Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,103 in the last 365 days.

Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival Brings Ultimate Weekend of Flavor and Fun to Columbia, MO September 13-14

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a smokin' hot weekend at the Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival, taking place September 13-14, 2024 at Midway Travel Plaza in Columbia, MO. This family-friendly event promises an unforgettable weekend of soulful live music and finger-lickin' BBQ.

The event is the vision of John Borland, who grew up attending BBQ festivals in Kansas City, MO, and the popular Roots and Blues festival previously held in Columbia, MO. "We felt a strong desire to bring that barbecue culture back to Columbia," said Borland. "The Roots and Blues festival was a beloved event that brought the community together and created lasting memories. Many people, including myself, have missed it deeply. We're excited to revive that spirit and offer a weekend of great food, music and camaraderie."

EVENT FEATURES:

  • BBQ Contests

Indulge your taste buds with a feast of meats, sides, and sauces from the best BBQ pitmasters in Mid-Missouri. Watch them compete in a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned four-meat showdown of chicken, pork ribs, pork shoulder and the iconic beef brisket. KCBS-certified judges and the 2024 Official Rules and Regulations & Judging Procedures will be used.
Apply to compete

In addition to professional contests, the People’s Choice Rib Burn invites amateurs to showcase their skills for free, with festival attendees serving as judges. Attendees can sample six mouth-watering two-ounce rib portions and vote for their favorite in this delicious democracy.

  • Live Blues Music

Groove to the beats of high-energy performances all weekend long, featuring a lineup that blends blues, rock, and more. Headliners include Cedar County Cobras on Friday and The Flood Brothers on Saturday. View complete lineup

  • Lifestyle Vendors

Spark your mind and stir your soul with our exhibitors and special events! Showcasing a range of wellness products and innovations, they’re here to help you explore, learn, and elevate your health!

Don't miss out on this epic celebration of flavor, music, and community!

To apply to be a vendor, volunteer, bbq competitor, or to purchase tickets, visit https://budsbluesandbbq.com. Follow @budsbluesandbbq on social media for event updates and highlights.

About The Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival:
The Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival brings together the best of soulful music, finger-lickin' BBQ, and cannabis culture. This family-friendly event features four Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned BBQ contests among the best pitmasters in Mid-Missouri. Learn more at https://budsbluesandbbq.com.


info@budsbluesandbbq.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Buds, Blues & BBQ Festival Brings Ultimate Weekend of Flavor and Fun to Columbia, MO September 13-14

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more