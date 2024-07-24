Xtreme Fighting Championships Brings MMA Malice to Milwaukee With XFC 51: Evolution

Heavyweights Alex Nicholson and Zac Pauga face off and Milwaukee’s own Emmanuel Sanchez takes on Kenneth Cross on Friday, September 27, at the Baird Center

Tickets on sale July 26 at XFCFight.com

DETROIT, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) announces its next live mixed martial arts event, XFC 51: Evolution, to be hosted in the heart of Milwaukee at the Baird Center on Thursday, September 27. Doors will open at 6 p.m. CT with the event starting at 7 p.m. CT.

XFC 51: Evolution’s main event features a clash of two top heavyweights with Alex “The Spartan” Nicholson, former UFC and PFL star with a 19-11 record, squaring off against former UFC combatant Zac “The Ripper” Pauga (7-3 record), both coming off dominant victories at XFC Grand Prix II on May 31st. Local stars will also be highlighted on the fight card, led by Milwaukee native, and former Bellator fighter, Emmanuel “El Matador” Sanchez (22-9 record), taking on the electric Kenneth “The Boss” Cross (14-4 record) fighting out of Michigan.

Tickets for XFC 51: Evolution go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. CT at XFCFight.com, TicketMaster and the Baird Center box office. Additionally, presale tickets will be available on Thursday, July 25, at 10 a.m. CT using code “XFCMKE”. General admission tickets will be available for $35, with VIP ringside seating also available for $150 for an individual seat or purchase a table of 6 for $800.

XFC 51: Evolution will be available as a pay-per-view event on TrillerTV for $24.99 or included free for through a subscription to TrillerTV+. TrillerTV is available to any device, anywhere using TrillerTV’s mobile, OTT, SmartTV app, or available on the TrillerTV.com website. As recently announced, the event will also stream live to U.S. forces stationed or assigned overseas via the American Forces Network.

Building on the organization’s success from its most recent events – XFC Grand Prix II in Detroit –fighters, fans, and partners eagerly await the excitement that lies ahead as the brand continues to expand its footprint in the Midwest and beyond.

The fight card at XFC 51: Evolution will feature a mix of national names and local up-and-coming athletes as the organization continues to blaze its evolutionary path as one of the fiercest, most fan- and fighter-friendly professional fighting organizations in mixed martial arts.

“The XFC continues to build an exciting platform for the next generation of mixed-martial arts to thrive, and expanding our reach to Wisconsin is another step forward with our efforts,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to be in Milwaukee for XFC 51: Evolution and look forward to sharing another outstanding card for fighters, sponsors and fans to enjoy.”

Additional details about the fight card, corporate sponsors, and pre- and post-fight fighter appearances will be announced leading up to the event. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC licensed merchandise.

After doubling its size to 300,000 square feet following a recent expansion this year, the Baird Center is Milwaukee’s premier downtown convention center offering modern and innovative facilities within close proximity to the downtown area and Lake Michigan.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

