Greif to Host 2024 Investor Day

DELAWARE, Ohio, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today formally announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.



Ole Rosgaard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Larry Hilsheimer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, alongside the Greif Executive Leadership Team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s Build to Last strategy, which creates a proven platform for value creation through adherence to the principles of the service profit chain. In addition, the Company will highlight the significant value enabled by the Greif Business System to further accelerate Company performance.

In addition to formal presentations, the Company will provide an opportunity for question and answer sessions with the Executive Leadership Team. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event and a recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

Formal invitations, including registration details, will be sent in the coming months. For immediate questions, please contact InvestorDay@greif.com.

