Release
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, and Growth in Net Interest Income and Loans

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.32, for the first quarter of 2024 and compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $28.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.0 million, or $0.85, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net interest income increased for the third consecutive quarter to $45.3 million, compared to $43.3 million in the linked quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the third consecutive quarter to 2.64%, compared to 2.50% in the linked quarter of 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") were $4.8 billion at period end, increasing by 4.4% during the quarter, led by organic commercial loan growth of $154.8 million, or 5.6% in the quarter.
  • Credit quality continues to perform well, with non-accrual loans declining $0.8 million, to $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 from March 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs remain low, at 0.05% of average loans during the second quarter. Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million primarily reflected continued loan growth in the quarter.
  • Deposits totaled $5.6 billion at period end, increasing by 0.9% during the quarter. Non-interest bearing deposit balances at June 30, 2024 were relatively consistent with balances at March 31, 2024.

“We are proud of the Company's performance during the second quarter, which was highlighted by sequential growth in revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income resulting from the strategic shift of Horizon’s balance sheet toward a more profitable earning asset mix, and diligent expense management. Importantly, the previously discussed balance sheet efforts drove improving loan yields, which coupled with the relative stability of our funding costs, yielded 14 basis points of net interest margin expansion in the quarter,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “In-market businesses and consumers remain at the center of Horizon’s strong credit performance and low-cost deposit franchise, and our Indiana and Michigan markets continue to provide excellent opportunities for organic growth. We are pleased with our performance during the first half of 2024, and remain committed to enhancing our financial performance throughout 2024."

_________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 45,279     $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160  
Credit loss expense   2,369       805       1,274       263       680  
Non-interest income   10,485       9,929       (20,449 )     11,830       10,997  
Non-interest expense   37,522       37,107       39,330       36,168       36,262  
Income tax expense   1,733       1,314       6,419       1,284       1,452  
Net income $ 14,140     $ 13,991     $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763  
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.32     $ 0.32     $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37     $ 0.43  
Diluted earnings per share   0.32       0.32       (0.58 )     0.37       0.43  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Book value per common share   16.62       16.49       16.47       15.89       16.25  
Market value - high   12.74       14.44       14.65       12.68       11.10  
Market value - low   11.29       11.75       9.33       9.90       7.75  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   43,712,059       43,663,610       43,649,585       43,646,609       43,639,987  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   43,987,187       43,874,036       43,649,585       43,796,069       43,742,588  
Common shares outstanding (end of period)   43,712,059       43,726,380       43,652,063       43,648,501       43,645,216  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.73 %     0.72 %   (1.27 )%     0.81 %     0.96 %
Return on average stockholders' equity   7.83       7.76       (14.23 )     8.99       10.59  
Total equity to total assets   9.18       9.18       9.06       8.71       8.91  
Total loans to deposit ratio   85.70       82.78       78.01       76.52       74.85  
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets   1.94       1.90       1.98       1.81       1.86  
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans   1.08       1.09       1.13       1.14       1.17  
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1)   0.05       0.04       0.07       0.07       0.04  
Efficiency ratio   67.29       69.73       180.35       67.08       63.44  
                   
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2):                  
Net FTE interest margin   2.64 %     2.50 %     2.43 %     2.41 %     2.69 %
Return on average tangible common equity   10.18       10.11       (18.76 )     11.79       13.94  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.22       7.20       7.08       6.72       6.91  
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.80     $ 12.65     $ 12.60     $ 12.00     $ 12.34  
                   
                   
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $45.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by net FTE interest margin expansion during the quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin1 was 2.64% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans against relatively stable costs of interest bearing liabilities. Interest accretion from the fair value of acquired loans did not contribute significantly to the second quarter net interest income, or net FTE interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2024 when compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

For the second quarter of 2024, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.08% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.09% at March 31, 2024 and 1.17% at June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2024
 		  2024
 		  2023   2023
 		  2023
Non-interest Income                  
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,130     $ 3,214     $ 3,092     $ 3,086     $ 3,021  
Wire transfer fees   113       101       103       120       116  
Interchange fees   3,826       3,109       3,224       3,186       3,584  
Fiduciary activities   1,372       1,315       1,352       1,206       1,247  
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities               (31,572 )           20  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   896       626       951       1,582       1,005  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   450       439       724       631       640  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   318       298       658       1,055       1,015  
Other income   380       827       1,019       964       349  
Total non-interest income $ 10,485     $ 9,929     $ (20,449 )   $ 11,830     $ 10,997  
                                       

Total non-interest income was $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, due primarily to increased interchange fees and higher realized gain on sale of mortgage loans.

_________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2024
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
 		  2023
Non-interest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,583     $ 20,268     $ 21,877     $ 20,058     $ 20,162  
Net occupancy expenses   3,192       3,546       3,260       3,283       3,249  
Data processing   2,579       2,464       2,942       2,999       3,016  
Professional fees   714       607       772       707       633  
Outside services and consultants   3,058       3,359       2,394       2,316       2,515  
Loan expense   1,038       719       1,345       1,120       1,397  
FDIC insurance expense   1,315       1,320       1,200       1,300       840  
Core deposit intangible amortization   844       872       903       903       903  
Other losses   515       16       508       188       134  
Other expense   3,684       3,936       4,129       3,294       3,413  
Total non-interest expense $ 37,522     $ 37,107     $ 39,330     $ 36,168     $ 36,262  
                                       

Income Taxes

Horizon's effective tax rate was 10.9% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 8.6% for the first quarter of 2024. The sequential increase in the effective tax rate brings the year-to-date effective tax rate to 9.8%, consistent with the Company's current estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $56.8 million, or 0.7%, to $7.91 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $7.86 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in gross loans HFI of $204.7 million, or 4.4%, to $4.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan growth during the period was partially offset by a decrease in fed funds sold of $127.3 million, or 78.7%, to $34.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $161.7 million as of March 31, 2024.

Total investment securities decreased $29.7 million, or 1.2%, to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of normal pay-downs and maturities. There were no purchases of investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

Total loans HFI and loans held for sale increased to $4.8 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, led by organic commercial loan growth of $154.8 million.

Total deposit balances increased by $50.3 million, or 0.9%, to $5.6 billion on June 30, 2024 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2024.

All other interest bearing liabilities at June 30, 2024, primarily comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances, remained relatively stable when compared to balances as of March 31, 2024.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters:

For the Quarter Ended   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024*   2024**   2023**
Consolidated Capital Ratios            
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   13.36 %   13.75 %   14.04 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   11.56 %   11.89 %   12.13 %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   10.60 %   10.89 %   11.11 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)   8.98 %   8.91 %   8.61 %
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change
**Prior periods have been revised (see disclosure below)
 

During the second quarter of 2024 management corrected a prior computation of the Company’s total capital (to risk-weighted assets), Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets), and Tier 1 capital (to average assets) ratios for purposes of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for holding companies filed with the Federal Reserve (the “Regulatory Filings”), which involved an incorrect classification of the Company’s subordinated notes as Tier 1 capital. The Company evaluated the effects of the incorrect classification to its previously filed Regulatory Filings and previously issued financial statements and determined the errors were not material to either of the prior periods noted above. The Company has amended its Regulatory Filings for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 to reclassify the subordinated notes balance from Tier 1 capital into Tier 2 capital. The correction of the classification had no effect on the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of income, stockholders’ equity, or the amounts or disclosure of the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank as included in its call reports. The Company continues to exceed regulatory proxy ratios to be considered “well capitalized”, plus the capital conservation buffer, at June 30, 2024. The Company will reflect the reclassification of the subordinated notes described above in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 9.18%. Book value per common share was $16.62, increasing $0.13 during the second quarter of 2024.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $559.5 million at June 30, 2024, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.22% at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $12.80, increasing $0.15 during the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans decreased by $0.8 million, or 4.1%, from March 31, 2024, to 0.38% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $0.2 million, or 0.8%, to $20.5 million, compared to $20.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million as of March 31, 2024, but remain low at 0.05% annualized of average loan balances.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

_________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 25, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 2, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6800817.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serve customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

   
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
  (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,
 		  June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   2024   2023
Interest Income                        
Loans receivable $ 71,880   $ 66,954   $ 65,583     $ 63,003   $ 60,594   $ 138,834   $ 115,958  
Investment securities - taxable   7,986     7,362     8,157       8,788     8,740     15,348     17,465  
Investment securities - tax-exempt   6,377     6,451     6,767       7,002     7,059     12,828     14,615  
Other   738     4,497     3,007       1,332     475     5,235     628  
Total interest income   86,981     85,264     83,514       80,125     76,868     172,245     148,666  
Interest Expense                        
Deposits   28,447     27,990     27,376       24,704     18,958     56,437     33,777  
Borrowed funds   11,213     11,930     11,765       11,224     9,718     23,143     19,489  
Subordinated notes   829     831     870       880     881     1,660     1,761  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   1,213     1,225     1,246       1,227     1,151     2,438     2,241  
Total interest expense   41,702     41,976     41,257       38,035     30,708     83,678     57,268  
Net Interest Income   45,279     43,288     42,257       42,090     46,160     88,567     91,397  
Provision for loan losses   2,369     805     1,274       263     680     3,174     922  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   42,910     42,483     40,983       41,827     45,480     85,393     90,475  
Non-interest Income                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,130     3,214     3,092       3,086     3,021     6,344     6,049  
Wire transfer fees   113     101     103       120     116     214     225  
Interchange fees   3,826     3,109     3,224       3,186     3,584     6,935     6,451  
Fiduciary activities   1,372     1,315     1,352       1,206     1,247     2,687     2,522  
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities           (31,572 )         20         (480 )
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   896     626     951       1,582     1,005     1,522     1,790  
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   450     439     724       631     640     889     1,353  
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   318     298     658       1,055     1,015     616     1,996  
Other income   380     827     1,019       964     349     1,207     711  
Total non-interest income   10,485     9,929     (20,449 )     11,830     10,997     20,414     20,617  
Non-interest Expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   20,583     20,268     21,877       20,058     20,162     40,851     38,874  
Net occupancy expenses   3,192     3,546     3,260       3,283     3,249     6,738     6,812  
Data processing   2,579     2,464     2,942       2,999     3,016     5,043     5,685  
Professional fees   714     607     772       707     633     1,321     1,166  
Outside services and consultants   3,058     3,359     2,394       2,316     2,515     6,417     5,232  
Loan expense   1,038     719     1,345       1,120     1,397     1,757     2,515  
FDIC insurance expense   1,315     1,320     1,200       1,300     840     2,635     1,380  
Core deposit intangible amortization   844     872     903       903     903     1,716     1,806  
Other losses   515     16     508       188     134     531     355  
Other expense   3,684     3,936     4,129       3,294     3,413     7,620     6,961  
Total non-interest expense   37,522     37,107     39,330       36,168     36,262     74,629     70,786  
Income /(Loss) Before Income Taxes   15,873     15,305     (18,796 )     17,489     20,215     31,178     40,306  
Income tax expense   1,733     1,314     6,419       1,284     1,452     3,047     3,315  
Net Income /(Loss) $ 14,140   $ 13,991   $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205   $ 18,763   $ 28,131   $ 36,991  
Basic Earnings /(Loss) Per Share $ 0.32   $ 0.32   $ (0.58 )   $ 0.37   $ 0.43   $ 0.64   $ 0.85  
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share   0.32     0.32     (0.58 )     0.37     0.43     0.64     0.85  
                                             


   
  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
  (Dollars in Thousands)
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Assets                  
Interest earning assets                  
Federal funds sold   34,453       161,704       401,672       71,576       115,794  
Interest earning deposits   6,672       10,893       14,276       6,925       6,295  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   53,826       53,826       34,509       34,509       34,509  
Investment securities, available for sale   527,054       535,319       547,251       865,168       905,813  
Investment securities, held to maturity   1,904,281       1,925,725       1,945,638       1,966,483       1,983,496  
Loans held for sale   2,440       922       1,418       2,828       6,933  
Gross loans held for investment (HFI)   4,822,840       4,618,175       4,417,630       4,359,002       4,266,260  
Total Interest earning assets   7,351,566       7,306,564       7,362,394       7,306,491       7,319,100  
Non-interest earning assets                  
Allowance for credit losses   (52,215 )     (50,387 )     (50,029 )     (49,699 )     (49,976 )
Cash and due from banks   106,691       100,206       112,772       98,843       109,349  
Cash value of life insurance   36,773       36,455       36,157       149,212       148,171  
Other assets   165,656       160,593       177,061       152,280       133,476  
Goodwill   155,211       155,211       155,211       155,211       155,211  
Other intangible assets   11,910       12,754       13,626       14,530       15,433  
Premises and equipment, net   93,695       94,303       94,583       94,716       95,053  
Interest receivable   43,240       40,008       38,710       37,850       37,536  
Total non-interest earning assets   560,961       549,143       578,091       652,943       644,253  
Total assets   7,912,527       7,855,707       7,940,485       7,959,434       7,963,353  
Liabilities                  
Savings and money market deposits   3,364,726       3,350,673       3,369,149       3,322,788       3,289,474  
Time deposits   1,178,389       1,136,121       1,179,739       1,250,606       1,249,803  
Borrowings   1,229,165       1,219,812       1,217,020       1,214,016       1,186,407  
Repurchase agreements   128,169       139,309       136,030       142,494       165,632  
Subordinated notes   55,668       55,634       55,543       59,007       58,970  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,369       57,315       57,258       57,201       57,143  
Total interest earning liabilities   6,013,486       5,958,864       6,014,739       6,046,112       6,007,429  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,087,040       1,093,076       1,116,005       1,126,703       1,170,055  
Interest payable   11,240       7,853       22,249       16,281       12,739  
Other liabilities   74,096       74,664       68,680       76,969       63,887  
Total liabilities   7,185,862       7,134,457       7,221,673       7,266,065       7,254,110  
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Preferred stock                            
Common stock                            
Additional paid-in capital   357,673       356,599       356,400       355,478       354,953  
Retained earnings   442,977       435,927       429,021       461,325       452,209  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (73,985 )     (71,276 )     (66,609 )     (123,434 )     (97,919 )
Total stockholders’ equity   726,665       721,250       718,812       693,369       709,243  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,912,527     $ 7,855,707     $ 7,940,485     $ 7,959,434     $ 7,963,353  
                                       


  Loans and Deposits      
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)      
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   % Change
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   Q2'24 vs Q1'24 Q2'24 vs Q2'23
Commercial:                        
Commercial real estate 2,117,772   1,984,723   1,962,097   1,916,056   1,859,285   7 % 14 %
Commercial & Industrial 786,788   765,043   712,863   673,188   646,994   3 % 22 %
Total commercial 2,904,560   2,749,766   2,674,960   2,589,244   2,506,279   6 % 16 %
Residential Real estate 797,956   782,071   681,136   675,399   674,751   2 % 18 %
Mortgage warehouse 68,917   56,548   45,078   65,923   82,345   22 % (16 )%
Consumer 1,051,407   1,029,790   1,016,456   1,028,436   1,002,885   2 % 5 %
Total loans held for investment 4,822,840   4,618,175   4,417,630   4,359,002   4,266,260   4 % 13 %
Loans held for sale 2,440   922   1,418   2,828   6,933   165 % (65 )%
Total loans 4,825,280   4,619,097   4,419,048   4,361,830   4,273,193   4 % 13 %
                         
Deposits:                        
Interest bearing deposits                        
Savings and money market deposits 3,364,726   3,350,673   3,369,149   3,322,788   3,289,474   % 2 %
Time deposits 1,178,389   1,136,121   1,179,739   1,250,606   1,249,803   4 % (6 )%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,543,115   4,486,794   4,548,888   4,573,394   4,539,277   1 % %
Non-interest bearing deposits                        
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,087,040   1,093,076   1,116,005   1,126,703   1,170,055   (1 )% (7 )%
Total deposits 5,630,155   5,579,870   5,664,893   5,700,097   5,709,332   1 % (1 )%
                           


   
  Average Balance Sheet
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Average
Balance 		Interest(4) Average
Rate(4) 		  Average
Balance 		Interest(4) Average
Rate(4) 		  Average
Balance 		Interest(4) Average
Rate(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets                      
Federal funds sold $ 47,805   $ 645   5.43 %   $ 322,058   $ 4,387   5.48 %   $ 30,926   $ 376   4.88 %
Interest earning deposits   7,662     93   4.88 %     9,025     110   4.90 %     9,002     99   4.41 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   53,827     1,521   11.36 %     37,949     784   8.31 %     33,322     508   6.11 %
Investment securities - taxable(1)   1,309,305     6,465   1.99 %     1,326,246     6,578   1.99 %     1,673,439     8,232   1.97 %
Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   1,132,065     8,072   2.87 %     1,149,957     8,166   2.86 %     1,240,931     8,935   2.89 %
Total investment securities   2,441,370     14,537   2.39 %     2,476,203     14,744   2.39 %     2,914,370     17,167   2.36 %
Loans receivable(2) (3)   4,662,124     72,208   6.23 %     4,448,324     67,307   6.09 %     4,225,020     60,843   5.78 %
Total interest earning assets   7,212,788     89,004   4.96 %     7,293,559     87,332   4.82 %     7,212,640     78,993   4.39 %
Non-interest earning assets                      
Cash and due from banks   108,319           105,795           102,935      
Allowance for credit losses   (50,334 )         (49,960 )         (49,481 )    
Other assets   508,555           486,652           573,932      
Total average assets $ 7,779,328         $ 7,836,046         $ 7,840,026      
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 3,334,490   $ 17,405   2.10 %   $ 3,323,227   $ 15,889   1.92 %   $ 3,329,899   $ 10,388   1.25 %
Time deposits   1,134,590     11,042   3.91 %     1,176,921     12,101   4.14 %     1,115,175     8,570   3.08 %
Borrowings   1,184,172     10,187   3.46 %     1,200,728     10,904   3.65 %     1,176,702     9,035   3.08 %
Repurchase agreements   125,144     1,026   3.30 %     138,052     1,026   2.99 %     140,606     683   1.95 %
Subordinated notes   55,647     829   5.99 %     55,558     831   6.02 %     58,946     881   5.99 %
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   57,335     1,213   8.51 %     57,279     1,225   8.60 %     57,110     1,151   8.08 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,891,378     41,702   2.85 %     5,951,765     41,976   2.84 %     5,878,438     30,708   2.10 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits   1,080,676           1,077,183           1,186,520      
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   80,942           82,015           64,115      
Stockholders' equity   726,332           725,083           710,953      
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,779,328         $ 7,836,046         $ 7,840,026      
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(5)   $ 47,302         $ 45,356         $ 48,285    
Less FTE adjustments(4)     (2,023 )         (2,068 )         (2,125 )  
Net Interest Income   $ 45,279         $ 43,288         $ 46,160    
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP)(4)(5)     2.64 %       2.50 %       2.69 %
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 


         
  Credit Quality      
  (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)      
  Quarter Ended      
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   % Change
  2024   2024   2023   2023   2023   2Q24 vs 1Q24 2Q24 vs 2Q23
Non-accrual loans                        
Commercial $ 4,321     $ 5,493     $ 7,362     $ 6,919     $ 8,275     (21 )% (48 )%
Residential Real estate   8,489       8,725       8,058       7,644       7,927     (3 )% 7 %
Mortgage warehouse                               % %
Consumer   5,453       4,835       4,290       4,493       4,594     13 % 19 %
Total non-accrual loans $ 18,263     $ 19,053     $ 19,710     $ 19,056     $ 20,796     (4 )% (7 )%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 1,058     $ 108     $ 559     $ 392     $ 1,313     880 % (19 )%
Total non-performing loans $ 19,321     $ 19,161     $ 20,269     $ 19,448     $ 22,109     1 % (5 )%
                         
Other real estate owned                        
Commercial $ 1,111     $ 1,124     $ 1,124     $ 1,287     $ 1,567     (1 )% (29 )%
Residential Real estate               182       32       107     % (100 )%
Mortgage warehouse                               % %
Consumer   57       50       205       72       7     14 % 714 %
Total other real estate owned $ 1,168     $ 1,174     $ 1,511     $ 1,391     $ 1,681     (1 )% (31 )%
                         
Total non-performing assets $ 20,489     $ 20,335     $ 21,780     $ 20,839     $ 23,790     1 % (14 )%
                         
Loan data:                        
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans   19,785       15,154       16,595       13,089       10,913     31 % 81 %
Substandard loans $ 51,221     $ 47,469     $ 49,526     $ 47,563     $ 41,484     8 % 23 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                        
Commercial   54       (57 )     233       142       101     195 % (47 )%
Residential Real estate   (5 )     (5 )     21       (39 )     (10 )   % 50 %
Mortgage warehouse                               % %
Consumer   535       488       531       619       183     10 % 192 %
Total net charge-offs $ 584     $ 426     $ 785     $ 722     $ 274     37 % 113 %
                         
Allowance for credit losses                        
Commercial   31,941       30,514       29,736       29,472       30,354     5 % 5 %
Residential Real estate   2,588       2,655       2,503       2,794       3,648     (3 )% (29 )%
Mortgage warehouse   736       659       481       714       893     12 % (18 )%
Consumer   16,950       16,559       17,309       16,719       15,081     2 % 12 %
Total allowance for credit losses $ 52,215     $ 50,387     $ 50,029     $ 49,699     $ 49,976     4 % 4 %
                         
Credit quality ratios                        
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans   0.38 %     0.41 %     0.45 %     0.44 %     0.49 %      
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.26 %     0.26 %     0.27 %     0.26 %     0.30 %      
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans   0.05 %     0.04 %     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.04 %      
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans   1.08 %     1.09 %     1.13 %     1.14 %     1.17 %      
                                             


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 86,981     $ 85,264     $ 83,514     $ 80,125     $ 76,868  
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:                    
Investment securities - tax exempt(1)   $ 1,695     $ 1,715     $ 1,799     $ 1,861     $ 1,876  
Loan receivable(2)   $ 328     $ 353     $ 314     $ 251     $ 249  
Interest income (non-GAAP) (B) $ 89,004     $ 87,332     $ 85,627     $ 82,237     $ 78,993  
Interest expense (GAAP) (C) $ 41,702     $ 41,976     $ 41,257     $ 38,035     $ 30,708  
Net interest income (GAAP) (D) = (A) - (C) $ 45,279     $ 43,288     $ 42,257     $ 42,090     $ 46,160  
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) $ 47,302     $ 45,356     $ 44,370     $ 44,202     $ 48,285  
Average interest earning assets (F)   7,212,788       7,293,559       7,239,034       7,286,611       7,212,640  
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F)   2.64 %     2.50 %     2.43 %     2.41 %     2.69 %
                     
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
                     
Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ 14,140     $ 13,991     $ (25,215 )   $ 16,205     $ 18,763  
                     
Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 726,332     $ 725,083     $ 702,793     $ 715,485     $ 710,953  
Average intangible assets (C)   167,659       168,519       169,401       170,301       171,177  
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 558,673     $ 556,564     $ 533,392     $ 545,184     $ 539,776  
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D)   10.18 %     10.11 %   (18.76)%     11.79 %     13.94 %
*Annualized                    
                     


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024   2024   2023   2023   2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 726,665     $ 721,250     $ 718,812     $ 693,369     $ 709,243  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   167,121       167,965       168,837       169,741       170,644  
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 559,544     $ 553,285     $ 549,975     $ 523,628     $ 538,599  
                     
Total assets (GAAP) (D)   7,912,527       7,855,707       7,940,485       7,959,434       7,963,353  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   167,121       167,965       168,837       169,741       170,644  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 7,745,406     $ 7,687,742     $ 7,771,648     $ 7,789,693     $ 7,792,709  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E)   7.22 %     7.20 %     7.08 %     6.72 %     6.91 %
                                         


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2024
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		  2023
 		  2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 726,665     $ 721,250     $ 718,812     $ 693,369     $ 709,243  
Intangible assets (end of period) (B)   167,121       167,965       168,837       169,741       170,644  
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 559,544     $ 553,285     $ 549,975     $ 523,628     $ 538,599  
Common shares outstanding (D)   43,712,059       43,726,380       43,652,063       43,648,501       43,645,216  
                     
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 12.80     $ 12.65     $ 12.60     $ 12.00     $ 12.34  
                                         


Contact: John R. Stewart, CFA
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 814-5833
Fax: (219) 874–9280
Date: July 24, 2024

Primary Logo

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, and Growth in Net Interest Income and Loans

