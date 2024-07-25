Understanding Astons' Process and Legacy of Excellence - A Q&A with Alena Lesina

Alena Lesina, Citizenship, Residence Permit and Real Estate Investment Expert

Astons, a global leader in investment migration and luxury real estate, proudly celebrates over three decades of unparalleled success and expertise.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, a global leader in investment migration and luxury real estate, proudly celebrates over three decades of unparalleled success and expertise.

Since its founding in London in 1989, Astons has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, providing bespoke solutions in citizenship, residency, and real estate investments to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and families around the world.

With a robust presence in key global cities, including Dubai, London, Athens, and Cascais, Astons leverages its extensive network to deliver personalized and seamless services to clients. The firm’s deep industry knowledge, combined with its commitment to client care, has cemented its position as a trusted partner in the investment migration industry.

For over 35 years, Astons has been at the forefront of the residency- and citizenship-by-investment industry, guiding clients through complex processes with a personalized approach. The firm's dedication to excellence is reflected in its impressive track record, having assisted over 9,000 clients from more than 50 nationalities, facilitating over $2.6 billion in immigration and real estate investments.

To gain further insight into the firm’s unparalleled success, we sat down with Alena Lesina, a premier citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert at Astons' US office.

Q: What sets Astons apart in the investment migration industry?

Alena Lesina: Astons' success lies in our unwavering commitment to client care and our deep industry expertise. We offer a personalized approach, taking the time to understand each client’s unique goals and needs.

Our comprehensive services, from market analysis to legal paperwork and negotiation, ensure a smooth experience. Moreover, our global network allows us to provide localized knowledge and around-the-clock support, making us a trusted partner for high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

Q: How has Astons maintained its leadership position for over 30 years?

AL: Our longevity and success can be attributed to our genuine dedication to excellence and innovation. We work hard to stay ahead of industry trends, continuously adapting our services to meet our clients' evolving needs.

Our rigorous due diligence and compliance processes ensure that every application is thoroughly vetted and meets all regulatory requirements. This meticulous attention to detail protects both our clients and the integrity of the programs we offer.

Q: What trends are you seeing in the current investment migration space?

AL: We are noticing a significant increase in interest from clients looking for more than just a second passport. Many are seeking comprehensive solutions that include tax optimization, asset protection, and enhanced mobility.

Programs like those in Greece, Portugal, and the Caribbean are particularly popular due to their favorable tax regimes and real estate investment opportunities. Additionally, there is a growing trend toward leveraging investment migration to secure future-proof wealth preservation and family security.

Q: How does Astons help clients leverage tax and banking laws?

AL: Astons' team of experts includes seasoned lawyers who are well-versed in the intricacies of international and domestic immigration laws. We provide our clients with programs that can directly connect them to opportunities to optimize their tax liabilities and banking through either physical or virtual residency.

For example, countries like Cyprus and Malta offer significant tax advantages as well as very lucrative ‘Non-Dom’ programs, which are available to Golden Visa holders. Additionally, the Caribbean is a global hub for offshore banking and the Caribbean citizenship programs provide access to those services with citizenship protections.

Q: What role does property investment play in Astons' services?

AL: Property investment is foundational to many of the programs we offer. Not only does it provide a tangible asset that can appreciate over time, but it also often serves as the primary qualifying investment for residency or citizenship programs.

Astons offers exclusive real estate listings in prime locations worldwide, ensuring our clients have access to the best investment opportunities. Our Streamlined Turnkey Solution, supported by our local offices, helps clients navigate the complexities of international property purchases, from market analysis to final acquisition.

About Astons

Astons is a premier industry leader in dual citizenship, second passports, and alternative residency solutions, offering bespoke residency and citizenship by investment pathways in distinguished locations such as the European Union, the Caribbean, and the UAE. The firm extends its specialized, end-to-end residency and citizenship services to an exclusive clientele that includes entrepreneurs, investors, families, and notable institutions, such as prestigious law firms, family offices, and global financial institutions.

Learn more at https://www.astons.com/.