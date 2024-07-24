2024 Nomination for Affy Awards
Connecting the Dots Nominated for Data Provider of the Year at the Affy Awards for Second Consecutive Year
We are thrilled to be nominated again for Data Provider of the Year”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecting the Dots, LLC a prominent subsidiary of Connection Holdings, LLC is proud to announce its nomination for Data Provider of the Year at the prestigious Affy Awards. This marks the second consecutive year the company has received this honor, having won the award in 2023.
— Ed Pain, CEO of Connection Holdings
The nomination reflects the industry's recognition of Connecting the Dots' excellence in delivering high-quality data solutions. Elected by their peers, the company continues to set the standard for innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction in the data services sector.
"We are thrilled to be nominated again for Data Provider of the Year," said Ed Pain, CEO of Connection Holdings, LLC. "Winning last year was a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and this nomination reaffirms our commitment to providing unparalleled data solutions to our clients."
The Affy Awards ceremony will take place on July 28th in New York City, where industry leaders will gather to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations in data and technology.
About Connecting the Dots
Connecting the Dots, a Connection Holdings company specializes in providing cutting-edge data solutions to businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Connecting the Dots helps organizations harness the power of data to drive growth and success.
About Connection Holdings
Connection Holdings is a leading global lead generation company dedicated to driving digital transformation through its portfolio of innovative companies. With a commitment to excellence and customer-centric solutions, Connection Holdings empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age.
For more information
Connecting the Dots
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other