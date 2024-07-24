Record $21.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards go to Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways, and Safety

July 24, 2024

Upgrades to Sweden Point Marina in Smallwood State Park are among the many projects funded for Fiscal Year 2025. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations to communities and projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1.

The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“Our waterways are a major component of Maryland’s economic success and cultural identity, and keeping them accessible, safe, and navigable are key priorities,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The Waterway Improvement Fund, funded by Maryland’s boating public and distributed in close partnership with our waterfront communities, has been a critical component in supporting these activities for decades.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities, 250 public navigational channels, and to acquire vessels.

Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public. Fiscal Year 2025 applications totaled more than $80 million in Waterway Improvement Fund requests.

The Department of Natural Resources is now accepting Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.

Projects funded in FY25 include:

Anne Arundel County

City of Annapolis, City Dock

Power pedestal upgrade

$250,000

City of Annapolis, Fourth Street Public Boating Access

Improvements

$175,000

City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End, Public Boating Access

Improvements

$175,000

Broadwater Creek

Dredging

$457,000

Broadwater Creek

Beneficial use dredged material placement, site one structures

$450,000

Carrs Creek

Dredging

$200,000

Parker Creek

Dredging

$277,500

Baltimore City

Baltimore City Fire Department

New shallow water safety vessel

$22,500

Baltimore County

Gunpowder Falls State Park – Dundee Creek Marina

Upgrades and dredging, placing dredged material

$2.25 million

Gunpowder Falls State Park – Hammerman Boat Ramp

Replacement

$200,000

Calvert County

Town of North Beach

Pier and boating area upgrade

$50,000

Caroline County

Choptank Marina

Seawall and marina restoration

$1.353 million

Crouse Park

Bulkhead renovation

$25,000

Martinak State Park

Access channel dredging and material placement site rehabilitation

$950,000

Tuckahoe State Park

Boat ramp replacement

$225,000

Charles County

Smallwood State Park

Sweden Point Marina improvements

$1 million

Dorchester County

Back Creek

Marina renovation

$50,000

Jenkins Creek

Dredging and beneficial reuse of material

$62,500

Langrells Island Boat Ramp

Replacement and dredging

$100,000

Lodgecliffe Canal

Dredging and beneficial use

$37,500

Trenton Street Boat Ramp

Site improvements, Phase 1

$250,000

Tylers Cove Marina

Improvements, Phase 2

$250,000

Garrett County

Deep Creek Lake State Park

Boat launch and parking lot improvements

$300,000

Jennings Randolph Lake

Boat dock replacement

$300,000

Harford County

Havre de Grace Yacht Basin

Pier redecking

$45,000

Mariner Point Park, Foster Branch

Maintenance dredging

$50,000

Swan Harbor Farm

Dredge material placement rehabilitation

$150,000

Queen Anne’s County

Kent Narrows Landing

Bulkhead replacement and repairs

$75,000

Muddy Creek dredging

$350,000

Somerset County

Crisfield Depot

Pier and walkway replacement

$250,000

Deal Island

Upper thoroughfare dredging

$100,000

Ewell County Dock

Repairs

$50,000

Janes Island State Park

Boat ramp repairs and transient slip improvements

$1 million

Janes Island State Park Marina

Dredging and dredge material placement, site repair

$500,000

Janes Island State Park – Flat Cap Beach

Pier renovation

$65,000

Somers Cove Marina

Bulkhead replacement and site improvements

$2 million

St. Peters Creek

County dock and bulkhead rehabilitation

$250,000

Tylerton Harbor (Smith Island)

Breakwater improvements

$75,000

St Mary’s County

Chaptico Wharf

Improvements

$199,000

Point Lookout State Park

Marina services building replacement

$800,000

Talbot County

Skipton Landing

Reconstruction

$150,000

New Bridge Landing

Improvements

$25,000

Wicomico County

Cedar Hill and Bivalve

Channel and marina dredging

$50,000

Cedar Hill Boat Ramp

Renovation

$60,000

Leonards Mill Park Boat Ramp

Replacement

$60,000

Nanticoke Harbor

Dredging

$925,000

Worcester County

Assateague State Park Boat Ramp

Repairs and comfort station renovations

$125,000

Little Salisbury Park

Channel dredging

$150,000

Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility

Bulkhead replacement

$500,000

Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn Landing

Boat ramp replacement

$125,000

Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing

Marina and boat ramp replacement, services building renovations

$1.2 million

Stockton Volunteer Fire Department

New rescue vessel

$80,000

Statewide

Maryland Clean Vessel Act Pumpout Grant Program Match

$155,155

Natural Resources Police, New Rescue/Patrol Vessel

$260,000

New DNR Recovery Vessel for Debris and Abandoned Vessel Program

$500,000

State Match for Federal Boating Access Grants

$250,000

Statewide Emergency Dredging, Navigation, and Facility Needs

$1.156 million

Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.