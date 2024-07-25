LRPM drones to cut roof inspection bills by 85%
Leaseholder roof inspection bills are set to be slashed by 85 percent, thanks to advanced drone technology launched this week by block and estate managers LRPM.
The firm is working with drone technology company Birds Eye View Aerial Surveys to carry out aerial inspections, cutting costs from £2,000 down to £300.
For commercial and residential buildings, it is generally recommended that roof surveys are carried out every 2 to 4 years depending on the age and condition of the building.
This usually requires a professional to go on to the roof and can require scaffolding costing thousands of pounds.
Using drones to do the work secures high resolution imagery from the air and enables data collection to track the progress of any problems such as dislodged tiles, guttering failures or sagging rafters.
This advanced, rapid process enhances the accuracy of inspections and enables early intervention to fix emerging issues, before they become serious.
Letitia Randell, Managing Director of LRPM commented:
"The ability to quickly and accurately survey buildings from the air allows us to provide a state-of-the-art service at a fraction of the normal cost.”
“Regular inspections ensure that maintenance issues are identified before they become expensive repairs, saving leaseholders time and money amid so many rising service charges in the present cost of living crisis.”
“The beauty of working with Birds Eye View Aerial Surveys is that their teams are not just drone operators or photographers – they are specialists in the building repair and maintenance sector.”
“They know what they’re looking at as they do the surveys and can react accordingly.”
Founded in 2018, LRPM specialises in block and estate management for both residential and commercial properties. The company offers a comprehensive range of surveying services, supported by a combined 50 years’ experience in the industry.
Surveying services include detailed building survey options tailored to assist potential property buyers in making informed decisions.
LRPM Drone Surveyor Mundesley, Norfolk