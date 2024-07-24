Veteran Baltimore Radio News Reporter Rosearl Julian West Releases Memoir "Reflections: My Journey on Arunah"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosearl Julian West, an award-winning and esteemed broadcast journalist, has unveiled her compelling memoir, Reflections: My Journey on Arunah. The book, which captures the essence of her life growing up in West Baltimore, is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
Reflections: My Journey on Arunah offers readers an enlightening, charming, and captivating look at Rosearl's life experiences. In the words of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, “If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” These words resonate deeply with Rosearl as she chronicles her journey from her childhood in a corner rowhome to becoming a respected member of Baltimore’s press corps.
The memoir is a rich tapestry of humorous, heartwarming, and harrowing experiences from Rosearl's youth. It vividly depicts moments of innocence, wonderment, grief, courage, and social awareness. Set against the backdrop of local culture, history, politics, as well as national and world events, Reflections is informative, touching, and humorous—a must-read for all generations.
Rosearl Julian West, a native of West Baltimore, has had a distinguished career as a broadcast journalist. She has reported for numerous radio stations in the Baltimore metropolitan area, including WBAL-AM, WEAA-FM, WCBM-AM, and WFBR-AM. Her dedication to her craft has earned her numerous awards and honors.
In addition to her journalism career, Rosearl has contributed significantly to her community. She has worked as a media/public relations specialist for local government, education, and law enforcement agencies, mentored aspiring radio news reporters, served as a Cub Scout den leader, and been an active member of the Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. Rosearl holds a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Goucher College and is a proud graduate of Western High School.
Now retired, Rosearl enjoys a fulfilling life in Gwynn Oak, Maryland with her husband, Chip. She is a devoted mother of two, grandmother of three, and spends her time reading, solving crossword puzzles, telling jokes, playing the piano, gardening, and engaging in crafts.
Reflections: My Journey on Arunah is a testament to Rosearl Julian West’s extraordinary life and career. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/8VNU0sE
Rosearl Julian West
Reflections: My Journey on Arunah offers readers an enlightening, charming, and captivating look at Rosearl's life experiences. In the words of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, “If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor.” These words resonate deeply with Rosearl as she chronicles her journey from her childhood in a corner rowhome to becoming a respected member of Baltimore’s press corps.
The memoir is a rich tapestry of humorous, heartwarming, and harrowing experiences from Rosearl's youth. It vividly depicts moments of innocence, wonderment, grief, courage, and social awareness. Set against the backdrop of local culture, history, politics, as well as national and world events, Reflections is informative, touching, and humorous—a must-read for all generations.
Rosearl Julian West, a native of West Baltimore, has had a distinguished career as a broadcast journalist. She has reported for numerous radio stations in the Baltimore metropolitan area, including WBAL-AM, WEAA-FM, WCBM-AM, and WFBR-AM. Her dedication to her craft has earned her numerous awards and honors.
In addition to her journalism career, Rosearl has contributed significantly to her community. She has worked as a media/public relations specialist for local government, education, and law enforcement agencies, mentored aspiring radio news reporters, served as a Cub Scout den leader, and been an active member of the Baltimore Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. Rosearl holds a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Goucher College and is a proud graduate of Western High School.
Now retired, Rosearl enjoys a fulfilling life in Gwynn Oak, Maryland with her husband, Chip. She is a devoted mother of two, grandmother of three, and spends her time reading, solving crossword puzzles, telling jokes, playing the piano, gardening, and engaging in crafts.
Reflections: My Journey on Arunah is a testament to Rosearl Julian West’s extraordinary life and career. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/8VNU0sE
Rosearl Julian West
BookWave Publishing
rosearl1@aol.com