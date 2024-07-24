TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SASB FLOW UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on the flow rates and well perforations at the SASB gas field.



South Akcakoca-2 - Updates on the flow rates are as follows: well head pressure (“WHP”) has stabilized at 371 psi and the well was recently producing 1.94 MMcf/d using 42/64” choke.

Guluc-2 - Initial flow was diverted to the platform vent line with a 64/64” choke where producing WHP was about 350 psi, the well was shut in and within 40 minutes the WHP increased to 1200 psi. Guluc-2 is currently producing at 3.35 MMcf/d with a WHP of 484 psi using a 32/64” choke.



West Akcakoca-1 -Only two of the five zones slated for perforations have been completed at this time due a wait for a replacement tool expected to arrive Thursday. The two perforated zones contain 5 metres gas pay, where WHP went from 1150 psi to 1350 psi. Three more gas zones totaling an additional 4 metres are expected be perforated, after which the well will be tested and flowed. We expect good results based on the initial WHP increase.

Akcakoca-3 was perforated over 11 metres of gas pay with no observable WHP increase, most likely due to water loading, which is currently at 315 metres depth. The well is expected to come back on at about 2 MMcf/d upon installation of a velocity string (2 3/8 production tubing).

Images of the velocity strings ready for installation are now available at Trillion’s social media platforms.

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field.

