Toll Brothers Opens Mountain House Lodge and Overnight Cottages in its Award-winning Sereno Canyon Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of the Mountain House Lodge amenity center and Overnight Cottages at its Sereno Canyon community in Scottsdale, Arizona.



As the crown jewel of the Sereno Canyon community, the Mountain House Lodge amenity center showcases striking desert modern architecture with beautiful finishes and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, private dining room with demo kitchen, spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball courts, and more.

The brand-new Cottages allow local residents and out-of-town guests to stay overnight and enjoy the community’s magnificent resort lifestyle. Ranging from 770 to 1,520 square feet, the fully furnished Cottages feature 1 to 2 bedrooms and 1 to 2 bathrooms with luxe desert contemporary interiors, a fully furnished kitchen, and private covered patio.





“From the moment residents enter Sereno Canyon, they are transported to a private haven inspired by the region’s lifestyle and natural beauty,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona and Utah. “The Mountain House Lodge at Sereno Canyon is the epitome of modern desert living, and provides residents an unmatched, luxury lifestyle in Scottsdale.”

Sereno Canyon is an award-winning master-planned community of 407 single-family homes nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains. The staff-gated community features three collections of homes with estate-size, single-family, and paired villas ranging from 2,307 to 5,006+ square feet.

Toll Brothers homes in Sereno Canyon are priced starting from $1.1 million to $2.7 million, with 14 home designs available. Homes include striking architecture and elevated luxury appointments, with gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and private guest casitas. Home sites range from 5,097 square feet to 1-acre plus and feature panoramic mountain views. Recently, the Sunburst home design in Sereno Canyon was honored with the esteemed Home of the Year Grand Award at the Gold Nugget Awards, presented at the 2024 Pacific Coast Builder Conference.

The Mountain House Lodge is open Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 8pm and from 10am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Sereno Canyon’s five professionally designed Toll Brothers model homes and Sales Centers are open daily. Home buyers are invited to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes by calling 844-836-5263 or visiting SerenoCanyon.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

