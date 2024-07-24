Inmar Intelligence Expands Digital Incentive Network into Convenience Stores through Partnership with Axonet

Partnership gives brands new opportunities to deliver savings to the convenience store shopper

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, today announced the expansion of its digital incentive network into the convenience store channel through its partnership with Axonet, enabling brands to provide savings directly to the convenience store shopper and enabling convenience store retailers access to a network of digital offers. This partnership will also enable the delivery of adult beverage incentives including cash back content as required by state regulation.

Convenience stores are a traditionally underserved market for incentive content - and through this partnership, Inmar and Axonet will unlock the ability to deliver incentives to tens of thousands of store locations, increasing consumers’ access to savings and providing brands with the ability to drive consumer behavior in the critical convenience store channel. Inmar will serve as the exclusive content provider, processor, and clearinghouse for Digital Incentives published and displayed within the Axonet network.

Axonet , a member of the W Capra family of brands, brings deep connections and relationships in the convenience store channel and is a trusted partner of leading convenience store chains. By aggregating first-party C-store shopper data and retail media touchpoints into a single Retail Media Network, Axonet empowers CPGs with an effective, measurable and valuable marketing channel. Through its partnership with Inmar, Axonet is able to expand the effectiveness of their retail media by integrating savings into media, making media more relevant and providing a direct call to action for consumers.

“We're thrilled to partner with Axonet to expand our reach into the Convenience Store channel,” said Rob Weisberg, President of MarTech Solutions at Inmar Intelligence. “This innovative partnership will provide significant savings to shoppers at up to 100,000 convenience stores nationwide, while also driving sales and fostering stronger relationships between retailers and CPGs. By leveraging our digital incentive platform, we're making it easier than ever for customers to be rewarded for their purchases, while ensuring compliance with regulations, including those for adult beverages."

Axonet’s integration with the Inmar Digital Incentives network will launch in beta in late Q3 with a full rollout thereafter to retailers on Axonet’s network.

"We're excited to welcome Inmar Intelligence as a key partner in this groundbreaking initiative”, said Patrick Raycroft, CEO & Co-Founder of Axonet. “This collaboration allows us to leverage Inmar’s expertise to deliver a truly comprehensive incentive program to our network of tens of thousands of convenience stores. By providing shoppers with savings opportunities, we're confident this program will drive customer loyalty and boost sales for both retailers and CPG brands. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved, and we look forward to its continued success."

Inmar enables Axonet and its retailers to provide brands more media buying power, integrated insights, automated workflows and greater access than ever before to their shoppers. To learn more about Inmar Intelligence’s capabilities, visit inmar.com .

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic, personalized media and incentives solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and help shoppers save billions.

For more information about Inmar, please follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook , or call (866) 440-6917.

About Axonet

Axonet improves shopper experiences and omnichannel marketing performance transparency (including off-platform, on-premise, and in-app) by aggregating and normalizing store, SKU, and loyalty purchase data at scale across a nationwide network of C-store retailers. We facilitate an improved value exchange between retailers, CPG brands, and the difficult to reach audience of high frequency, impulse-driven, and immediate consumption convenience guests.

Kris Beutel Inmar Intelligence +1 (206) 669-3641 kris.beutel@inmar.com