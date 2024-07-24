In-flight Catering Market Size is Booming to Reach USD 32.9 Billion by 2034 with 6.3% CAGR | Report by Transparency Market Research

The aviation market is leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the standard of services provided to customers. This technological advancement is expected to significantly boost consumer engagement and drive the demand for in-flight catering services.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The in-flight catering service market (기내 케이터링 서비스 시장) size will spur from USD 16.9 billion, which was measured in 2023, to USD 32.9 billion by 2034. Owing to different drivers and industry forces, the market advancement will be measured at a moderately placed CAGR of 6.3% through the forecasted period 2024- 2034.

The growing demand for personalized services has led to the introduction of personalized food delivery services by airline services. This trend, driven by the individual choices and desires of passengers, has been a significant factor in augmenting the global in-flight catering service market size. With the rising emphasis on efficient supply chains, the aviation sector has been concerned about innovating the management approach. This helps airlines gain better control over food procurement and service, which has the potential to elevate serviceability. This factor drives the market effectively, generating more demand for catering services in the industry.

On-board food preparation has gained traction, which reduces the operational cost for airlines. This factor has helped airlines concentrate on serviceability. As a result, the quality of catering services can be elevated, driving the market size and growth rate.

The proportion of international and domestic flight travelers is rapidly increasing due to better flight connectivity and growing international businesses. This spurs the demand for in-flight food services, thereby elevating the demand for in-flight catering services, driving the market.

Along with business flights, the growing tourism elevates the total number of domestic as well as international flights. With the increase in long-haul flights, the demand for in-flight catering services will likely increase, thereby elevating the requirement for food and beverages.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The segmentation of the global in-flight catering service market can be made based on different parameters. Based on the type of offering made to consumers, the market can be categorized into breakfast, main course, desserts, and so on. Due to the increasing number of long-haul flights, the demand for the main course has been rising, and therefore, the segment holds a significant market share.

With the growing personalization trends, more preference has been given to flights that are complete solution providers. As a result, this category is the highest-grossing category in the provider-type segment.

The disposable income levels of consumers are rising. This elevates the demand for premium services. Due to this, this category is projected to grow rapidly.

Based on the type of flight, long-haul flights are expected to govern the majority of the industry share. Due to the growing need for long-distance commutes, the demand for the category will likely spur.

Regional Profile

The number of flights is observed to be the highest in North America, which helps the region contribute the highest to the global in-flight catering service market.

Europe, being a hub for tourism as well as the manufacturing sector, the number of flights in the region will likely increase, driving the market demand.

With the growing disposable income levels in Asia-Pacific, the requirement for luxury travel will likely increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Various competitors are actively participating in the competition in the global in-flight catering service market.

Key Players

Ambassador's Sky Chef

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Casino Air Caterers & Flight Services

Dnata

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering

Gate Group

Lufthansa Flight Kitchen (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

Oberoi Flight Services (Oberoi Group)

TajSATS Air Catering Limited

Other Key Players

Prominent Players’ Market Presence

Ambassador's Sky Chef is a key player in the industry, which provides packaged and ready-to-eat food to customers. However, the organization expanded services and initiated in-house preparation of food.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates in different verticals, and the firm offers travel services, distribution services, ground transportation, and trading services.

Lufthansa Flight Kitchen (Deutsche Lufthansa AG) has designed various offerings for different flights. Based on customer demand, food and beverages are served to them.

Key Developments in the In-flight Catering Services Market

In April 2023, Lufthansa Flight Kitchen (Deutsche Lufthansa AG) sold LSG Group business to AURELIUS, a private equity group.

In April 2024, ANA HOLDINGS INC. partnered with Air India. This helped the firm consolidate its position in the Asian market.

Market Segmentation

Offering Type

Main Course

Breakfast

Starters & Platters

Desserts

Beverages

Provider Type

Culinary Only Providers

Culinary & On-Board Supplies Providers

Complete Solution Providers

Catering Service

In-house

Outsource

Hotel

Small Caterers

Service Type

Premium Service

Economy Service

Type of Airline

Low Cost Carriers

Traditional Airlines

Type of Flight

Short Haul

Long Haul

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Industrial Workwear Market - The global industrial workwear market (산업용 작업복 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The overall sales revenue for industrial workwear is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2031.

