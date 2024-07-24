Navigating School Admissions: How InAmerica Education’s Trusted Ranking System Guides Families to Success

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When determining the best-fit school for a student to attend, many parents turn to rankings to gather their information. While rankings can be a very useful place to find information, they can also be a bit tricky to navigate. They can often be full of misinformation and leave many families questioning who is a trusted source of information. InAmerica Education is that trusted source, and they have been developing their own new ranking system.

InAmerica recognized a need to develop its own ranking system when families would consistently ask for their advice, knowing that many ranking systems can be easily manipulated by schools. The purpose of having its ranking system is to guide families to find the best match schools for their children honestly and straightforwardly. This tool allows them to learn about other schools which may get less attention on other ranking websites.

Over 130 schools from across the country were evaluated during InAmerica’s review process. The following school types were included: co-ed, all-boys, and all-girls schools, and both boarding and day programs. InAmerica used the following 7 criteria in its ranking system:

- College Matriculation

- Diversity

- Geographic Location

- School Academic Profile

- Student Support Services

- Athletics

- Arts

These criteria were determined by listening to the voices of their clients; these were the categories that mattered the most to them. Within those categories, over 4,200 data points were evaluated and analyzed to determine ranking.

The resulting list of compiled schools is then ranked in a tiered system. This way, schools are ranked against their peer institutions. When families are determining which schools to apply to, this ranking system easily allows users to determine which schools are of an appropriate level for their students.

InAmerica's mission is to provide accurate and reliable guidance for families navigating the often complex and competitive landscape of school admissions. Their comprehensive ranking system is designed to empower families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their children's education. By considering factors such as college matriculation rates, diversity, and the overall academic profile of schools, InAmerica ensures that each family receives a personalized and holistic view of their options.

In addition to the quantitative data, InAmerica's rankings also take into account qualitative aspects like student support services, athletic programs, and arts education. This multifaceted approach helps families identify schools that not only meet academic standards but also align with their child's interests and needs. The tiered ranking system provides a clear and straightforward way for families to compare schools within the same category, making the decision-making process more manageable and less overwhelming.

As families explore the educational opportunities available, having a trusted advisor like InAmerica Education can make a significant difference. Their dedication to transparency and accuracy, combined with their extensive experience, positions them as a leader in educational consulting. Families looking to secure the best possible educational outcomes for their children can confidently rely on InAmerica's expertise and support.

It's important when reviewing information online that you have a trusted source. This is crucially important when researching options regarding one’s education. InAmerica Education, which boasts a perfect 5-star Google rating, is that trusted source of information. Reach out today to learn more about the ways InAmerica supports students' educational goals.

