FacilPay Announces AI-powered App for Messaging, Payments and Web3 Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- FacilPay is excited to introduce its AI-powered messaging and payment platform which will run on user-intent blockchain. This product will exist as a mobile app on iOS and Android as it aims to serve over 3 billion users of mobile messaging applications.
“We're looking to simplify three industries” begins Dean Kim, Founder and CEO of FacilPay “by first building a suite of solutions for each of these three different industries; then putting all of it in one easy-to-use app.” In simple terms, the FacilPay team has found a way to extract the very best utilities of the $2.5 trillion dollar cryptocurrency industry, $2.64 trillion dollar global payments industry and the $101 billion dollar mobile messaging industry; and place it all in the hands of both web3 veterans and newbies.
The team particularly puts in immense effort to ensure that the product is so easy to use that people who are new to blockchain technology can quickly get a hang of it. As FacilPay's Dean Kim likes to put it “We want people to use blockchain solutions in a much more familiar environment. So on the surface, it would all look like chatting on WhatsApp or sending money with Venmo; with AI integration of course. But underneath it all is a powerful blockchain architecture on which the platform is built to ensure speed, security, and reliability.
The app will launch in the Latin American countries of Mexico, Argentina, and Columbia. Next it will penetrate the Asian market before spreading to Europe, Africa and North America. The team has the ambitious goal of reaching unbanked users in over 180 countries; 122 million of these users already resident in Latin America as of 2021.
“Talking about emerging markets like Latin America,” continued Dean Kim “a significant portion of the unbanked population in the region is still excluded from modern financial services. As a result, the financial services aspect of FacilPay will bring much needed solutions by bridging the gap between traditional and DeFi banking.”
In conclusion, some features of FacilPay messaging include AI instant messaging, voice translation, NFT emoticons and stickers, group chats, group calls, file transfers and HD video conferencing. On the web3 aspect, users can enjoy secure crypto wallets in addition to staking, swapping, bridging, and more. All these will be in addition to crypto-to-fiat transfers made possible by MoneyGram APIs.
The last six months at FacilPay have largely been about partnerships, affiliations, decisions, plans, dates, staffing and more. In the coming weeks, the FacilPay team will make announcements regarding its Token Generation Event (TGE), MVP launch, exchange listing and more.
About Dean Kim
Dean Kim, from Washington, D.C., is an entrepreneur with over twenty years of extensive expertise in mobile communication, blockchain, brand strategy, and business consulting. Kim was the founder of Artemis Vision and Chain Imperium. He is known for innovative leadership and his strategic acumen.
About FacilPay
FacilPay is a web3 messaging app which incorporates AI features, blockchain functionalities, and manifold payments. These payments can be done from one web3 wallet to another in the form of coins and tokens or from web3 wallet to fiat in the form of conversions from crypto to receivers’ local currencies using MoneyGram as key partner via its API implementation. Also, FacilPay offers an assortment of both typical and new features popular in the blockchain sphere such as crypto bridging, crypto swapping, P2P protocols, multichain infrastructures, and more.
Dean Kim/CEO and Founder
