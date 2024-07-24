Silicon Valley Based AI Technology Firm Vantiq Joins Smart Cities Council to Drive AI & Smart City Innovation

Partnership Strengthens Commitment to Empowering Cities with Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Generative AI

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq, the leading real-time intelligent application platform, underscored its commitment to advancing urban landscapes through AI-driven smart city deployments by announcing a new membership to the Smart Cities Council this week. The company joins a prestigious network of global leaders dedicated to shaping the future of cities with innovative technologies, including Digital Twins, Blockchain and Digital Infrastructure.



As part of its inaugural activities with the Smart Cities Council, Vantiq proudly sponsors the upcoming Smart Cities Week, the leading industry conference held this year in August in Adelaide, South Australia. The sponsorship underscores Vantiq’s dedication to fostering discussions on the convergence of technology and urban development, critical for creating resilient and sustainable cities.

"As our global footprint continues to expand, Smart Cities Week Asia-Pacific serves as an ideal platform for Vantiq to showcase our real-time, AI platform and solutions to the region," said Josh Shozen, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Sales, at Vantiq.

“The event features specialized tracks such as Healthcare, Defence, Smart Buildings, and Public Safety, where Vantiq offers distinctive solutions and value propositions. We are eager to present our capabilities, forge new partnerships and capitalize on opportunities across the region," Mr. Shozen added.

Joining Mr. Shozen in Adelaide will be David Sprinzen, Vice President of Partnerships from San Francisco, and Air Commander (Retired) Nick Bray CBE, Global Defense & Security Officer from London. Their presence underscores Vantiq’s commitment to global collaboration and innovation in smart city initiatives.

Smart Cities Week, hosted by the Smart Cities Council, convenes thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore solutions addressing urban challenges using technology and data-driven insights.

Specific Use cases being shared by Vantiq include “Event Driven Systems of Systems Digital Twin Metamodels for Airport & Transportation Applications”, “AI / LLM Command and control (Multi-Domain Operations), air and maritime drones” and “Public Safety Solutions Using Event Driven Edge Computing”.

Vantiq will announce broader details of its expanded global membership engagement at the Smart Cities Week Asia-Pacific Summit. For more information about Vantiq's innovative solutions and its involvement in Smart Cities Week, visit Vantiq.com .

About Vantiq

Vantiq stands at the forefront of technological innovation, drawing from over a century of experience to revolutionize software automation with Generative Al. Our patented Intelligent Platform empowers organizations to swiftly create real-time smart applications for modern challenges from everyday business optimization, improving customer outcomes, and managing disasters and health crises. By automating intelligent decision-making based on situational awareness, our platform facilitates rapid response and proactive interventions enhancing safety, resilience, and sustainability globally. Committed to using Al as a transformative force for good, Vantiq is passionately dedicated to creating a safer, smarter and more sustainable world.

About Smart Cities Council

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Smart Cities Council (SCC) is the world’s largest and longest-running membership-based Social Impact Organization for Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Technology. With operations in over 50 countries globally, SCC leads policy and advocacy, and through Global Thought Leaders , Regional Leads , Task Forces , Events , and Partnerships , SCC develops thought leadership, knowledge, playbooks, educational assets, and tools that enable the creation of positive, self-sustaining social, environmental and economic benefits.

Media Contact