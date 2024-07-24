The Trial of Brian McGinn by John J Kerrigan Jr. John J Kerrigan Jr.

Author John J. Kerrigan Jr. Debuts With His Novel “The Trial of Brian McGinn”

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore this gripping legal thriller about the true face of justice that is sure to captivate readers.

Get ready for a literary treat from the literary world’s newest author, John J. Kerrigan Jr., as he presents his legal suspense novel, “The Trial of Brian McGinn. This fictional work may be classified as a crime novel. The theme is set to take readers on a wild discovering spree.

This book narrates the events of “The Trial of Brian McGinn,” who becomes a criminal suspect and ends up buffeted by the system of justice. During the course of the case, the audience is presented with a detailed inside view of legal schemes and dramatic court trials with the energetic and strong-willed team of lawyers willing to find out the truth and right the wrongs. The tricks and strategies to free Brian of all the schemes are going to keep the readers on their toes. The plot intertwines the nature of justice, the uncertainties of the system, the turn of life, and the desire for the truth.

Being a veteran criminal defense lawyer who has tried cases for about fifty years, the author is making his literary debut with this book. His experience as a lawyer has given him the ability to tell amazing stories as well as close-to-reality plots, along with vivid characters. This book is one that perfectly blends legalities and the best of drama to make reading a book more of a mental exercise and emotional satisfaction.

According to the author himself, “The Trial of Brian McGinn is an example of one person, a lawyer, trying to prevent the injustice of the prosecution of a young man falsely accused of murder, in the death of a police detective and two others.”

There have been many positive reviews about the book, which proves that this book is going to be a hit. “Kerrigan’s work is a rich testimony of the fact that he is a master storyteller,’’ said one of the reviewers. Another expert says, “John Kerrigan Jr. has delivered a legal drama that is not only engaging but one that also makes people think about the state of the justice system and life in general.”

John J Kerrigan Jr. has stepped into the literary world of mystery and suspense, calling out to all readers who savor this genre. This book is a milestone for him since it had been his dream to craft a book that would depict a detailed portrayal of the criminal justice system. He is excited about the launch of this book, saying, “I am thrilled to be sharing with people the intricate web of the legal system this book portrays.”

“The Trial of Brian McGinn” showcases John J Kerrigan Jr.’s mastery in the field of legal narrative. In this book, he reveals the human fragility, passion, and moral temptations of those who are in charge of the process of searching for truth. This novel is a must-read recommended to readers interested in legal thriller and crime genre and those who value high-quality books.

“The Trial of Brian McGinn” will be published soon and available on Amazon KDP and other book publishing platforms. For details such as release date, pre-ordering, price, and knowing more about the author etc., stay tuned!

About the Author

John J Kerrigan Jr. is a Vietnam veteran and the member and past president of the PA Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

