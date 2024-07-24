Archrock Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its second quarter 2024 earnings report prior to the conference call.



To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 in the United States and Canada, or 1 (646) 307-1963 for international calls. The access code is 4749623. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock’s website shortly after the call.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA™, visit www.archrock.com .

