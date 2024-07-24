Sarantos Releases Electrifying New Dance Anthem "Let's SuMMer"
Let's SuMMer is a European fusion of bedroom Pop and dance music.NILES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International award-winning artist Sarantos has released his latest single, "Let's SuMMer," a European fusion of bedroom pop and dance music destined to heat up dance floors worldwide. The song is now available on leading music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, and SoundCloud.
Talking about his new song, Sarantos said, “Back in my day, there was this tune that had us all grooving on the dance floor. Picture this: a pulsating beat that thumped through your chest like a drumroll of excitement. The kind of rhythm that made your heart race and your feet itch to move. It had this infectious energy that swept through the crowd like wildfire. And of course, being a nerd and songwriting-loving challenges, I just had to make a song that made me feel exactly like that. Enjoy the music video with the electrifying edm-dance atmosphere…”
"Let's SuMMer" is a European blend of dance and bedroom pop that flawlessly captures the summer's spirit with its catchy beat and enticing rhythm. Sarantos, renowned for stretching the frontiers of music, has created a song that enables listeners to lose themselves in an exhilarating EDM-dance environment. Fans can expect an immersive experience as the music video, currently playing live on YouTube, graphically emphasizes the song's dynamic energy.
A well-liked celebrity in the music industry since 2014, Sarantos has won over 57 prizes in his short career so far. Known for releasing a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter, and poem each month to entertain his fans, his music is a DIY endeavor that embraces a variety of genres and styles, with storytelling as its central theme. Industry insiders have described his music as an emotionally potent fusion of modern pop and classic rock, reflecting his dedication to doing meaningful work and his broad influences, ranging from Ed Sheeran to The Beatles.
In addition to being a musician, Sarantos also self-describes himself as a poet, storyteller, radio show host, and comic book geek. His distinct voice has struck a chord with listeners all around the world, landing him at the top of various genre-specific and national iTunes charts. A number of episodes of The Young & the Restless have included his songs in their repertoire.
Motivated by a love of musical difficulties and a passion for songwriting, Sarantos wrote "Let's SuMMer" to encapsulate the exhilarating atmosphere of dance moments that will never be forgotten. The goal of the song is to bring back memories of the exuberant dance hits of the past while evoking the thrill and happiness of summer.
Apart from his artistic accomplishments, Sarantos is renowned for his commitment to philanthropic endeavors, his fondness for irony, and his lively disposition. Sarantos, who considers himself a loner, wants to share the joy of music with all other nerds, misfits, and anybody who has ever experienced miscommunication.
Watch the music video of "Let's SuMMer" on YouTube.
Stream "Let's SuMMer" on:
• https://open.spotify.com/track/0iYJTrNOiFsufSVNLNnE1k?si=d5ecd1952f4546ec
• https://music.apple.com/us/album/lets-summer/1745190799?i=1745190800
• https://www.pandora.com/artist/sarantos/lets-summer/lets-summer/TRg5qgpKlPlZt62?part=ug-desktop&corr=174286888801146365
• https://deezer.page.link/JUi5fXNU7TBckxup9
• https://soundcloud.com/sarantos-melogia/lets-summer
For more information
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Sarantos
Website: melogia.com
City: Chicago
State: IL
Country: USA
Sarantos
Melogia
