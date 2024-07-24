Dr. Stephan Klebes joins Deminor's Hamburg team to expand its leading position in the German litigation funding market
Dr. Stephan Klebes adds experience to the Deminor team as Senior Legal Counsel in Hamburg - especially in the fields of arbitration and capital markets law.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deminor welcomes Dr. Stephan Klebes to the Hamburg team to expand its leading position in the German litigation funding market
Dr. Stephan Klebes adds experience and expertise in complex commercial disputes, investment recovery cases and antitrust actions to the Deminor team - especially in the fields of arbitration and capital markets law.
Stephan Klebes - Senior Legal Counsel at Deminor Litigation Funding
Deminor is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephan Klebes as Senior Legal Counsel. With the arrival of Stephan, a further experienced litigator joins the established team of Dr. Malte Stübinger (General Counsel Germany), Patrick Rode (Senior Legal Counsel) and Tim Willing (Senior Legal Counsel).
Dr. Stübinger commented on Stephan's arrival:
“With Stephan, we are gaining a highly qualified colleague with a broad legal background who will actively support our further growth in Germany and brings the Deminor mindset with him. An excellent addition to our team that emphasises our strong commitment to the German market.”
Stephan Klebes was admitted to the German Bar in 2021 and has broad experience in litigating and advising on cross-border disputes before international arbitral tribunals and state courts, with a particular focus on general commercial disputes and investment recovery cases. Prior to joining Deminor, he was an associate with the specialised litigation law firm Quinn Emmanuel where he represented companies in various types of arbitration proceedings, as well as complex investment recovery claims before state courts.
Erik Bomans, Chief Executive Officer, added:
“I wish to echo my colleagues' sentiments by congratulating Stephan on joining Deminor’s growing Hamburg team. Stephan’s wide-ranging legal expertise is a welcome arrival, and I am confident they will complement General Counsel Dr Malte Stübinger and his fellow Senior Legal Counsels. I look forward to his contribution to Deminor and our clients as we strengthen our position as a Chambers & Partners Band 1 Ranked provider of litigation funding solutions in Germany.”
Stephan Klebes studied law and economics at the University of Mannheim (LL.B., First State Examination) and the University of Cape Town, South Africa (LL.M. in Alternative Dispute Resolution). He then obtained his doctorate at the University of Osnabrück at the chair of Prof Dr Mary-Rose McGuire on an arbitration-related topic and completed his clerkship at the Higher Regional Court of Celle.
On joining Deminor, Stephan comments:
“I am delighted to be working with Deminor to further advance the field of litigation funding in Germany and Europe. The possibility of third-party financing of litigation and arbitration still has a lot of potential. Deminor will certainly be able to further expand its leading role in the German market on the basis of its strongly value-based approach. It is a great pleasure for me to be able to contribute to this mission.”
Dr. Klebes was recognised by Best Lawyers in the category "Ones to Watch 2024" in the field of Arbitration and Mediation.
About Deminor:
Deminor Recovery Services (Luxembourg) SA ("Deminor") is one of the top 10 international litigation funders. Deminor specialises in general commercial disputes, investment recovery and antitrust litigation. The name Deminor is derived from the French "défense des minoritaires" and reflects the firm’s roots in advising minority shareholders. Since its foundation in 1990, Deminor has pursued the goal of helping corporate entities and investors to recover suffered damages and to obtain justice. To this end, it accompanies and finances legal proceedings, both multi-party actions and individual disputes. Before Deminor becomes active, it thoroughly examines the facts of the case, drawing on decades of experience. Deminor is characterised by a high degree of integrity. Through its selection process, Deminor has won around 80% of the cases for its clients. To date, Deminor has assisted its clients in pursuing claims totalling around EUR 6 billion. Deminor has offices in Brussels, London, Luxembourg, Milan, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Madrid, New York and Stockholm and can thus be active in various jurisdictions worldwide. Its clients include numerous small and medium-sized companies as well as international corporations. In addition, four of the ten largest investors worldwide regularly rely on Deminor's expertise. Chambers and Partner recently recognised Deminor as a "Band One" funder in Europe.
