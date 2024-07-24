July 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Asks SCOTUS to Block New EPA Power Plant Regulations

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Asks SCOTUS to Block New EPA Power Plant Regulations

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and 24 other States have filed an emergency motion asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new rule imposing burdensome regulations on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to block the new regulation. This new regulation mandates that fossil fuel power plants either capture smokestack emissions using underdeveloped and unproven technologies or shut down.

“These new EPA regulations hinder American energy production, risking the reliability of our power grid and the livelihoods of countless workers,” said Attorney General Miyares. “We are seeking relief from the Supreme Court to ensure that American energy needs are met without jeopardizing economic stability.”

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming joined the West Virginia- and Indiana-led filing.

Read a copy of the SCOTUS filing here.

