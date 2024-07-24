Lilium partners with leading global airport operator Groupe ADP to expand infrastructure network for the Lilium Jet

Groupe ADP manages an extensive portfolio of 23 airports in some of Lilium’s key markets including France (all three Paris airports), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Jeddah and Riyadh) and Turkey.



Groupe ADP’s vertiports in the Paris area, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Le Bourget Airports, will significantly bolster the Lilium network in France.

Partnership enables the development of vertiports in strategic locations worldwide that are crucial for operators of the Lilium Jet.



FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groupe ADP and Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today announced a partnership to collaborate on infrastructures for the Lilium Jet in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Groupe ADP, which operates and develops 23 airports around the globe with its two major partners TAV Airports and GMR Airports, will work with Lilium to make its vertiports accessible to Lilium’s customers.

Groupe ADP strongly believes in the future of AAM and gathered the key stakeholders of the ecosystem to make it happen. Groupe ADP is proud to deliver the first vertiport network in Europe, as an integral part of the Pioneers 2025 innovation roadmap, for eVTOL aircraft like the Lilium Jet on its airports' premises and with a strong foothold in Paris.

Groupe ADP is developing in particular comprehensive vertiports at two prominent airports in the Paris region - Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Le Bourget (home of The Paris Airshow) - as well as a temporary site in the heart of Paris in 2024. Groupe ADP’s vertiports will significantly bolster the Lilium network in France and establish Paris as an important regional hub for Lilium Jet operators. In addition to their flagship locations in France, Groupe ADP operate an extensive network of international airports around the world including key sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and India. These sites will be crucial for operators of the Lilium Jet as they work to bring regional electric aviation to passengers starting in 2026.

Sebastien Borel, CCO of Lilium, said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that some of the very first eVTOL flights will happen in France and this partnership brings that milestone closer into view.” He continued, “Groupe ADP has an impressive portfolio of airports, both in France and around the world in markets that will be key to Lilium’s commercial operations.”

Edward Arkwright, Deputy CEO of Groupe ADP, said: “As a pioneer in developing infrastructure for advanced air mobility and a global airports operator, we are thrilled to officialize the work we have been conducting with Lilium to ensure the development of new services by eVTOL in the Paris region and worldwide.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1,000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history.

Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S.

To learn more, visit www.lilium.com

About Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the Group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628

For more information, please visit: www.groupe-adp.com and X @GroupeADP

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model; (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate; (iii) the Lilium Group’s progress towards type certification (and type certificate validation) of its Lilium Jet with EASA and the FAA; and (iv) the Lilium Group’s plans, as described herein, to partner with Groupe ADP and to bring Lilium Jet flights to the South of France. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.