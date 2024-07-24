Submit Release
BFC Solutions Announces New President and CRO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFC Solutions recently announced Jason Cocco’s appointment as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Jason brings with him a proven track record of success in national field service businesses. His most recent role as CRO at Smart Care, a national foodservice equipment and refrigeration service provider, saw significant growth. Prior to this, he served as SVP of Sales at Restaurant Technologies, a national provider of commercial kitchen solutions. With 15 years of executive experience in technology-enabled, route-based field service businesses across a variety of functional roles, Jason's authentic leadership style, experience driving transformative change, and solid track record of scaling organizations will help bring BFC Solutions to the next level.

With a host of exciting initiatives underway across the organization, BFC Solutions is on pace for a record-breaking 2024. CEO Phil Whitaker expresses his enthusiasm: “This is an exhilarating chapter for BFC. With Jason on board, we look to accelerate our growth and build upon our industry-leading service offerings.” Jason echoes this sentiment: "BFC has highly differentiated services, a blue-chip customer base, and a strong management team that I am excited to partner with.”

In addition to his extensive leadership history, Jason has an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a Master of Science with a focus on Environmental Engineering Technology from the University of Dayton.

BFC Solutions is the national leader in commercial HVAC/R preventive maintenance with over 60 years of experience. Our route-based business model provides services for over half a million calls annually. We use local employees to service our national footprint for 100% self-performance. 

Our patented cardboard-free PleatLink® Filter system is a sustainable solution that seamlessly integrates with any existing commercial HVAC system. We offer various preventive maintenance services with proprietary reporting and competitive pricing. For more information, visit www.bfcsolutions.com

