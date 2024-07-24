PLI’s Interactive Wellness Program Earns ACLEA Recognition for Innovation, Creativity

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a leading nonprofit provider of continuing legal education and other resources for professionals, has been honored with a prestigious Frank V. Harris Award of Professional Excellence from the Association for Continuing Legal Education (ACLEA). The award recognizes PLI’s online, interactive program, Viewing Attorney Wellness Through the Lens of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



Produced by PLI’s Interactive Learning Center, the one-of-a-kind, hour-long CLE program gives learners, especially attorneys from underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds, the skills and motivation to improve their legal competency by improving their personal well-being. The program guides attendees through interactive scenarios to help them learn the components of well-being for attorneys, identify common workplace stressors for those from underrepresented backgrounds, and understand how to reduce the impact of these stressors and employ strategies to improve wellness.

The Frank V. Harris Award annually recognizes a program “at the cutting edge of the CLE industry,” according to ACLEA. The program must be creative, innovative, and effective, with successful marketing and attendance.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for producing this important program,” says Kara O’Brien, PLI’s Chief Content Officer. “PLI is proud to offer a variety of content that meets attorneys’ needs, including programs that address the important topics of workplace wellness, challenges facing attorneys from marginalized groups, and strategies that both individuals and organizations can use to overcome these challenges.”

The program’s instructor, Denise A. Robinson, Founding Principal of The Still Center in Washington, DC, is a former practicing attorney, a diversity and inclusion expert, and yoga teacher. Her presentation style was highly praised by attendees, who cited the program’s “awesome teaching tools,” effective examples, and interactivity.

“Having attended numerous PLI and other presentations on this topic, I think this the finest presentation I have attended,” said James (Jim) Kunick, Senior Counsel, Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC. He added: “The subject here is so important for young lawyers who have so many demands, are in an incredibly competitive environment, and yet have such a limited support system to help them. In my opinion, every associate should be required to attend this.”

To learn more, visit the program page. For additional interactive learning opportunities from PLI’s award-winning ILC, visit PLI's website. For more resources to support inclusive workplaces, visit PLI’s DEI Connect.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

