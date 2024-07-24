REMSleep Holdings, Inc. Announces Distributor Request for DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System Samples

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RMSL), a leader in innovative sleep apnea products, is thrilled to announce that a significant distributor in the CPAP industry has requested samples of its new nasal interface, the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System. This request marks a pivotal step in REMSleep's mission to revolutionize sleep apnea treatment with cutting-edge technology and superior comfort.



REMSleep is currently in the process of preparing the DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System samples for shipment. This state-of-the-art product is designed to enhance user experience by providing a more comfortable and effective solution for CPAP users.

Tom Wood, CEO of REMSleep, expressed his excitement about the potential impact of this development:

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to showcase our DELTAWAVE Nasal Pillows System to a leading distributor in the CPAP industry. This request signifies a major milestone for REMSleep and reflects the growing interest in our innovative products. We are confident that once they experience the superior comfort and effectiveness of DELTAWAVE, it will lead to further opportunities and broader distribution. We remain committed to keeping our shareholders informed and updated on our progress as we continue to drive innovation in the sleep apnea market."

REMSleep will keep its shareholders updated on any significant progress or developments resulting from this engagement. The company remains dedicated to advancing sleep apnea treatment and improving the quality of life for millions of individuals suffering from sleep apnea worldwide.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make a difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company's future prospects and risks in investing in Company's common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on its EDGAR website (www.sec.gov)

