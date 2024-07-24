Capstone Partners Named Investment Banking Firm of the Year at 6th Annual U.S. M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON, MA, U.S., July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to share that it was named Middle Market Investment Banking Firm of the Year at the Global M&A Network’s 6th Annual U.S. M&A Atlas Awards, held in New York, NY on June 24, 2024.

The firm also received two transaction awards: "Retail & Services Deal of the Year" and "Aerospace & Defense Deal of the Year."

• Retail & Services Deal of the Year: Dobbs Tires and Auto Centers' growth investment from Audax Private Equity.

Capstone Partners’ Consumer Group advised the regional leader in tire and auto service on its growth investment from Audax Private Equity. The transaction is representative of several key trends Capstone sees driving investment activity in the Auto Aftermarket sector in 2024 and allowed the family-owned and operated business to enter a new phase of strategic growth.

Yogi Punjabi, Managing Director at Capstone Partners who advised Dobbs on the transaction, commented, “It was an honor for our team to represent the Dobbs Family in a truly marquis transaction in the industry. We are proud and thankful to be included among an esteemed group of peers in consideration for this award. “

The deal team also included Capstone Director Kenny Green.

• Aerospace & Defense Deal of the Year: OPS Consulting's sale to The Swift Group.

Capstone Partners’ Aerospace, Defense, Government, & Security (ADGS) Group advised the highly specialized provider of intelligence services to the U.S. national security community on its acquisition by The Swift Group. The partnership is key to pursuing a long-term growth strategy for OPS Consulting.

David Brinkley, Managing Director at Capstone Partners who co-led the transaction, commented, “Our team was privileged to work with the owners, management, and employees of OPS Consulting. Their merger with the Swift Group represents a unique opportunity to accelerate the propagation of their expertise within the NSA and through adjacent U.S. government agencies.”

Co-Head of Capstone’s Industrials Group Ted Polk also led the transaction.

ABOUT GLOBAL M&A NETWORK

Global M&A Network is a diversified news, information media, and forums company, as well as the host of various prestigious awards ceremonies honoring top talent in the M&A space. The Network produces high-quality "Intelligence Forums" and the world’s most prestigious M&A, Turnaround, and female leadership "Atlas Awards." For more information, visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

