Changes Healing Center Expands IOP Program in Phoenix, Offering Comprehensive Addiction and Dual Diagnosis Treatment
Changes Healing Center expands Joint Commission accredited IOP program in Phoenix, offering full addiction and dual diagnosis programs for the Phoenix Valley.
Our IOP program in Phoenix is designed not just to address immediate addiction issues, but to equip individuals with the skills to maintain sobriety and improve their overall quality of life”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, has announced the expansion of its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Phoenix. The center's Joint Commission accredited programs offer a range of evidence-based treatments for addiction and dual diagnosis, serving clients throughout the Phoenix Valley, including convenient outpatient services for Mesa, Gilbert, Peoria, and many other cities in the Valley.
The expanded IOP program addresses the growing need for flexible, high-quality addiction treatment options in the region. Designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals and those with family commitments, the program provides intensive care while allowing clients to maintain their daily responsibilities.
"Our IOP program in Phoenix is tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "We recognize that recovery is not one-size-fits-all, which is why we offer a comprehensive approach that combines individual therapy, group sessions, and holistic treatments."
The center's dual diagnosis capabilities set it apart in the field of addiction treatment. By addressing both substance use disorders and underlying mental health conditions simultaneously, Changes Healing Center provides a more effective and sustainable path to recovery.
Conveniently located to serve clients from across the Phoenix Valley, including Gilbert, Peoria, and Mesa, the center offers easy access to high-quality care. This strategic positioning allows individuals to receive treatment close to home, minimizing disruption to their daily lives while maximizing the support of their local community and family networks.
The IOP program at Changes Healing Center includes a variety of therapeutic modalities, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and trauma-informed care. Additionally, the center offers holistic approaches like mindfulness training and stress management techniques to support overall well-being during the recovery process.
"We believe in empowering our clients with the tools and knowledge they need for long-term recovery," the spokesperson added. "Our IOP program in Phoenix is designed not just to address immediate addiction issues, but to equip individuals with the skills to maintain sobriety and improve their overall quality of life."
As part of its commitment to comprehensive care, Changes Healing Center also provides aftercare planning and support to ensure a smooth transition back to daily life following the completion of the IOP program. This continuum of care approach has contributed to the center's reputation as a trusted resource for addiction treatment in the Phoenix area, with many clients traveling from Gilbert for outpatient care, as well as many other local cities in the region.
The expansion of the IOP program reflects Changes Healing Center's ongoing commitment to addressing the addiction crisis in Arizona and beyond. By combining evidence-based treatments, personalized care plans, and a convenient location, the center continues to make quality addiction treatment more accessible to those in need in Peoria and to those struggling throughout Maricopa County.
For more information about the IOP program in Phoenix or to schedule an assessment, individuals are encouraged to contact Changes Healing Center directly or visit their website.
About Changes Healing Center
Changes Healing Center is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment facility offering a range of services including intensive outpatient programs, dual diagnosis treatment, and evidence-based therapies. With a focus on personalized care and long-term recovery, Changes Healing Center serves clients throughout the Phoenix Valley and beyond. They accept most forms of AHCCCS and many private insurance in-network. For those needing support, their team advises that a confidential phone call can provide immediate assistance.
Admissions
Changes Healing Center
+1 602-691-7244
