Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,100 in the last 365 days.

July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Asks SCOTUS to Block New EPA Power Plant Regulations

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Asks SCOTUS to Block New EPA Power Plant Regulations

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and 24 other States have filed an emergency motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new rule imposing burdensome regulations on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to block the new regulation. This new regulation mandates that fossil fuel power plants either capture smokestack emissions using underdeveloped and unproven technologies or shut down. 

“These new EPA regulations hinder American energy production, risking the reliability of our power grid and the livelihoods of countless workers,” said Attorney General Miyares. “We are seeking relief from the Supreme Court to ensure that American energy needs are met without jeopardizing economic stability.” 

 

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming joined the West Virginia- and Indiana-led filing. 

Read a copy of the SCOTUS filing here.

 

###

You just read:

July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Asks SCOTUS to Block New EPA Power Plant Regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more