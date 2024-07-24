Record $21.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards go to Public Boating Access, Navigable Waterways, and Safety

Upgrades to Sweden Point Marina in Smallwood State Park are among the many projects funded for Fiscal Year 2025. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will provide $21.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund allocations to communities and projects throughout Maryland in Fiscal Year 2025, which began July 1.
The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“Our waterways are a major component of Maryland’s economic success and cultural identity, and keeping them accessible, safe, and navigable are key priorities,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “The Waterway Improvement Fund, funded by Maryland’s boating public and distributed in close partnership with our waterfront communities, has been a critical component in supporting these activities for decades.”
The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities, 250 public navigational channels, and to acquire vessels.
Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general boating public. Fiscal Year 2025 applications totaled more than $80 million in Waterway Improvement Fund requests.
The Department of Natural Resources is now accepting Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online Grants Gateway.
Projects funded in FY25 include:
Anne Arundel County
City of Annapolis, City Dock
Power pedestal upgrade
$250,000
City of Annapolis, Fourth Street Public Boating Access
Improvements
$175,000
City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End, Public Boating Access
Improvements
$175,000
Broadwater Creek
Dredging
$457,000
Broadwater Creek
Beneficial use dredged material placement, site one structures
$450,000
Carrs Creek
Dredging
$200,000
Parker Creek
Dredging
$277,500
Baltimore City
Baltimore City Fire Department
New shallow water safety vessel
$22,500
Baltimore County
Gunpowder Falls State Park – Dundee Creek Marina
Upgrades and dredging, placing dredged material
$2.25 million
Gunpowder Falls State Park – Hammerman Boat Ramp
Replacement
$200,000
Calvert County
Town of North Beach
Pier and boating area upgrade
$50,000
Caroline County
Choptank Marina
Seawall and marina restoration
$1.353 million
Crouse Park
Bulkhead renovation
$25,000
Martinak State Park
Access channel dredging and material placement site rehabilitation
$950,000
Tuckahoe State Park
Boat ramp replacement
$225,000
Charles County
Smallwood State Park
Sweden Point Marina improvements
$1 million
Dorchester County
Back Creek
Marina renovation
$50,000
Jenkins Creek
Dredging and beneficial reuse of material
$62,500
Langrells Island Boat Ramp
Replacement and dredging
$100,000
Lodgecliffe Canal
Dredging and beneficial use
$37,500
Trenton Street Boat Ramp
Site improvements, Phase 1
$250,000
Tylers Cove Marina
Improvements, Phase 2
$250,000
Garrett County
Deep Creek Lake State Park
Boat launch and parking lot improvements
$300,000
Jennings Randolph Lake
Boat dock replacement
$300,000
Harford County
Havre de Grace Yacht Basin
Pier redecking
$45,000
Mariner Point Park, Foster Branch
Maintenance dredging
$50,000
Swan Harbor Farm
Dredge material placement rehabilitation
$150,000
Queen Anne’s County
Kent Narrows Landing
Bulkhead replacement and repairs
$75,000
Muddy Creek dredging
$350,000
Somerset County
Crisfield Depot
Pier and walkway replacement
$250,000
Deal Island
Upper thoroughfare dredging
$100,000
Ewell County Dock
Repairs
$50,000
Janes Island State Park
Boat ramp repairs and transient slip improvements
$1 million
Janes Island State Park Marina
Dredging and dredge material placement, site repair
$500,000
Janes Island State Park – Flat Cap Beach
Pier renovation
$65,000
Somers Cove Marina
Bulkhead replacement and site improvements
$2 million
St. Peters Creek
County dock and bulkhead rehabilitation
$250,000
Tylerton Harbor (Smith Island)
Breakwater improvements
$75,000
St Mary’s County
Chaptico Wharf
Improvements
$199,000
Point Lookout State Park
Marina services building replacement
$800,000
Talbot County
Skipton Landing
Reconstruction
$150,000
New Bridge Landing
Improvements
$25,000
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill and Bivalve
Channel and marina dredging
$50,000
Cedar Hill Boat Ramp
Renovation
$60,000
Leonards Mill Park Boat Ramp
Replacement
$60,000
Nanticoke Harbor
Dredging
$925,000
Worcester County
Assateague State Park Boat Ramp
Repairs and comfort station renovations
$125,000
Little Salisbury Park
Channel dredging
$150,000
Natural Resources Police Area 1 Marine Facility
Bulkhead replacement
$500,000
Pocomoke River State Park, Milburn Landing
Boat ramp replacement
$125,000
Pocomoke River State Park, Shad Landing
Marina and boat ramp replacement, services building renovations
$1.2 million
Stockton Volunteer Fire Department
New rescue vessel
$80,000
Statewide
Maryland Clean Vessel Act Pumpout Grant Program Match
$155,155
Natural Resources Police, New Rescue/Patrol Vessel
$260,000
New DNR Recovery Vessel for Debris and Abandoned Vessel Program
$500,000
State Match for Federal Boating Access Grants
$250,000
Statewide Emergency Dredging, Navigation, and Facility Needs
$1.156 million
Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.