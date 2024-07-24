TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ) (“TransCode” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.30 per share, for gross proceeds of $3,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for product development activities, including one or more clinical trials with TTX-MC138, its lead therapeutic candidate, and related investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004 Attention: Prospectus Department.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNAZ) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The Company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode is developing a portfolio of first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “believe,” “can,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the intended use of the net proceeds. TransCode cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, and various other factors, and the continued listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the registration statement and in the prospectus supplement related to the offering described herein, and in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s analysis only on their stated date, and TransCode undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

Tania Montgomery-Hammon

VP Business Development

Tania.montgomery@transcodetherapeutics.com