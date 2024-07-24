Submit Release
ReallyCheapFloors.com Enhances Website for Improved Customer Experience

MURPHY, NC, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ReallyCheapFloors.com has unveiled a redesigned website aimed at improving user experience and accessibility for customers nationwide.

The updated website features a more intuitive navigation system designed to help customers easily find products. Categories such as solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, ceramic flooring, laminate, and area rugs have been optimized for streamlined browsing.

“Our priority is to enhance the ease and efficiency of our customers’ shopping experience,” said Patrick Dinehart, Public Relations contact at ReallyCheapFloors.com. “The new website reflects our commitment to providing user-friendly access to our wide range of flooring options.”

In addition to enhancing navigation, ReallyCheapFloors.com continues its commitment to offering American-made products, contributing to the local economy with every purchase.

For more information about ReallyCheapFloors.com and its redesigned website, visit www.reallycheapfloors.com or contact Patrick Dinehart at contact@reallycheapfloors.com.

About ReallyCheapFloors.com:

Founded over 50 years ago, ReallyCheapFloors.com specializes in providing affordable flooring solutions. With locations across the United States and a strong online presence, ReallyCheapFloors.com offers a diverse selection of flooring options, backed by exceptional customer service.

ReallyCheapFloors.com
3955 E US Hwy 64 Alt
Murphy
NC 28906
United States

1-800-253-2728

https://www.reallycheapfloors.com/

