Cobra Kai Star Sean Kanan Sponsors Disabled Army Veteran Para Athlete Brian Conwell
I’m super grateful to be a part of Brian’s journey and have been humbled by his tenacious ability to power past unbelievable roadblocks that would break most people.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award producer Sean Kanan, who currently stars in Cobra Kai, and The Bold and the Beautiful recently became a sponsor for a disabled Army veteran about to compete in New Orleans.
— Sean Kanan, Actor
Kanan, a USO volunteer, was introduced to Conwell and was inspired to take action and support him during his competition. Sergeant Brian “Big Country” Conwell lost his leg during an industrial accident while on active duty. Doctors were able to salvage his other leg and he beat all expectations by walking after being told it was impossible.
Conwell has won 15 medals in powerlifting, shot put, discus, and several other adaptive sports. He was selected last year to play for Team Army at the DOD Warrior Games and has been featured on the Brett Davis Podcast, SHIFT Magazine, and the American Legion Website. Kanan’s sponsorship package will help to pay for Brian’s lodging, flight, and meals. Adaptive sports competitions are self funded and often times a competitor’s sponsorships are their only source of income to help with expenses.
