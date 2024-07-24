New Sculpture Embodies Piece by Piece’s Mission to Empower and Transform Lives Through Art

City of Paramount Heart

The City of Paramount Heart is a radiant tribute to the hard work of artists who have experienced economic insecurity working with City of Paramount Residents.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piece by Piece is proud to announce the completion of a new 3D heart sculpture for the City of Paramount, the perfect backdrop for a vibrant piece of public art that exemplifies the power of community and collaboration. This striking sculpture stands 5 feet tall and features a mixture of flowers and animals, all crafted by a diverse group of 34 artists and participants using recycled ceramic and glass.

"The Paramount Heart isn't just a sculpture, it's a canvas of transformation. Witnessing the Piece by Piece artists, many facing economic hardship, blossom with newfound skills and confidence is truly inspiring,” said Sophie Alpert, Founder of Piece by Piece. “Their participation isn't just about creating art, it's about building a brighter future, one mosaic tile at a time. With the support of our community, Piece by Piece can empower countless more individuals to rise above poverty and discover the strength and joy that lies within them."

The project was led by Luz Mack-Durini, Lead Instructor and Social Enterprise Manager, alongside José Morales, Program Assistant, with the creative vision of Ally Halliburton, Design Associate. This artistic endeavor engaged 17 talented Piece by Piece artists and 17 enthusiastic participants from the Paramount community who worked together to bring this project to life.

“After the effort in the making, comes the reward of seeing this beautiful piece up on its pedestal,” said Morales.

The heart sculpture is more than just a piece of art; it represents the collective spirit and creativity of the City of Paramount community. Workshops held at the City of Paramount facility allowed each participant to create two flowers: one to take home as a keepsake and one to be incorporated into the sculpture. This hands-on experience not only fostered artistic expression, but also strengthened community bonds. Each flower on the heart tells a story of individual effort and collective harmony, symbolizing the mission of Piece by Piece to provide opportunities to engage in art making, developing both technical and creative skills, and building community.

“What I enjoyed the most was the collaboration with everyone in the community and at Piece by Piece as they created their own spin on their flowers,” said Mack-Durini. “They worked on their pieces individually and it was great seeing it come together as a whole on the Paramount Heart.”

The capacity of Piece by Piece programs to provide free mosaic art workshops and enable individuals to build confidence, earn income, and promote wellness is greatly enhanced by community partners and donors. Business partners provide venues for exhibits and pop-ups, while individuals, corporations, and other entities commission original mosaic art from extraordinarily talented local artists for their lobbies and other sites. Piece by Piece relies on the generosity of donors and the support of community members to continue this impactful work that provides individuals who have experienced economic hardship with the tools to heal, build community, and master skills to earn income.

Piece by Piece invites you to learn about commissioning a piece of art and supporting their mission as well as the artists by visiting https://www.piecebypiece.org/pages/contact. With support from the community and donors, this organization will continue creating beautiful art that uplifts communities and transforms lives.

###

About Piece by Piece

Piece by Piece is a nonprofit organization committed to providing art opportunities to underserved communities. Their mission is to empower residents who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity by providing free mosaic art workshops enabling them to build confidence, earn supplementary income, and promote wellness and an improved quality of life. Through mosaic art, Piece by Piece offers a platform for artistic expression, personal growth, and community engagement, emphasizing sustainability and empowerment. Through the social enterprise Piece by Piece also offers a path to earned income and an opportunity to transform lives through art.

About the City of Paramount

The City of Paramount is a vibrant and diverse community known for its rich history and strong industrial presence. With a population of nearly 52,000 residents, Paramount’s tree-lined streets offer a blend of downtown amenities with suburban charm. Situated near major transportation hubs, including several freeways and the Long Beach Airport, Paramount is renowned for its thriving business sector and commitment to economic development. Residents enjoy a range of recreational opportunities, with numerous parks, and cultural attractions like its own drive-in theater and the LA Kings Iceland Skating Ring. With Paramount's strong sense of community and convenient location, it continues to be a desirable place to live, work, and visit in southern California.