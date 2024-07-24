ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame Congratulates Three New Inductees
We’re excited to induct these three fine professionals into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.”HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Inductees – Dan Reser, David Binns, and Ron Gilbert – have now joined the ranks of other prominent ESOP advisor honorees already in the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.
— Jack Veale
Each of these individuals has shared their passion for ESOPs and their wealth of knowledge with their clients and the broader world of ESOPs. Interviews with and about these inductees can be found on the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame website.
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame exists to help preserve the history of the ESOP advisor community through the induction of those individuals who have played a significant role in the community throughout the years.
The 2024 inductees to the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame are:
• Dan Reser - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-dan-reser.html
• David Binns - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-david-binns.html
• Ron Gilbert - https://www.esopmarketplace.com/esop-advisor-hof-ron-gilbert.html
It is the privilege of the ESOP Hall of Fame and the family of ESOP advisors at ESOPMarketplace.com to congratulate each of these trailblazers on their induction into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame.
• Read what Dan Reser said about the Parrot Cellular/Game Stop transaction.
• Read about the work that David Binns did with the Beyster Institute in the old Soviet block countries for employee ownership.
• Read about Ron Gilbert’s early years working with Kelso and Company in San Francisco.
Jack Veale, the founder of the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame, said, “We’re excited to induct these three fine professionals into the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame. We’re honored to be able to recognize their contribution to the ESOP community throughout the years, and we’re grateful for their positive impact on our industry.”
What is the ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame?
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame is an effort by the membership of ESOPMarketplace.com to establish a comprehensive timeline of ESOP history that acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of those individuals that have played a key role in the development of the understanding and practice of ESOPs.
The ESOP Advisor Hall of Fame timeline highlights key events such as the publication of seminal texts that developed the idea of employee ownership, important legislation that established rules for employee ownership plans, and ways in which the ESOP community organized and formed bodies to promote ESOPs and disseminate information about the plans.
About ESOPMarketplace.com
ESOPMarketplace.com is the premier online location to find the most competent and experienced ESOP lawyers, trustees, advisors, and consultants in North America. These ESOP professionals work carefully with the parties involved in an ESOP to achieve the most favorable outcomes in the implementation and running of an ESOP.
To learn more about ESOPMarketplace.com, go to www.esopmarketplace.com.
