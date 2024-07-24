LinkedIn Influencer Poker Showdown Set for August 22nd on CloudPokerNight.com
Over Two Dozen LinkedIn Influencers to Compete in a High-Stakes Virtual Poker Game
Everyone at Cloud Poker Night has been working tirelessly to develop this new platform, and we can't wait to share it with the thousands who will be watching this event.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Poker Night is excited to announce the upcoming LinkedIn Influencers Game, taking place on August 22nd at 2 PM PT. Over two dozen of LinkedIn’s top influencers will enjoy some friendly competition while playing for bragging rights.
— Tony Martin, founder and CEO
It's an opportunity to showcase their personalities and decision-making skills in a fresh team-building and networking environment tailored for business, without the need for prior poker experience.
Several spots are still available, and prospective LinkedIn influencers are encouraged to apply for their chance to compete and secure a seat at the table.
Cloud Poker Night is at the forefront of transforming corporate events and team-building initiatives with its innovative virtual poker platform. Moving beyond mundane virtual happy hours and hard-to-schedule golf outings, Cloud Poker Night introduces a fresh, dynamic approach to corporate gatherings, bringing the excitement of a live poker game directly to your screen. While no money changes hands, players are able to compete against their peers within a sleek user experience designed to make their event unforgettable.
Recognizing the need for more engaging and immersive virtual events, the founders of Cloud Poker Night have created a platform that blends fun, competition, and networking. Designed to mirror the ambiance of a physical poker table, the platform offers an unparalleled user experience that combines live dealers, real cards, and professional gameplay.
This serves as a perfect medium for effortless connection, providing an engaging experience that teams, business contacts, and individuals will eagerly embrace.
Key Features of Cloud Poker Night:
Each game features a professional live dealer, providing an authentic poker experience. The tactile feel of real cards and the interaction with a live dealer elevate the level of excitement and professionalism.
The platform's sleek, user-friendly interface ensures an enjoyable and intuitive experience. Customizable options allow events to be tailored to the specific needs of corporate clients, from customized intro videos to seamless gameplay.
Cloud Poker Night fosters a unique environment for networking and team building. The social nature of poker allows colleagues to connect, strategize, and build camaraderie. Innovative features, such as the 1-on-1 call option, enable private conversations during the game, enhancing personal interactions and networking opportunities.
Understanding that each company has its own culture and goals, Cloud Poker Night offers bespoke event planning services. Whether for a small team-building session or a large-scale corporate tournament, the platform can accommodate various scales and styles, ensuring each event aligns perfectly with the company's vision.
Cloud Poker Night collaborates with sponsors to offer enticing prizes, adding a competitive edge to the games. For example, a recent game featured a sponsored hand by Magic Mind, where the winner received a month’s supply of this popular natural nootropic. These integrations introduce players to new, relevant brands in an engaging and low-friction manner, and provide advertisers with the opportunity to connect with an exclusive audience of business leaders, executives, and founders in a high context way.
With partners like Bill.com, Oracle, Dell, and Silicon Valley Bank, the platform is quickly becoming the go-to solution for corporate networking and team building.
To experience the difference firsthand, Cloud Poker Night is offering a free demo game for interested companies. Transform your corporate events into unforgettable, high-energy experiences. Visit CloudPokerNight.com for more information.
